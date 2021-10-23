UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A little bit of noise on a Monday.
That’s how sixth-year Illinois center Doug Kramer categorized the criticism first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema received this week after comments he made about the roster and what was happening on the recruiting front.
Some national media and a slew of randoms on social media excoriated Bielema.
Mostly for what they felt was throwing his team under the bus. In particular the offensive line.
All Kramer and Co. did in response created more than a bit of noise on the college football landscape Saturday afternoon against Penn State.
The Illinois offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage against the Nittany Lions. Running backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray took advantage, rushing for 223 yards and 142 yards, respectively. And the Illini made it through an eight-overtime stalemate to pull the 20-18 upset against No. 7 Penn State in an FBS record ninth overtime in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd of 105,001.
When Brandon Peters, who didn’t play until late in Saturday’s game after an arm injury sidelined starting quarterback Art Sitkowski, rolled right and found Casey Washington in the back of the end zone for the winning two-point conversion pass, silence fell on Beaver Stadium.
Much like the silence the Illini players had all week leading up to Saturday’s game despite the national attention Bielema’s comments generated.
“It really wasn’t noisy in our building,” Bielema said. “I wish everybody could see what happens inside the Smith Center. The trust, the faith, the guidance, the belief. I saw the joy when those players hugged their coaches.
“The non-issues we’ve had away from football, (the players) just have bought in 100 times over into what we’ve been selling them and preaching to them. To get a win on the road against a ranked Big Ten team and battle through all those overtimes was a great indication.”
Signs at the doors of the Smith Center serve as reminders to not let anything outside those doors have an influence on the team. Following that was particularly important this week.
“Trust what we’re doing in that building and know it’s going to get the job done,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “It just means so much. I’m so proud of this team on how we’ve come together and how much we’ve kept on working. It doesn’t matter what’s happening. We’ve gone to work every single day and gotten better.
“It means so much, especially since it’s a turbulent season, just knowing we’ve been doing the right things. It’s proven by the results (Saturday) that we’ve been keeping on doing the right thing and keeping on putting in the work.”
Bielema was quick to point out, however, that Illinois’ nonuple (that means nine) overtime victory against a top 10 team does not a program rebuild make. The Illini coach typically doesn’t stray too far in the future when discussing his team. All Saturday stood for was Illinois’ second Big Ten road game of the season.
The Illini (3-5, 2-2 Big Ten) couldn’t close out the first — a 13-9 loss at Purdue on Sept. 25. That had Bielema present his team with a clear goal ahead of Saturday’s trip to Penn State. Essentially, play a grind-it-out Big Ten style game and be the toughest team on the field for four quarters.
Illinois managed to pull that off — plus nine overtimes — against the Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2).
“We’re not where we need to be, but I definitely love the attitude, the enthusiasm, the energy,” Bielema said. “It’s just boundless, and they fight for each other. There’s one thing that’s really come out is how they fight for one another. When one guy goes down, the other guy steps in. … I give a lot of credit to our leadership, our captains, all the things they’ve done before I got here and all the growth we’ve had since we arrived.
“I said, ‘This week, let’s just be the best you. I don’t need a First Team All-American or an NFL first-round draft pick. I just need 11 guys on the field being the best they can.’ When that happens and you teach that and it’s selfless, that makes us tough on that day.”
Illinois showed off that toughness with a defense that had an answer for Penn State at nearly every turn.
The Nittany Lions had just one sequence that got away from the Illini, with quarterback Sean Clifford leading his team on a four-play, 93-yard scoring drive that happened way back in the first quarter. The defense buttoned up when it mattered, getting stops in six overtimes, including the pivotal ninth.
“We had to just dig deep — dig deep inside,” Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph said. “I felt like we were built for this. All of our training paid off. We don’t want games like this, but we want to win games like this.”