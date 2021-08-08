Mike Mullins set the tone for what he wanted the Illinois Wolves program to be about when his son, Bryan, was teaming up with Brother Rice standout, McDonald’s All-American and future North Carolina guard Bobby Frasor in the early 2000s.
A team-first program built on the strength of players from Illinois. That first group — at every age level in their high school careers — put the Wolves on the national AAU map.
That place in the grassroots hierarchy was cemented by this year’s 17U team. The Wolves went 16-1 in July and cruised to an Under Armour Association championship at the end of the month.
Five games.
Five wins by double digits.
“They were dominant and got better every week,” Mullins said. “Even in July — from the beginning to the end — we played at a really high level. … They played a beautiful game of unselfish, team-first, win-first basketball that usually isn’t associated with travel sports.”
Getting to the point where July was a romp through the Under Armour circuit wasn’t so straightforward, though, for the Wolves.
Only Yorkville Christian standout Jaden Schutt had played for the Wolves before this spring and summer. The rest of his new teammates would have last year — if not for the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the Under Armour season.
A few workouts last summer, a few more in early fall before the worst of the pandemic hit and an abbreviated high school season in Illinois meant limited reps for the Wolves and even less time together. It was a physical and emotional burden.
“Their growth from then to the spring and until what they became in July was just a terrific experience to watch them grow and get their success and earn their accolades,” Mullins said. “I probably have never had a team that improved as much in that short a period, from where their baseline was when they started. They were really struggling trying to find out what I was doing and what I wanted, and, obviously, they were all new to playing with each other.”
Some injuries in the spring also hampered the Wolves as the grassroots season started. Schutt missed time after suffering an injury in the final game of his junior year at Yorkville Christian. Then Glenbard West standout Braden Huff went down with a minor injury. A concussion for Tuscola star Jalen Quinn followed.
The Wolves didn’t have all three of their top players until the summer. Even when they did, there was an adjustment period since all of them missed out on playing in the Under Armour circuit in 2020.
That was a first for Mullins, too.
“It’s the first time since I’ve been running the Wolves — for decades — that we did not have a group that had played together,” Mullins said. “They scrimmaged with each other and scrimmaged against our ’21 class and some of our younger guys, but really hadn’t played outside competition. ... As you’re trying to identify chemistry and roles and get used to new teammates in such a condensed season — when you miss any of it, it’s a big impact.
“It took a little time and familiarity, but I give a lot of credit to them for buying in to what we were coaching and working really hard to correct the things we asked them to do when they weren’t with us.”
What followed was a dominant July. The Wolves played themselves into Under Armour title contender status in the opening weekends in Cartersville, Ga., and Frisco, Texas. Then they ran the table in Westfield, Ind., in the finals.
Schutt, Huff and Quinn starred.
Schutt, a four-star guard in the Class of 2022, led the team in scoring and averaged 17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Huff, another four-star 2022 recruit, got better as the Wolves worked through July and put up 11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45 percent as essentially a 6-foot-10 point forward. Quinn made it a top trio by averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
The Wolves also got pop-up standout performances from guys like Glenbard West guard Caden Pierce, Glenbrook South guard Cooper Noard and Baylor School (Tenn.) wing Alonas Peciulis, who is the only player not from Illinois on the roster.
“We may have one kid that’s a relationship who’s outside of there or goes to school in another state like we had this year, but we play with the kids from here,” Mullins said. “I think if you’re good enough to play in the state of Illinois and the Chicago area and the state in general, you’re good enough to play against anybody.
“It’s a team sport. We don’t promote one person over another. Everybody gets what they earn. Winning is a habit — it’s a recruitable habit in life and in travel basketball. I want kids who are winners and kids who think that’s important. I think college coaches — the good ones — want that, too.”