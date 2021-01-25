CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' see-saw season when it comes the Associated Press Top 25 continued this week. The Illini (10-5, 6-3) climbed three spots to No. 19 in the latest poll released late Monday morning.
Illinois' most recent move up the AP Top 25 followed a dip to No. 22 a week prior. A 79-65 home win against Penn State last Tuesday helped the Illini's cause, but another topsy-turvy week of college basketball (i.e. plenty of losses by other top 25 teams) didn't hurt either.
Illinois was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Michigan, which is now on a two-week pause for its entire athletic department, reclaimed the league's top spot at No. 4. The Wolverines and Illini were joined by No. 7 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 21 Minnesota.
Illinois will return to action at 8 p.m. Friday against Iowa in a rematch of last year's regular season finale in Champaign. Unless the Big Ten alters its schedule this week, the Illini will be nine days removed from their last game, while the Hawkeyes will be seven days removed from their home loss to Indiana.
Scott Richey's ballot:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Houston
5. Michigan
6. Texas Tech
7. Texas
8. Iowa
9. Virginia
10. Alabama
11. Missouri
12. West Virginia
13. Ohio State
14. Wisconsin
15. Kansas
16. Creighton
17. Illinois
18. Florida State
19. Tennessee
20. Virginia Tech
21. Oklahoma
22. Minnesota
23. UCLA
24. Saint Louis
25. St. Bonaventure