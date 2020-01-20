Illinois up to No. 21 in AP poll
A win against Northwestern moved Illinois up to No. 21 in today's Associated Press Top 25 poll.
It is the first time since the 2012-13 season that Illinois has been ranked in back-to-back polls.
The News-Gazette's Scott Richey, a voting member, listed Illinois at No. 22 in this week's ballot.
Illinois cracked the AP Top 25 a week ago, checking in at No. 24.
The Illini (13-5 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) have won four in a row heading into Tuesday's game at Purdue.
Baylor moved past Gonzaga for No. 1, giving Top 25 its seventh team on top this season.
This week's AP Top 25:
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1591 2
2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1588 1
3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1470 6
4. San Diego St. 19-0 1422 7
5. Florida St. 16-2 1335 9
6. Louisville 15-3 1303 11
7. Dayton 16-2 1139 13
8. Duke 15-3 1065 3
9. Villanova 14-3 1055 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 1034 18
11. Michigan St. 14-4 1004 15
12. Oregon 15-4 886 8
13. Butler 15-3 867 5
14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12
15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10
16. Auburn 15-2 637 4
17. Maryland 14-4 525 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23
19. Iowa 13-5 398 —
20. Memphis 14-3 394 22
21. Illinois 13-5 280 24
22. Arizona 13-5 225 —
23. Colorado 14-4 154 20
24. Rutgers 14-4 152 —
25. Houston 14-4 151 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N. Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Florida 21, Liberty 21, Arkansas 19, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Virginia 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, BYU 2, Marquette 2, Harvard 1.
Here's how Richey voted:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. San Diego State
4. Kansas
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Villanova
8. Seton Hall
9. Duke
10. Dayton
11. Oregon
12. Butler
13. Kentucky
14. Michigan State
15. Auburn
16. West Virginia
17. Iowa
18. Maryland
19. Wichita State
20. Memphis
21. Arizona
22. Illinois
23. Colorado
24. LSU
25. Rutgers