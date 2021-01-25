ui penn state

Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) is guarded by Penn State's forward Seth Lundy (1) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' see-saw season when it comes the Associated Press Top 25 continued this week. The Illini (10-5, 6-3) climbed three spots to No. 19 in the latest poll released late Monday morning.

Illinois' most recent move up the AP Top 25 followed a dip to No. 22 a week prior. A 79-65 home win against Penn State last Tuesday helped the Illini's cause, but another topsy-turvy week of college basketball (i.e. plenty of losses by other top 25 teams) didn't hurt either.

Illinois was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Michigan, which is now on a two-week pause for its entire athletic department, reclaimed the league's top spot at No. 4. The Wolverines and Illini were joined by No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 21 Minnesota.

Illinois will return to action at 8 p.m. Friday against Iowa in a rematch of last year's regular season finale in Champaign. Unless the Big Ten alters its schedule this week, the Illini will be nine days removed from their last game, while the Hawkeyes will be seven days removed from their home loss to Indiana.

Scott Richey's ballot:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Houston

5. Michigan

6. Texas Tech

7. Texas

8. Iowa

9. Virginia

10. Alabama

11. Missouri

12. West Virginia

13. Ohio State

14. Wisconsin

15. Kansas

16. Creighton

17. Illinois

18. Florida State

19. Tennessee

20. Virginia Tech

21. Oklahoma

22. Minnesota

23. UCLA

24. Saint Louis

25. St. Bonaventure

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

