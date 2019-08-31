Listen to this article

Illinois 42, Akron 3

Akron 3 0 0 0 — 3

Illinois 14 14 14 0 — 42

SCORE BY QUARTER

FIRST QUARTER

UI — Corbin 3-yard run (McCourt kick), 10 plays, 63 yards, 3:07

AKRON — Fitschen 42-yard field goal, 11 plays, 50 yards, 5:24

UI — Bonner 10-yard run (McCourt kick), 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:06

SECOND QUARTER

UI — Sidney 10-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6 plays, 24 yards, 2:34

UI — Peters 20-yard run (McCourt kick), 2 plays, 24 yards, 0:38

THIRD QUARTER

UI — Williams 9-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 63 yards, 3:23

UI — Barker 2-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 10 plays, 70 yards, 3:34

TEAM STATISTICS: AKRON | UI

First downs 16 | 22

Rushes-yards 38-64 | 46-207

Passing stats 12-28-1 | 15-25-0

Passing yards 128 | 194

Total yards 192 | 401

Punts-yards 7-213 | 4-184

Fumbles-lost 1-1 | 0-0

Interceptions-yards 0-0 | 1-0

Penalties-yards 5-50 | 7-75

Sacks-yards 2-11 | 6-37

Third-down conv. 3-13 | 9-15

Fourth-down conv. 0-0 | 0-1

Time of poss. 31:37 | 28:23

Attendance: 30,654

ILLINOIS ON OFFENSE

RUSHING

Player Att. Yds. Long TD

Epstein 8 45 14 0

Bonner 6 38 11 1

Corbin 6 36 23 1

Peters 6 36 20 1

Brown 5 27 10 0

Sims 8 26 9 0

Norwood 4 3 3 0

Sidney 1 2 2 0

Robinson 2 -6 0 0

Total 46 207 23 3

PASSING

Player C-A Yds. Long TD

Peters 14-23 163 22 3

Robinson 1-2 31 31 0

Total 15-25 194 31 3

RECEIVING

Player Rec. Yds. Long TD

Smalling 4 54 22 0

Imatorbhebhe 2 34 22 0

Sidney 2 26 16 1

Brown 2 15 8 0

Cumby 1 31 31 0

Stampley 1 13 13 0

Adams 1 10 10 0

Williams 1 9 9 1

Barker 1 2 2 1

Total 15 194 31 3

PLACE-KICKING

Player FGM-A Long XPM-A

McCourt 0-1 N/A 6-6

KICKOFF RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Palmer 1 10 10 0

Total 1 10 10 0

PUNT RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Holmes 1 5 5 0

Cumby 1 6 6 0

Navarro 1 13 13 0

Total 3 24 13 0

ILLINOIS ON DEFENSE

TACKLING

Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks

Hansen 5-2-7 0.5

Betiku 4-2-6 1.5

Hobbs 4-2-6 0

Joseph 2-4-6 0

Harding 3-2-5 0

Shogbonyo 2-3-5 0.5

Cooper 2-3-5 0

Ware 3-1-4 0

Eifler 2-0-2 0

Witherspoon 2-0-2 0

INTERCEPTION RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Hansen 1 0 0 0

AKRON ON OFFENSE

RUSHING

Player Att. Yds. Long TD

Sands 14 47 11 0

Lee 10 34 8 0

Burton 1 3 3 0

Kelley 1 -7 0 0

Nelson 12 -13 11 0

Total 38 64 11 0

PASSING

Player C-A Yds. Long TD

Nelson 10-24 122 28 0

Kelley 2-4 6 4 0

Total 12-28 128 28 0

RECEIVING

Player Rec. Yds. Long TD

Stewart 5 79 28 0

Mathison 3 22 15 0

Knight 2 6 4 0

Lee 1 12 12 0

Williams 1 9 9 0

Total 12 128 28 0

PLACE-KICKING

Player FGM-A Long XPM-A

Fitschen 1-2 42 0-0

KICKOFF RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Knight 2 43 24 0

Total 2 43 24 0

PUNT RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Knight 2 23 15 0

Total 2 23 15 0

AKRON ON DEFENSE

TACKLING

Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks

Arslanian 6-5-11 1.0

Lako 5-3-8 0

Featherstone 2-4-6 0

Corner 4-0-4 0

Jacobs 4-0-4 0

Ward 1-3-4 0

Wilson 2-0-2 0