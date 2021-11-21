Lineups
Illinois (2-1)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 9.5 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 17.5 Wellington, Fla.
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 15.0 Oakland, Calif.
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 14.3 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 17.5 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI:
- Frazier is coming off a six three-pointer game against Marquette, where he went 6 of 10 from beyond the arc in Illinois’ 67-66 road loss. It was the most three-pointers in a single game for Frazier since he made 6 of 13 attempts in a 79-63 Braggin’ Rights loss to Missouri on Dec. 22, 2018, in St. Louis.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.3 Peoria
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 6.3 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 5.3 Kissimmee, Fla.
*Cockburn’s scoring average from Illinois’ exhibition games this season.
Cincinnati (4-0) Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G David DeJulius Sr. 6-0 11.3 Detroit
G Mika Adams-Woods Jr. 6-3 7.5 Syracuse, N.Y.
G Jeremiah Davenport Jr. 6-7 12.5 Cincinnati, Ohio
G/F John Newman III Sr. 6-5 6.5 Greensboro, N.C.
F Abdul Ado Gr. 6-11 2.3 Lagos, Nigeria
FYI: First-year coach Wes Miller reshaped his roster through the transfer portal this offseason. Two of the six new transfers start in Newman (Clemson) and Ado (Mississippi State). The other four are Ody Oguama (Wake Forest) and the trio of Jarrett Hensley, Hayden Koval and A.J. McGinnis
- all three of whom followed Miller from UNC Greensboro to Cincinnati.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Mike Saunders Jr. So. 6-0 7.8 Indianapolis
F Ody Oguama Jr. 6-9 8.3 Raleigh, N.C.
G Mason Madsen So. 6-4 4.8 Rochester, Minn.
Details
Site:
- T-Mobile Center (18,972); Kansas City, Mo.
Radio:
- Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV:
- ESPNews
Series:
- Illinois leads the series 3-1.
Last meeting:
- Illinois won 67-45 on Dec. 31, 2004, in Las Vegas.
FYI: Illinois’ last victory against Cincinnati was the 14th game of what would become a 29-game winning streak to start the 2004-05 season. Deron Williams led four Illini in double figures with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Dee Brown and Roger Powell Jr. scored 13 points apiece, and Luther Head
- chipped in 11 points in a win where Illinois never trailed after Williams hit a three-pointer 86 seconds into the game.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Big man back in the middleThe way Illinois played offensively in its Gavitt Tipoff Games loss to Marquette shined a bright light on what not having Kofi Cockburn on the court means for this particular team. The preseason All-American center was serving the final game of his three-game suspension for the then NCAA violation of selling team apparel in June, and the Illini struggled offensively without their anchor in the middle. Illinois coach Brad Underwood was rather blunt with his assessment following the 67-66 loss to the Golden Eagles. “We didn’t run very good offense. We’ve got to become better. When we did run offense, we got great shots. We got (Trent Frazier) good looks. But we had shot-clock violations. We had guys turning down shots that are shots we take out of offense. It was just an interesting night and maybe a night we learned a lot.” Cockburn, in Underwood — and probably everyone’s — estimation would have made a difference against Marquette. “I thought we were very passive. Obviously with Kofi, everything we do has been geared toward getting him the ball. He’s a guy we want to get 15-20 looks to and being able to play off of that. We didn’t have much in the paint — hence the seven free throw attempts.”
Hawkins provides plenty of juiceIllinois’ starting lineups without Cockburn available made one thing perfectly clear. Coleman Hawkins had earned his spot among the Illini’s first five. Hawkins started the first three games of the season alongside fellow 6-foot-10 forward Omar Payne. So odds are Hawkins will reprise that role next to Cockburn with the Illinois center likely returning to the starting lineup Monday against Cincinnati following his suspension. “Either way, I think I’m just mentally prepared go in and bring energy,” Hawkins said about starting or coming off the bench. “That’s my main focus, but coming in as a starter, I think is a great source of me really locking in. Honestly, I think it’s kind of evident now.” Hawkins in a starting role means Illinois brings veteran glue guy Da’Monte Williams off the bench. “I like him in that role as a veteran,” Underwood said. “We’re still trying to figure all that out until we get all of our pieces (Austin Hutcherson’s states remains undetermined), but that’s been part of what we’ve been thinking and trying to grow into is having a very, very productive bench.”
Grandison offering key leadershipJacob Grandison’s emergence as another legitimate offensive option through the first two weeks of the 2021-22 season has provided a glimpse into the 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing’s full skill set. What’s been just as important as Grandison’s production, however, has been his role as a veteran leader on the team. His teammates — and Underwood — have all referenced his maturity as being a difference maker for the team. “I have a serious answer and a less serious answer,” Grandison said when asked about his mature approach.“The less serious answer — because I’ve thought about this and talked with people — I’m kind of like the fun uncle in a way. I’m older and do the right things, but I can still kick it with you and joke around or what not. On a serious note, I just try to do the right thing and carry myself in a particular way,” Grandison said. “I’m making sure I’m on my Ps and Qs, so when I do say something to someone it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, Jacob knows what he’s talking about. He does it this way, so I can follow that.’ It’s just kind of who I am to do the right thing. I’m on a team with a bunch of guys who want to win, so it makes it that much easier.”
The N-G’s Prediction
Illinois 77, Cincinnati 69
How much difference Kofi Cockburn will make for this Illinois team will be on display Monday night in Kansas City, Mo. The 7-footer’s presence should solve one area that was a mess the last time out at Marquette. Andre Curbelo still ran some pick-and-roll action, but it turned into pick-and-dribble without his favorite roll target on the floor. That changes with Cockburn returning from his suspension. And maybe so will Curbelo’s feeling that he has the entire weight of the Illini solely on his shoulders. (N-G prediction record — 2-1).