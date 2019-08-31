Illini grade vs. Akron: A- Scott Richey hands out grades for Illinois following its win against the Zips

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois determined before Saturday’s season opener that if it won the coin toss, it was going to take the ball.

Fine with Brandon Peters.

The Michigan transfer quarterback led the Illini on a 10-play, 64-yard scoring drive, capped by Reggie Corbin’s 3-yard touchdown run, kicking off a successful day for the Illinois offense in a 42-3 win against Akron at Memorial Stadium.

“We wanted to prove a point that we’re going to move the ball all day and do it at our will in the run game,” Peters said.

Lovie Smith said it was important for Peters and the Illinois offense to get off to a good start.

“That’s how he is,” Smith said. “He’s a confident guy.”

Peters finished with three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score. Without any turnovers.

“My eyes were in the right place most of the time, but I did miss some throws, especially in the red zone,” Peters said.

Starting left guard Kendrick Green liked what he saw from Peters.

“Brandon made some plays with his feet,” Green said. “He obviously did a great job reading the defense all day.”

★ ★ ★

Linebacker Jake Hansen had the kind of day that wins you Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Seven tackles, a forced and recovered fumble and an interception.

“I was feeling great, my body felt great,” Hansen said. “I was excited to get out there and play.

“After the first tackle, I think I was ready to roll.”

Hansen was pleased to hold the Zips to three points.

“Confidence-wise, it’s huge,” he said. “You take that into next week and try to build on it.”

Last year, the Illini struggled defensively.

“This is a different team,” Hansen said. “We’ve been talking about it and we’ve been talking about it. But it’s great we were able to show it. Coming together as a team is huge.”

Not everything went right for the defense.

“Too many passing yards,” Hansen said of the 128 accumulated by the Zips. “We’ll clean it up.”

★ ★ ★

Justice Williams came to Illinois as a linebacker. But he happily switched to tight end this offseason after spending last season as a receiver. Good move.

The senior scored his first career touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Peters in the third quarter to give the Illini a 35-3 lead.

“That was awesome,” Williams said. “That was pretty cool. It was the first time since high school getting back in the end zone. It felt nice.”

Smith was thrilled to see it.

“He does everything right,” Smith said. “He’s been that way since I got here on campus. So you want guys like that to have success. Everybody was excited for him.”

Williams appreciates the kind words.

“He’s big on always do your job, always try to do the right thing,” Williams said. “I just try to make sure I’m never on the bad list.”

He resisted the urge to spike the ball, with his teammates coming over to him immediately as Ricky Smalling led the way.

“I really didn’t think of anything,” Williams said. “I was just cheesing from ear to ear.”

★ ★ ★

Junior running back Mike Epstein was carted off the field with a knee injury, ending his day with eight carries for a team-high 45 rushing yards. Foot injuries have robbed Epstein of 10 games combined during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

“We’ll have to see the extent of it,” Smith said.

Corbin, who topped 1,000 yards last season, left early, too after rushing for 38 yards on six carries.

“He got nicked up,” Smith said. “A little hip pointer. He took a shot.”

★ ★ ★

Freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams didn’t play Saturday. Matt Robinson replaced Peters with the outcome well in hand, completing 1 of 2 passes for 31 yards. But the coaches considered using Williams, the highly-coveted recruit from St. Louis.

“Isaiah will eventually play for us,” Smith said. “(Saturday), we just felt like we needed to save him a little bit. We’ll have a plan for Isaiah. We had a plan for him (Saturday).”

★ ★ ★

Defensive end Ayo Shogbonyo finished with five tackles, including 2 1 / 2 for loss.

“He should take steps,” Smith said. “This was a good start for him.”

Shogbonyo said he was playing for injured teammate Bobby Roundtree, who suffered a severe spinal injury in mid-May. The Illinois players wore No. 97 helmet stickers in honor of Roundtree and will do so all season.

“Quite frankly, coming out of the tunnel that was the only thing on my mind,” he said. “I’m kind of tearing up right now.”

Shogbonyo planned to call Roundtree after the game.

“He means a lot to us and he always will,” Shogbonyo said. “I can’t even express how much I love that dude.”

They talked a few days ago. Roundtree’s message?

“All he told me was play hard,” Shogbonyo said. “That’s Bobby Roundtree.”

The defense learned from a rough 2018 season, holding Akron without a touchdown, the first time Illinois has done that to an opponent since Smith’s debut at Illinois, a 52-3 win against Murray State on Sept. 3, 2015.

“Every little thing, we’re focusing on the details,” Shogbonyo said. “We can still be better.”

★ ★ ★

Ethan Tabel had a good day against Akron. It followed an even better week.

On Monday, the walk-on long snapper from Barrington found out he had earned a scholarship.

His reaction?

“I don’t want to say shocked because part of you always has to believe that it can happen as a walk-on,” Tabel said. “I think all of our walk-ons deserve a scholarship. Those guys work their butts off.

“It’s a weight off your shoulders, for sure. You’ve got so much to think about being a student, having your family and yourself have to pay for school.”

His parents, Tamara and Todd, were thrilled with the news.

“We’ve wanted this for so long,” Tabel said. “It’s something we’ve hoped was going to happen. Being able to tell your parents, ‘You don’t need to worry anymore. I’ve got this’ is unbelievable,”

The junior didn’t start long snapping until late in his high school career.

He sought the help of a former Northern Illinois football player, Nolan Owen.

“He’s been the best coach I could ask for,” Tabel said.

Folks in Barrington were skeptical about his plan to walk on at Illinois.

“Most people thought I was punching a little bit above my pay grade, which was fair,” Tabel said. “I would agree with that.”

During workouts, Tabel tries not to snap too much. But he will do whatever the coaches ask.

“I love the fact that I’m able to be part of an awesome team like this,” Tabel said. “I’ve always loved football, and it’s always been one of my biggest passions. It’s one of the things I cared about most.”

The position is popular with his family.

“My mom likes that I don’t get hurt,” Tabel said.

At 6-foot, 215 pounds, Tabel doesn’t have obvious football player size. When he tells people he is on the team, he usually hears “What position?”

“Most people don’t know what a long snapper is at all,” he said. “I’ve kind of given up. I’m surrounded by offensive linemen. Those are my roommates. Huge guys.

“They’re like, ‘You all must be on the football team, except for you (Tabel).”

He corrects them. In a nice way.

“I’m not going to have a 15-minute explanation to a waitress about what a long snapper is,” he said.

Illinois has had a strong tradition of long snapping, sending several to the NFL. Tabel is proud to be the latest starter.

Does he have pro aspirations?

“You think about it every once in a while,” said Tabel, who is studying advertising with a minor in German. “That’s the dream. But it seems so far away. I’m just trying to focus on what I’m doing right now.”