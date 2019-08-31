A key portion of the Illini's roster Saturday found second chances at Illinois.
Lovie Smith told me his Illinois football team was better. Then, the Illini proved it Saturday.
Illinois determined before Saturday’s season opener that if it won the coin toss, it was going to take the ball. Fine with Brandon Peters.
Illinois 42, Akron 3
Akron 3 0 0 0 — 3
Illinois 14 14 14 0 — 42
SCORE BY QUARTER
FIRST QUARTER
UI — Corbin 3-yard run (McCourt kick), 10 plays, 63 yards, 3:07
AKRON — Fitschen 42-yard field goal, 11 plays, 50 yards, 5:24
UI — Bonner 10-yard run (McCourt kick), 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:06
SECOND QUARTER
UI — Sidney 10-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6 plays, 24 yards, 2:34
UI — Peters 20-yard run (McCourt kick), 2 plays, 24 yards, 0:38
THIRD QUARTER
UI — Williams 9-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 8 plays, 63 yards, 3:23
UI — Barker 2-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 10 plays, 70 yards, 3:34
TEAM STATISTICS: AKRON | UI
First downs 16 | 22
Rushes-yards 38-64 | 46-207
Passing stats 12-28-1 | 15-25-0
Passing yards 128 | 194
Total yards 192 | 401
Punts-yards 7-213 | 4-184
Fumbles-lost 1-1 | 0-0
Interceptions-yards 0-0 | 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 | 7-75
Sacks-yards 2-11 | 6-37
Third-down conv. 3-13 | 9-15
Fourth-down conv. 0-0 | 0-1
Time of poss. 31:37 | 28:23
Attendance: 30,654
ILLINOIS ON OFFENSE
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. Long TD
Epstein 8 45 14 0
Bonner 6 38 11 1
Corbin 6 36 23 1
Peters 6 36 20 1
Brown 5 27 10 0
Sims 8 26 9 0
Norwood 4 3 3 0
Sidney 1 2 2 0
Robinson 2 -6 0 0
Total 46 207 23 3
PASSING
Player C-A Yds. Long TD
Peters 14-23 163 22 3
Robinson 1-2 31 31 0
Total 15-25 194 31 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec. Yds. Long TD
Smalling 4 54 22 0
Imatorbhebhe 2 34 22 0
Sidney 2 26 16 1
Brown 2 15 8 0
Cumby 1 31 31 0
Stampley 1 13 13 0
Adams 1 10 10 0
Williams 1 9 9 1
Barker 1 2 2 1
Total 15 194 31 3
PLACE-KICKING
Player FGM-A Long XPM-A
McCourt 0-1 N/A 6-6
KICKOFF RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Palmer 1 10 10 0
Total 1 10 10 0
PUNT RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Holmes 1 5 5 0
Cumby 1 6 6 0
Navarro 1 13 13 0
Total 3 24 13 0
ILLINOIS ON DEFENSE
TACKLING
Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks
Hansen 5-2-7 0.5
Betiku 4-2-6 1.5
Hobbs 4-2-6 0
Joseph 2-4-6 0
Harding 3-2-5 0
Shogbonyo 2-3-5 0.5
Cooper 2-3-5 0
Ware 3-1-4 0
Eifler 2-0-2 0
Witherspoon 2-0-2 0
INTERCEPTION RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Hansen 1 0 0 0
AKRON ON OFFENSE
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. Long TD
Sands 14 47 11 0
Lee 10 34 8 0
Burton 1 3 3 0
Kelley 1 -7 0 0
Nelson 12 -13 11 0
Total 38 64 11 0
PASSING
Player C-A Yds. Long TD
Nelson 10-24 122 28 0
Kelley 2-4 6 4 0
Total 12-28 128 28 0
RECEIVING
Player Rec. Yds. Long TD
Stewart 5 79 28 0
Mathison 3 22 15 0
Knight 2 6 4 0
Lee 1 12 12 0
Williams 1 9 9 0
Total 12 128 28 0
PLACE-KICKING
Player FGM-A Long XPM-A
Fitschen 1-2 42 0-0
KICKOFF RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Knight 2 43 24 0
Total 2 43 24 0
PUNT RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Knight 2 23 15 0
Total 2 23 15 0
AKRON ON DEFENSE
TACKLING
Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks
Arslanian 6-5-11 1.0
Lako 5-3-8 0
Featherstone 2-4-6 0
Corner 4-0-4 0
Jacobs 4-0-4 0
Ward 1-3-4 0
Wilson 2-0-2 0