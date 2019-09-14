Listen to this article

Eastern Michigan 34, Illinois 31

Eastern Michigan 14 9 0 11 —34

Illinois 17 0 0 14 — 31

SCORE BY QUARTER

FIRST QUARTER

UI — McCourt 57-yard field goal, 8 plays, 38 yards, 3:22

EMU — Jackson 26-yard pass from Glass (Ryland kick), 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:16

UI — Smalling 14-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 4 plays, 65 yards, 1:10

EMU — Sexton 54-yard pass from Glass (Ryland kick), 2 plays, 54 yards, 0:12

UI — Bonner 4-yard run (McCourt kick), 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:17

SECOND QUARTER

EMU — Jackson 31-yard pass from Glass (Ryland kick miss), 5 plays, 70 yards, 1:40

EMU — Ryland 52-yard field goal, 8 plays, 26 yards, 3:01

FOURTH QUARTER

EMU — Parker 4-yard run (Sexton pass from Glass), 8 plays, 49 yards, 3:26

UI — Corbin 28-yard run (McCourt kick), 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:34

UI — Imatorbhebhe 36-yard pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 7 plays, 93 yards, 1:14

EMU — Ryland 24-yard field goal, 8 plays, 68 yards, 1:44

TEAM STATISTICS: EMU | UI

First downs 23 | 24

Rushes-yards 40-164 | 40-167

Passing stats 23-36-0 | 22-37-1

Passing yards 316 | 297

Total yards 480 | 464

Punts-yards 8-295 | 7-338

Fumbles-lost 1-1 | 2-1

Interceptions-yards 1-0 | 0-0

Penalties-yards 2-20 | 9-80

Sacks-yards 6-51 | 1-6

Third-down conv. 3-13 | 7-17

Fourth-down conv. 1-1 | 1-1

Time of poss. 31:47 |28:13

Attendance: 34,759

ILLINOIS ON OFFENSE

RUSHING

Player Att. Yds. Long TD

Corbin 18 144 35 1

Brown 7 46 12 0

Bonner 4 16 8 1

Norwood 1 4 4 0

Team 1 -9 0 0

Peters 9 -34 16 0

Total 40 167 35 2

PASSING

Player C-A Yds. Long TD

Peters 22-37 297 52 2

Total 23-37 297 52 2

RECEIVING

Player Rec. Yds. Long TD

Smalling 5 49 16 1

Imatorbhebhe 4 91 36 1

Barker 4 90 52 0

Sidney 3 22 11 0

Stampley 2 36 27 0

Navarro 1 10 10 0

Williams 1 2 2 0

Corbin 1 0 0 0

Norwood 1 -3 0 0

Total 22 297 52 2

PLACE-KICKING

Player FGM-A Long XPM-A

McCourt 1-1 57 4-4

PUNT RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Sidney 1 6 6 0

Total 1 6 6 0

ILLINOIS ON DEFENSE

TACKLING

Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks

Harding 7-10-17 0

Joseph 4-4-8 0

Brown 4-3-7 0

Hansen 4-3-7 0

Betiku 2-4-6 1.0

Ware 4-1-5 0

Martin 2-3-5 0

Hobbs 3-1-4 0

Eifler 1-3-4 0

Oliver 3-0-3 0

EASTERN MICHIGAN ON OFFENSE

RUSHING

Player Att. Yds. Long TD

Grissom 3 52 47 0

Glass 10 37 18 0

Turner 10 26 13 0

Parker 11 23 13 1

Vann 3 18 10 0

Daugherty 1 6 6 0

Sexton 1 4 4 0

Team 1 -2 0 0

Total 40 164 47 1

PASSING

Player C-A Yds. Long TD

Glass 23-36 316 54 3

Total 23-36 316 54 3

RECEIVING

Player Rec. Yds. Long TD

Drummond 5 43 23 0

Turner 5 27 9 0

Cannon 4 60 24 0

Jackson 3 80 31 2

Latu 3 38 14 0

Sexton 1 54 54 1

Kemp 1 13 13 0

Vann 1 1 1 0

Total 23 316 54 3

PLACE-KICKING

Player FGM-A Long XPM-A

Ryland 2-2 52 3-4

PUNT RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Drummond 4 32 14 0

Total 4 32 14 0

EASTERN MICHIGAN ON DEFENSE

TACKLING

Player Solo-Asst.-Total Sacks

Calhoun 9-6-15 0

Hoying 3-4-7 1.0

Beltram 3-4-7 0

Bogan 2-4-6 0

Andrews 3-1-4 1.0

Simeon 1-3-4 0

McGee 2-1-3 0

INTERCEPTION RETURNS

Player Ret. Yds. Long TD

Hernandez 1 0 0 0

Total 1 0 0 0