CHAMPAIGN — Illinois turned its 21-point victory against Alabama A&M into a two-spot bump in the Associated Press Top 25 this week. The Illini (8-3) check in at No. 16 in the latest poll ahead of Thursday's Braggin' Rights game against Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Illinois was one of four ranked Big Ten teams in the new AP Top 25. Purdue held on to its spot at No. 1 and received 40 of the 61 first-place votes. The Illini were ranked ahead of No. 17 Wisconsin and No. 18 Indiana. Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State were among the teams receiving votes.
UConn received the other 21 first-place votes and moved to No. 2 in the country. Houston, Kansas and Arizona round out the top five.