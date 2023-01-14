CHAMPAIGN — It’s all falling into place for Illinois wrestling.
After a key 18-17 home win against No. 13 Wisconsin this past Sunday and a close 25-19 loss at No. 2 Iowa last Friday, a young Illini roster is finding its groove on the mat.
Optimism abounds for the second half of the season, during which Illinois will dual host three of its final matches at State Farm Center to close its second season in the arena.
Plans for a state-of-the-art training facility on the venue’s south lawn has the team looking into the future, as well.
“It’s a long season, so to start off at the top and then sustain that top spot all year, it’s not as easy as it looks,” Zac Braunagel said. “It’s more of an up and down kind of sport. You know you’re not going to stay at the top all the time. You’re always going to take bumps.”
Braunagel, a redshirt junior, readily admits that bumps came at the start of the season. The Illini finished 2-2 in their nonconference dual meets, earning wins against Buffalo and Chattanooga but losing against North Carolina State and Pittsburgh.
But not everyone started slowly. Edmond Ruth has won 17 matches in a row at 174 pounds since the season-opening Michigan State Open on Nov. 5 and has cruised to an overall record of 19-1 this winter.
“I’ve been consistently, well obviously consistently, practicing with the team, but then doing some extra afterwards,” Ruth said. “If I had lost in a certain position, I would go back to the room and try to fix what happened, basically trying to prevent it from ever happening again.”
The Harrisburg, Pa., native is the younger brother of former Penn State standout Edward Ruth, who is in his first season on coach Mike Poeta’s staff.
Their relationship is typical among brothers. The younger Ruth doesn’t always heed the advice of the three-time NCAA champion; once at 174 and twice at 184.
“The relationship with Edward and Edmond, coach to wrestler, big brother to little brother, little brother does not want to listen to big brother,” Poeta said. “He doesn’t take in a word he says. It’s like a parent — it’s in one ear, out the other. So Ed will, if he sees something, he’ll tell me or another coach to work on it with Edmond.”
Poeta and his other assistants, Jeremy Hunter and Isaiah Martinez, have been able to get through to the redshirt sophomore in other ways.
“The coaches are easy to get along with,” Ruth said. “I can joke around with them. That was kind of like the biggest thing when (I was) looking for a college, just finding someone I could be more personal with and just have like a good, lighthearted time with instead of just realizing it’s a constant grind.”
Family affair
The Ruths aren’t the only brothers in Illinois’ room. Danny and Zac Braunagel are joined on the roster by Joey Braunagel. Zac and Danny, a redshirt junior, are twins, even if that’s hard to believe given Zac’s rise from wrestling at 184 from the 2018-21 seasons to 197 this year. Danny has been at 165 for his entire collegiate career.
“I didn’t know if I’d be big enough, but we have a good support system here through our lifting coach, through our nutritionist, coaches helping me out with what I need to do with a bigger weight and just that kind of stuff,” Zac Braunagel said. “Not too much different. Guys I’m wrestling now are stronger, heavier, so I’m trying to kind of just be smarter about my wrestling, not just go out there and shoot 100 shots and trying to kind of pick and choose my chances to attack. It’s still a learning curve because a lot of these guys I haven’t wrestled before.”
Zac now shares a weight class with Joey, another 197 option for Poeta. Along with Danny, they share a common background, a reason why them being in the same room isn’t that big of a deal.
“Every single team we’ve been on, we’ve been on together,” Zac said of being teammates with Danny. “I think there was one time in high school (we were) recruited to two different teams in the same dual tournament, so we still went out to the tournament together and trained together for it.
“So it’s nice having him on the team, having Joey on the team. It’s nice. It’s like a little brother. But I mean, everybody on the team feels like my brother at this point. I’ve been here five years, so it’s nice.”
Zac, a 197 champion at the Midlands Championships that sent the Illini into the Big Ten season and the reigning NCAA and Big Ten wrestler of the week, said the bond with the rest of his teammates is strong.
The team as a whole joins together at least once a month outside of the wrestling room. They’ve seen movies, rented out the trampolines at Elevate in Champaign and had barbecues at Poeta’s house.
Building relationships
That was some of the first advice Poeta received upon taking the reins from former Illini coach Jim Heffernan in 2021. Among the first people he talked to were former Iowa coach Dan Gable and former Minnesota coach Jay Robinson.
“It was important for me to talk to them because when they took over their programs, they took programs who were exactly like us, solid programs, probably around 20th in the country, and they very quickly brought them into the best teams in the country,” Poeta said.
“One thing they both said is the relationship with the guys is the most important thing and (Robinson) said try to spend as much time as you can with the guys outside of practice. There’s always things we’re doing outside of wrestling together.”
History lessons
Poeta wrestled at Illinois from 2004 until 2008 and was a two-time NCAA finalist at 157. He was a member of Illinois’ 2005 Big Ten title-winning team, a banner for which hangs above the team’s two practice mats in the northeast corner of Huff Hall’s third floor.
Below the banner is a wall-length mosaic composed of pictures from the program’s 112-year history. Notable wrestlers — most clad in blue singlets — are featured prominently.
