URBANA — The flight back from New Haven, Conn., and a disappointing NCAA regional performance last May could have marked the end of Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl’s Illinois golf careers.
It would have meant leaving on a sour note — the first failure to advance to the NCAA Championships for the Illini in more than a decade — but Dumont de Chassart and Kuhl still could have started their professional golf pursuits. They had spent four successful years together at Illinois and could have said it was good enough.
But a COVID-19 canceled 2020 season opened the door for Dumont de Chassart and Kuhl to return for a fifth year. It was a decision the teammates and roommates discussed in depth with each other and Illinois coach Mike Small.
Both ultimately felt like they had more to prove — more to learn and grow — with another season with the Illini. Then, the duo followed through in a big way this season by leading Illinois to seven wins in 11 tournaments, an eighth straight Big Ten championship and the top seed for the NCAA regional set to begin Monday at Eagle Eye Golf Club just north of East Lansing, Mich.
“I think it was a win-win for both when they made that decision,” Small said about the effect of a fifth season for his two veteran leaders and the program at large. “They wanted to come back and prove something result-wise and to leave a legacy and try to win the whole thing, but also because they enjoy it. You should do things in life you enjoy.
“You shouldn’t do things just because it gives you more money or gives you more wins. First of all, it should be fun, and if it’s fun, then you’ll have more wins and have more money. These guys wanted to come back because they enjoy it here. They enjoy the culture. They knew they had to get better, and they wanted to build their brand.”
Dumont de Chassart didn’t feel like he was ready to take the next step of his golf career last spring. A fifth season has helped him fine-tune his efforts with driver in hand — his biggest growth since arriving at Illinois in 2018 — and continue to improve his short game.
The results speak for themselves. Dumont de Chassart won his second career tournament last month at the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana to go with six other top-10 finishes as he never placed outside the top 16. The Villers la Ville, Belgium, native finished the regular season ranked No. 4 nationally in the Golfstat players rankings and won his third straight Big Ten Golfer of the Year accolade.
Another season of team golf had value.
“I had to learn a lot more about my game,” Dumont de Chassart said. “Having Coach Small and (assistant coach Justin Bardgett) by my side for sure helped as well. College golf is something you only experience one time in your life, and it goes by pretty quick.
“One thing I learned was to be accountable for your actions. When you’re out there and you’re not playing very well, sometimes you want to do some stupid stuff trying to hit a perfect shot when you don’t really have to. When you know you’re playing for your teammates and one shot can matter a lot at the end of the tournament, you learn to play smarter golf.”
Kuhl wasn’t far behind his teammate in those rankings as the No. 6 player in the country when the month of May started. The Morton native had seven top-five finishes and was in the top 16 in all 11 tournaments this season. Those successes proved to Kuhl that his decision to return to Illinois for a fifth season was the right one.
“I think I’ve proven to myself I can play at a high level,” Kuhl said. “Maybe coming into this year and last year I didn’t believe it. I always thought in the back of my mind that this was a possibility, but to see these results, it proves that I can do it.
“I think that gives me a lot of confidence knowing I can beat and play with the best college players in the country. This amateur level is, I’m not going to say as hard as the PGA Tour, but you see a lot of these top college players going out and succeeding quickly on the PGA Tour. I think I’m very close to reaching my goals.”
Returning for a fifth season put Dumont de Chassart and Kuhl a step closer to those professional golf goals. Mostly because their successes boosted their standing in the PGA Tour University rankings. A fairly new approach from the PGA Tour, the rankings system helps identify the top collegiate golfers and provides them with unique opportunities on the various tours the PGA operates.
Kuhl is 22nd in the PGA Tour University rankings and strong showings at the NCAA regional and potentially the NCAA Championships could get him into the top 20. That would get him full membership for PGA Tour Canada and exempt him into the second stage of PGA Tour Q-School.
Dumont de Chassart is in even better position. He’s fourth in the PGA Tour University rankings, which puts him in prime position once the NCAA Championships conclude and he begins his pro career. Should he stick in the top five, Dumont de Chassart would immediately earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the rest of the season, have no limits on the number of sponsor exemptions or PGA Tour events he plays in this season and next and would be exempt into the final stage of Q-School.
“Having this opportunity to play for this great university one more year was a no-brainer,” Kuhl said. “With the new PGA Tour University stuff and getting status out of college, it was the perfect fit for both of us.”
It was also a no-brainer for Small to facilitate their return. Few coaches would say no to welcoming back two of the top golfers in the country. The benefit for Illinois, though, has permeated through a team that saw younger golfers like Jackson Buchanan and Piercen Hunt take a leap in their game this season.
“Leadership is hard to find in golf because, generally, it’s an individual sport,” Small said. “You don’t do a lot of team golf growing up. To get in the team atmosphere, what’s generally hard to build is leadership. If you’re here long enough in this program, you understand what it’s supposed to be like. Those guys have been here five years, so now they know. They just take it and run with it. Those guys lead more by example than anything, and I think that’s been a huge thing. I know (the other golfers) respect those guys and watch what they do.”
The combined experience of Dumont de Chassart and Kuhl has value. They’ve reached match play in the NCAA Championships before. They also experienced the low of not even making it past the regional round last spring.
“I’ve been through the ups and downs of college golf,” Kuhl said. “For the guys who haven’t seen it, me and Adrien can give that advice of what to expect — the emotions, the expectations.”