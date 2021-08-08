The Illinois Wolves went 16-1 in July and romped their way to an Under Armour Association championship at the end of the month in Westfield, Ind. The title-winning team included, from left, Braden Huff, Jalen Quinn, Cooper Noard, Caden Pierce, Jaden Schutt, Amarion Nimmers, AaReyon Munir-Jones, Dylan Arnett and Alonas Peciulis. Both Huff and Schutt have scholarship offers from Illinois, while Quinn, a Tuscola native, has multiple Division I offers.