Martinez’s graphic — which features the two-time national champion from 2015 and 2016 celebrating a win in an orange uniform — in the center of the room is impossible to miss.
“Isaiah is the best person that’s ever wrestled in our program,” Poeta said. “It’s not subjective. It’s objective. Isaiah is the best wrestler that’s ever wrestled at the University of Illinois.
“I think when our guys are seeing and being coached by a guy that has what they want and did it in Champaign at Huff Hall in the same singlet that they did it, I think it carries more weight.”
That Martinez is wearing orange helps him pop on a darker wall. But the Lemoore, Calif., native’s four Big Ten titles and four NCAA finals appearances are what put him on the wall and brought him back to Champaign.
“It’s cool, it’s a little embarrassing sometimes, right?” Martinez said. “I think the FatHeads on the wall, they look great, I think they’re they’re a little loud, but no, it’s great coaching these guys up and helping them develop in all areas of their life.”
Poeta will take his staff over any other in the nation.
“We have the best credentials of any coaching staff in the country,” he said, pointing to his assistants’ nine Big Ten titles and five national championships.
Poeta himself added two Big Ten titles and three All-American selections.
“Growing up in Illinois, it’s different for some kids that are out of state, but for me, I grew up watching him and I was one of his biggest fans,” redshirt freshman Danny Pucino said. “Trying to copy his style of wrestling has now become a lot easier because he’s my coach and he’s showing me how to do it.”
In-state connections
Pucino is among 26 Illinois wrestlers who are from Illinois, the fourth-highest volume of in-state athletes on any Illini roster.
The IHSA state wrestling tournament happening at State Farm Center is a goal for young grapplers and a pilgrimage for the state’s wrestling community. Now, it’s a destination for wrestlers at the next level.
“We grow up kind of in awe of the State Farm Center because that’s like, that’s the mecca of high school wrestling, that’s where the tournament is and if you win there, like, you’re the man,” said Zac Braunagel, who won two state titles wrestling at Belleville Althoff.
“Being able to wrestle there during the Big Ten season (and) having big duals there (is cool). Like, us against Wisconsin and being able to fill the seats, having a good crowd back in a place where we’ve all grown up idolizing. Not to be a cliché but kind of like a dream come true kind of thing.”
The arena has all the bells and whistles — and space — the team needs. Huff’s gymnasium has history on its side, but it can’t compare to what the 15,544-seat arena a few blocks away has to offer.
“I think what it tells a recruit and a guy on the team is that this is a wrestling school,” Poeta said. “This is a school that takes pride in wrestling, and I think it elevates them to a more professional level, and I think it makes recruits more interested in us.
“The State Farm Center is great because of the production we can put on with the entrances, with the spotlights and the highlight videos. I think you can put on a better presentation for the crowd there. So I think they can enjoy the experience of a dual (meet).”
Facility upgrades
More space is on the way, with the $14 million new training facility overlooking St. Mary’s Road scheduled to be completed in late 2025.
The Illini will have significantly more space than they do now, with the new facility slated to feature three mats and 19,000 square feet of space.
“I love Huff, but what I’m really looking forward to is an upgrade whether I’m wrestling in it or on the staff or something,” redshirt sophomore Lucas Byrd said. “A lot of kids nowadays, it’s awesome to see who’s on the staff, but they want the bells and whistles. They want the nice new training stuff, the state of the art stuff and I think that just helps.”
It’s also a space the program will be able to recruit with to a greater extent than the aging space at Huff provides.
“A standalone wrestling facility, the location that they’ve chosen right next to the State Farm Center, I think it just shows that Josh Whitman and the administration and the athletic department is behind wrestling,” Poeta said.
Down the stretch
Illinois’ last seven matches will test its young roster, on which 32 wrestlers are listed as juniors or underclassmen. Five of its six Big Ten duals are against ranked opponents and its lone nonconference dual pits the Illini against No. 3 Iowa State.
But strides made against the Badgers and Hawkeyes last week are encouraging for the season’s stretch run.
“The message for this season was, as wrestlers we’re alpha males and moral victories are tough for us to accept and talk about,” Poeta said. “What I said to them is we took 25th at the NCAAs (last year), I want to cut everything in half. So I want to take 12th or higher. We took 11th at the Big Ten (level), so I want to cut it in half. I want to take fifth or higher.
“Those are odd numbers that we took, so we’re not going to be wusses and round it up.”
The future is bright for the Illini with so many returners next season, including local standouts Justin Cardani and Luke Luffman. Cardani, a two-time state champion at Centennial and Champaign native, has missed time this season due to injury. Luffman, a three-time state champion at Urbana, is using a redshirt year. Both were NCAA qualifiers last season, Cardani at 125 and Luffman at 285.
“Everyone comes back and then we also add Luffman, who is a guy that has been ranked in the top six at times in his career as a heavyweight,” Poeta said. “So we bring back everyone from 125 to 197 and everybody is going to be a year older, a year better ... I think our team next year is gonna be extremely talented and extremely tough to beat.”