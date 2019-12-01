CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois volleyball season continues. On the very edge of the NCAA tournament bubble after Saturday's regular season finale loss at Northwestern the Illini (16-13) earned an NCAA tournament bid.
Illinois will play Utah in the first round in Provo, Utah, on either Dec. 6. Host BYU, the No. 14 overall seed, plays New Mexico State.
Should the Illini win against Utah and again in the second round in Provo — likely against BYU — it would set up a potential Sweet 16 showdown with Stanford should the reigning champions win twice. The Cardinal, coached by former Illinois coach Kevin Hambly, host Denver in the first round. Georgia and Cal Poly play in the other first round match in Palo Alto, Calif.
The Big Ten led the nation with seven teams in the NCAA tournament field. Both the Pac-12 and SEC tied for second with six. Wisconsin wound up one of the top four seeds, while Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue and Michigan also earned bids.