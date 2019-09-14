Eastern Michigan 34, Illinois 31
Eastern Michigan 14 9 0 11 —34
Illinois 17 0 0 14 — 31
SCORE BY QUARTER
FIRST QUARTER
UI — McCourt 57-yard field goal, 8 plays, 38 yards, 3:22
EMU — Jackson 26-yard pass from Glass (Ryland kick), 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:16
UI — Smalling 14-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 4 plays, 65 yards, 1:10
EMU — Sexton 54-yard pass from Glass (Ryland kick), 2 plays, 54 yards, 0:12
UI — Bonner 4-yard run (McCourt kick), 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:17
SECOND QUARTER
EMU — Jackson 31-yard pass from Glass (Ryland kick miss), 5 plays, 70 yards, 1:40
EMU — Ryland 52-yard field goal, 8 plays, 26 yards, 3:01
FOURTH QUARTER
EMU — Parker 4-yard run (Sexton pass from Glass), 8 plays, 49 yards, 3:26
UI — Corbin 28-yard run (McCourt kick), 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:34
UI — Imatorbhebhe 36-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 7 plays, 93 yards, 1:14
EMU — Ryland 24-yard field goal, 8 plays, 68 yards, 1:44
TEAM STATISTICS: EMU | UI
First downs 23 | 24
Rushes-yards 40-164 | 40-167
Passing stats 23-36-0 | 22-37-1
Passing yards 316 | 297
Total yards 480 | 464
Punts-yards 8-295 | 7-338
Fumbles-lost 1-1 | 2-1
Interceptions-yards 1-0 | 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-20 | 9-80
Sacks-yards 6-51 | 1-6
Third-down conv. 3-13 | 7-17
Fourth-down conv. 1-1 | 1-1
Time of poss. 31:47 |28:13
Attendance: 34,759
ILLINOIS ON OFFENSE
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. Long TD
Corbin 18 144 35 1
Brown 7 46 12 0
Bonner 4 16 8 1
Norwood 1 4 4 0
Team 1 -9 0 0
Peters 9 -34 16 0
Total 40 167 35 2
PASSING
Player C-A Yds. Long TD
Peters 22-37 297 52 2
Total 23-37 297 52 2
RECEIVING
Player Rec. Yds. Long TD
Smalling 5 49 16 1
Imatorbhebhe 4 91 36 1
Barker 4 90 52 0
Sidney 3 22 11 0
Stampley 2 36 27 0
Navarro 1 10 10 0
Williams 1 2 2 0
Corbin 1 0 0 0
Norwood 1 -3 0 0
Total 22 297 52 2
PLACE-KICKING
Player FGM-A Long XPM-A
McCourt 1-1 57 4-4
PUNT RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Sidney 1 6 6 0
Total 1 6 6 0
ILLINOIS ON DEFENSE
TACKLING
Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks
Harding 7-10-17 0
Joseph 4-4-8 0
Brown 4-3-7 0
Hansen 4-3-7 0
Betiku 2-4-6 1.0
Ware 4-1-5 0
Martin 2-3-5 0
Hobbs 3-1-4 0
Eifler 1-3-4 0
Oliver 3-0-3 0
EASTERN MICHIGAN ON OFFENSE
RUSHING
Player Att. Yds. Long TD
Grissom 3 52 47 0
Glass 10 37 18 0
Turner 10 26 13 0
Parker 11 23 13 1
Vann 3 18 10 0
Daugherty 1 6 6 0
Sexton 1 4 4 0
Team 1 -2 0 0
Total 40 164 47 1
PASSING
Player C-A Yds. Long TD
Glass 23-36 316 54 3
Total 23-36 316 54 3
RECEIVING
Player Rec. Yds. Long TD
Drummond 5 43 23 0
Turner 5 27 9 0
Cannon 4 60 24 0
Jackson 3 80 31 2
Latu 3 38 14 0
Sexton 1 54 54 1
Kemp 1 13 13 0
Vann 1 1 1 0
Total 23 316 54 3
PLACE-KICKING
Player FGM-A Long XPM-A
Ryland 2-2 52 3-4
PUNT RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Drummond 4 32 14 0
Total 4 32 14 0
EASTERN MICHIGAN ON DEFENSE
TACKLING
Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks
Calhoun 9-6-15 0
Hoying 3-4-7 1.0
Beltram 3-4-7 0
Bogan 2-4-6 0
Andrews 3-1-4 1.0
Simeon 1-3-4 0
McGee 2-1-3 0
INTERCEPTION RETURNS
Player Ret. Yds. Long TD
Hernandez 1 0 0 0
Total 1 0 0 0