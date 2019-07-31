CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team is also taking a foreign tour this offseason. The Illini leave for Australia on Aug. 6 and will play three games during their stay before their trip ends Aug. 17.
"Australia, what an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime trip for the Fighting Illini," Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said in a release. "We appreciate the opportunity to grow beyond the lines of a basketball court and learn about another country and culture. This is not possible without the support of our administration and our Illini family.
"It is a unique opportunity to bond as a team while having fun and competing against some of the best in the world. Basketball opens so many doors, and we are looking forward to our time in Australia."
Illinois will start its trip in Melbourne and play two games while there with matchups against the Dandenong Rangers and Victoria All-Stars. The Illini's third game is against the Cairns Dolphins. Illinois will finish its trip with a visit to Sydney before returning home.