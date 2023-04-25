CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green has already used the transfer portal to pick up one transfer from the ACC this offseason.
The Illinois women's basketball coach will now have two after the Illini announced on Tuesday that Shay Bollin will transfer to the program after spending last season at Duke.
Bollin, a 6-foot-3 forward, is a sophomore who played sparingly off the bench last season as a freshman with the Blue Devils. The native of Raynham, Mass., Bolin only played in eight games off the bench, averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds as a true freshman.
"I am so excited to have Shay join our Illini family," Green said in a statement. "She brings size, toughness and the ability to stretch the floor. She is an elite shooter who fits our system perfectly. Shay is a competitor and a hard worker who will continue to grow in our program. I can't wait to get her on campus and get to work."
Duke went 26-7 this past season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Bollin will join fellow ACC transfer Camille Hobby as additional frontcourt pieces for the Illini next season. Hobby, a 6-3 center, transferred to Illinois roughly two weeks ago after averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while starting all 32 games last season at North Carolina State.
Illinois finished 22-10 last season, Green's first with the Illini, and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003.
"I chose Illinois for numerous reasons: the staff, the players, the facilities, the alumni base and so much more are all elite," Bollin said in a statement. "Most importantly, it's very evident how Coach Green has so quickly been able to build a genuine, competitive culture at Illinois. She is phenomenal at developing unique and authentic relationships with her players. The team, both players and staff, is made up of high character people who are eager to work hard, develop and win together. I feel this will really be the catalyst in having a big rise in the Big Ten and officially putting Illinois on the map. This is a brand-new construction that Coach Shauna is building, and I have full faith that with her history of development in her players to reach their full potential, both on and off the court, Illinois is a perfect place fit for me."