CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team's return to Big Ten play will be delayed a bit further. Two days after the Illini had to postpone their Thursday home game against Maryland, Iowa announced that Illinois' COVID-19 issues would cause Sunday's game in Iowa City, Iowa, to also be postponed.
The decision to postpone the game was made in line with the protocols established by the Big Ten this week. That included cooperation between the Illinois and Iowa athletics medical staffs in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines.
The Big Ten office will handle rescheduling both postponed Illinois games. If either game is unable to be rescheduled, they will go down as a "no contest" for both teams.
The Illini (5-7, 0-1 Big Ten) are now scheduled to play next Jan. 6 at Ohio State.