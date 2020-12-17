CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn’t equivocate. Didn’t split hairs.
The Illinois coach had a direct message to his team following Tuesday night’s 92-65 win against Minnesota. A 27-point blowout was a notable way to start Big Ten play. Another test for the No. 13 team in the country, and one they passed with flying colors.
Illinois’ ceiling, Underwood told his team, was only going to rise, and, never satisfied, he was only going to keep pushing the Illini to reach their maximum potential.
Underwood also left his team with one parting thought after they overcame a slow start to smother Minnesota defensively, pound them in the paint behind Kofi Cockburn and run them off the court in the largest margin of victory in a Big Ten-opening win since the 1983-84 Illini also beat Minnesota by 27.
“Understand it’s one in a job that’s got 19 more,” Underwood said.
Illinois hadn’t won its Big Ten opener since the 2011-12 season — also a victory against Minnesota. In a conference with seven teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, two more among other teams receiving votes and 11 of the league’s 14 teams ranked in the Top 50 of KenPom, any Big Ten win is a significant win.
“We were very locked in on details (Tuesday) scouting report wise,” Illini senior guard Trent Frazier said. “We preached about it a lot after the Mizzou game going into Big Ten play how important it is. These Big Ten teams, every night is going to be a battle. They make you pay for mistakes.”
A Big Ten-opening win — in blowout fashion, no less — serves notice to the rest of the conference.
“The Big Ten is a really tough basketball league,” said Cockburn, who had 33 points and 13 rebounds against the Gophers. “We’re a really talented team. We know how good we are. To come out and make a statement like that is big-time for us because that’s what we need teams to expect from us every night. Coming out playing with that fight, that anger. Playing possessed, basically. Coming with that energy every night.”
The grind continues Sunday. Illinois (5-2) will be back on the road for a noon tip against No. 19 Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights are unbeaten. All five of their wins, including a road win at Maryland to start conference play, have come by double digits. Another road game at Penn State will follow Dec. 23 before the Illini end 2020 with a post-Christmas showdown with Indiana on Dec. 26 at State Farm Center.
“I woke up (Tuesday) morning and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, 20 of these things,’” Underwood said. “It’s what we play for. We play for a Big Ten championship. We’ve never shied away from that with any of our teams here. That’s the goal. If you’re good enough to win a Big Ten championship in this league, you’ve got a chance to win the national championship. It’s 20 long, grueling nights.
“There’s going to be ups and downs. There’s going to be hiccups. That doesn’t have anything to do with COVID. That just has to do with an elite league with elite teams and elite players and elite coaches. We’ve got to grind for the next 31/2 months, but it is exciting. There’s a different air about these games and a different feel, and there’s a little more familiarity with opponents and the name across the front. It makes it all exciting, and it makes it all very challenging. It gets to be very tedious at times, but that’s what we’re here for.”
Underwood put his team through a difficult, albeit brief, six-game nonconference schedule to prepare for the arduous Big Ten slate. And Illinois experienced a bit of everything before league play started.
A pair of routs against North Carolina A&T and Chicago State. Then finding a way to win against Ohio despite a flat performance.
Bringing all the energy in the world couldn’t overcome scouting report mistakes in a loss to Baylor.
A bounce back throttling of Duke.
Finally, another disappointing Braggin’ Rights loss where energy and effort against their rivals was again a question mark.
“We’ve played a great schedule,” Underwood said. “We’ve been challenged. It’s really a ‘next game’ mentality. We can’t change the outcome of the game we lost. All we can do is learn from it.”
That’s what Frazier said makes this Illinois team special. There’s no dwelling on what could have been against Baylor or what went wrong against Missouri. The Illini are on to the next.
“We know how good of a team we are,” Frazier said. “Coach has established that in this culture. … We have one goal — that Big Ten championship trophy. We don’t dwell on losses. Win or lose, we’ve just got to continue to get better the next day.”