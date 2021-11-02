The Illini are back where many long-time supporters of the program probably feel they should be all the time: in the Top 25. Chris Tamas’ program checked in at No. 25 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll for the first time this season when it was released on Monday. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down where the Illini stand with four weeks left in the regular season:
What’s working
A more efficient, productive Megan Cooney has been important during Illinois’ current four-match winning streak, and the Illini need their fifth-year opposite to play at the level she did in wins against Michigan and then-No. 13 Penn State. But sophomore outside hitter Raina Terry has emerged as a go-to threat with double-digit kills in all four of the latest wins and double-doubles in half of them.
What it means
Saturday’s win at Penn State marked Illinois’ second victory against a ranked opponent in eight opportunities this season. It’s proof the Illini can compete with the Big Ten’s elite, and, consequently, with the best in the country. Consistently winning matches like that, however, is the true hallmark of a Big Ten contender. Consider Illinois still a work in progress as the regular season enters the stretch run.
What’s ahead
How about two more matches this week against the Big Ten elite? Illinois (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) will host No. 5 Nebraska (16-5, 10-2) in a showdown at 8 p.m. Thursday and turn around two days later to play No. 11 Minnesota (14-6, 9-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Huff Hall. It’s a pivotal part of the season for the Illini — part of a four-match homestand that has significant postseason implications.
TOURNEY TALK
Illinois is now one of seven ranked Big Ten teams. Those teams don’t get left on the outside looking in on the NCAA tournament. The Illini’s RPI currently sits at No. 27, and the final eight matches present multiple opportunities to improve such a coveted metric for the selection committee. And maybe enough opportunity — with some key wins — to move up into first and second round host territory.