CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball's Sweet 16 finish last season is reflective in its preseason ranking ahead of the 2022 campaign. The Illini came in at No. 17 in Monday's American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason top 25 and were one of seven Big Ten teams recognized.
Illinois won't ease into the 2022 season. The Illini will face No. 9 Georgia Tech in its Aug. 27 season opener in Oxford, Miss., in the Ole Miss Invitational and play No. 8 Washington the next weekend in Boulder, Colo., in the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge. The nonconference schedule also includes matches against Dayton and Marquette, who were among 16 teams receiving votes.
The Big Ten slate should be as difficult as expected for Illinois. Nebraska was ranked the No. 1 team in the preseason poll despite getting three fewer first-place votes than No. 2 Texas. The rest of the preseason ranked Big Ten teams include No. 3 Wisconsin (reigning champs got 12 first-place votes), No. 5 Minnesota, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 13 Purdue and No. 20 Penn State. Michigan was also among the teams receiving votes.