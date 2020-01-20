Listen to this article

A win against Northwestern moved Illinois up to No. 21 in today's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

It is the first time since the 2012-13 season that Illinois has been ranked in back-to-back polls.

The News-Gazette's Scott Richey, a voting member, listed Illinois at No. 22 in this week's ballot.

Illinois cracked the AP Top 25 a week ago, checking in at No. 24.

The Illini (13-5 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) have won four in a row heading into Tuesday's game at Purdue.

Baylor moved past Gonzaga for No. 1, giving Top 25 its seventh team on top this season.

This week's AP Top 25:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

    Record    Pts    Prv

 1. Baylor (33)    15-1    1591    2

 2. Gonzaga (31)    20-1    1588    1

 3. Kansas (1)    14-3    1470    6

 4. San Diego St.    19-0    1422    7

 5. Florida St.    16-2    1335    9

 6. Louisville    15-3    1303    11

 7. Dayton    16-2    1139    13

 8. Duke    15-3    1065    3

 9. Villanova    14-3    1055    14

10. Seton Hall    14-4    1034    18

11. Michigan St.    14-4    1004    15

12. Oregon    15-4    886    8

13. Butler    15-3    867    5

14. West Virginia    14-3    758    12

15. Kentucky    13-4    755    10

16. Auburn    15-2    637    4

17. Maryland    14-4    525    17

18. Texas Tech    12-5    399    23

19. Iowa    13-5    398    —

20. Memphis    14-3    394    22

21. Illinois    13-5    280    24

22. Arizona    13-5    225    —

23. Colorado    14-4    154    20

24. Rutgers    14-4    152    —

25. Houston    14-4    151    —

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N. Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Florida 21, Liberty 21, Arkansas 19, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Virginia 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, BYU 2, Marquette 2, Harvard 1.

Here's how Richey voted:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. San Diego State

4. Kansas

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Villanova

8. Seton Hall

9. Duke

10. Dayton

11. Oregon

12. Butler

13. Kentucky

14. Michigan State

15. Auburn

16. West Virginia

17. Iowa

18. Maryland

19. Wichita State

20. Memphis

21. Arizona

22. Illinois

23. Colorado

24. LSU

25. Rutgers

