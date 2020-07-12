Top moments? Top performances? There were plenty of them. Beat writer Scott Richey highlights the best and brightest teams, coaches and athletes from the past 12 months on the Illinois athletics scene — and also looks ahead to what is sure to be an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Top male athletes
1. Ayo Dosunmu, basketball. Dosunmu flexed his clutch muscles — repeatedly — throughout the 2019-20 season, hitting game-winner after game-winner for the resurgent Illini.
2. Jonathan Wells, track and field. This year’s indoor Big Ten long jump title made Wells just the sixth Big Ten athlete to win a conference long jump and high jump title in a career.
3. Danny Graham, gymnastics. Graham had big shoes to fill on still rings following two-time national champ Alex Diab, but finished the shortened season ranked No. 1 nationally in the event.
4. Dele Harding, football. Harding capped his Illini career with his best season yet, earning All-Big Ten First Team honors while leading the Big Ten and checking in second nationally in tackles per game.
5. Travis Piotrowski, wrestling. The Crystal Lake native was NCAA championship-bound for the fourth time before the event was canceled after going undefeated 14-0 in dual bouts on the year.
6. Kofi Cockburn, basketball. Illinois changed its offense and defense to better suit its 7-foot center, and those tweaks (and Cockburn’s production) wound up yielding a 21-win season.
7. Branden Comia, baseball. Comia got off to a hot start this spring and was the only underclassmen shortstop nationally to hit better than .400 and post an OPS higher than 1.200.
8. Michael Feagles, golf. Feagles is coming back for a rebooted senior season next spring, where he can try and become a five-time All-Big Ten First Team honoree.
9. Irwin Loud, cross-country. Injuries meant Loud’s Illini debut last fall came as a redshirt sophomore, and all he did was finish as Illinois’ top runner in every single meet.
10. Josh Imatorbhebhe, football. The Michigan State game was saved by the “4th-and-Bhebhe” play — one of several big plays in the Southern Cal grad transfer wide receiver’s breakout Illini debut.
Top female athletes
1. Jacqueline Quade, volleyball. Quade wound up the top outside hitter in the Big Ten for a second straight season in helping Illinois reach a third straight NCAA tournament.
2. Mia Takekawa, gymnastics. Eight individual event titles, including four on uneven bars, helped the Illini freshman earn All-Big Ten First Team honors.
3. Allison McGrath, cross-country. The Wheaton native saved her best for last by finishing as Illinois’ top runner in two of three postseason events, including the NCAA Midwest regional.
4. Chisom Nwoko, track and field. Nwoko got on the podium at the Big Ten indoor championships (second in the 400) and was on pace for a potential breakout senior season.
5. Taylor Shegos, diving. The Illini sophomore reached the finals in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events at the Big Ten championships and qualified for the NCAA championship in the latter.
6. Megan Cooney, volleyball. Cooney technically played out of position at outside hitter in 2019, but still set career highs in kills with 347 — just four more than 2018 but in 14 fewer sets.
7. Tristyn Nowlin, golf. Nowlin won her second career tournament in the fall and followed that up in the shortened spring leading the Illini in stroke average and claiming All-Big Ten First Team honors.
8. Kornkamol Sukaree, golf. The Illinois sophomore is now 2 for 2 on All-Big Ten First Team honors, notching her second this spring after being the Illini’s top finisher in three of seven events.
9. Kelly Maday, soccer. Maday wrapped up her Illinois career leading the team in goals and assists with six apiece, with her six goals tying Hope Breslin and Makenna Silber but coming on far fewer shots.
10. Avrey Steiner, softball. The Illini second baseman was the team’s top hitter in the shortened season, batting .338 with five doubles and 14 runs scored out of the leadoff spot in the lineup.
Top freshmen
1. Kofi Cockburn, basketball. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year was a dominant force in the paint for the Illini, ranking second on the team in scoring (13.3 ppg) and first in rebounding (8.8 rpg).
2. Mia Takekawa, women’s gymnastics. Takekawa became the first Illini gymnast to win both Big Ten Gymnast and Freshman of the Week honors in the same week on Jan. 7 and then did it again the next week.
3. Jerry Ji, men’s golf. Ji led Illinois in two events in his first season, was an All-Big Ten First Team selection and became the seventh Illini to claim Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.
4. Danny Braunagel, wrestling. The Illini’s 165-pounder gets the nod ahead of his twin brother after going 23-9 and qualifying for NCAA championship.
5. Zac Braunagel, wrestling. Like his twin brother, the 184-pounder was an honorable mention NCWA All-American after posting a 21-10 record and qualifying for the NCAA championship.
6. Kennedi Myles, women’s basketball. Myles was the sixth-best freshman rebounder in the country and averaged 8.9 points and 8.7 rebounds in her debut season.
7. Diana Brown, volleyball. Following a redshirt year’s apprenticeship behind Jordyn Poulter, Brown started every match at setter and had a team-high 14 double-doubles.
8. Devon Witherspoon, football. Witherspoon was the final player added to the 2019 class (in August, no less) and wound up having the biggest impact, including a game-saving tackle in upset win against Wisconsin.
9. Connor McCool, men’s gymnastics. The Wildwood, Mo., native won two individual floor titles and was named an NCAA regular season All-American on the event.
10. Josie Frazier, women’s tennis. Frazier played regularly at No. 1 doubles with Emilee Duong and won her first Big Ten singles match before the 2020 season was cut short.
Top area athletes
1. Luke Luffman, wrestling. The Urbana grad got his Illini career started on a solid note, going 17-11 on the year, finishing eighth at the Big Ten championships and qualifying for the NCAAs.
2. Justin Cardani, wrestling. Cardani, who starred at Centennial, went 16-10 and earned an at-large bid for the NCAA championship as a redshirt freshman.
3. Mica Allison, volleyball. Allison shifted to opposite hitter after transferring from Auburn, and the St. Thomas More grad finished the season with 119 kills and 36 blocks.
4. Jon Davis, track and field. The former Oakwood standout ran sparingly during the indoor season, but did win the mile at the Alex Wilson Invitational on Feb. 22 at Notre Dame.
5. Lucy Lux-Rulon, track and field. Lux-Rulon kept up her multi-event ways from St. Thomas More during her sophomore indoor season, competing in four different events, including pentathlon.
6. Bryce Barnes, football. The GCMS grad played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams, as a true freshman walk-on during Illinois’ bowl season and is moving to defensive line for the upcoming season.
7. Kellen Sarver, baseball. The redshirt sophomore first baseman out of Centennial got off to a bit of slow start this spring and hit .234 with three doubles and 10 RBI in 13 games.
8. Rylee Hinton, volleyball. The former Champaign Central standout was in the Illini’s starting lineup early in the year and finished the season with 26 kills and 24 blocks.
9. Lizzie Gile, swimming. A four-year letter winner at Centennial, Gile competed in seven events for the Illini in her first season.
10. Meredith Johnson-Monfort, soccer. The Mahomet-Seymour grad made her Illinois debut on Oct. 11 against Michigan and also played against Minnesota in her redshirt freshman year.
Top recruits
1. Piercen Hunt, golf. Hunt is the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2020 and No. 12 overall in the American Junior Golf Association rankings that encompass all classes.
2. Adam Miller, men’s basketball. The Morgan Park grad wound up a consensus four-star, top-30 recruit and was The News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year.
3. Andre Curbelo, men’s basketball. Curbelo won 90 games in four seasons at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) and heads to Illinois as an underrated consensus four-star recruit.
4. Will Hauke, men’s gymnastics. Illini coach Justin Spring landed seven top-25 recruits in his 2020 class, including Hauke, an Indianapolis native ranked No. 12 in the nation.
5. Hunter Heck, men’s tennis. Illinois coach Brad Dancer keeps landing top talent, with Heck ranked No. 1 in Minnesota, No. 1 in the Plains region and No. 13 nationally.
6. Katherine Duong, women’s tennis. Women’s coach Evan Clark did just as well in the 2020 class, with Duong checking in as a blue-chip recruit and No. 16 in the nation.
7. Raina Terry, volleyball. Terry wound up as the No. 89 recruit in the country per PrepVolleyball.com after claiming a third OHSVCA First Team All-Ohio selection.
8. Jack Crowder, baseball. Illinois landed one of the top right-handed pitchers in the country, with the Plainfield East grad the No. 152 overall prospect per Perfect Game.
9. Maddie Whittington, volleyball. Whittington got a head start — sort of — on her college career, as the Under Armour Second Team All-American middle blocker enrolled in January.
10. James Frenchie, football. Illinois tapped into Trinity Catholic (Mo.) again, with Frenchie the top-rated player in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
Top coaches
1. Brad Underwood, men’s basketball. Illinois’ rebuild didn’t happen immediately in the Underwood era, but year three delivered 21 wins and a top-four Big Ten finish.
2. Sarah Haveman, cross country. Haveman’s promotion to lead both the men’s and women’s teams at Illinois was well deserved after the latter had a breakout fall season.
3. Lovie Smith, football. The Illini broke their streak of seasons without a bowl appearance, but Smith is still in the hunt for his first winning season since taking over the program in 2016.
4. Dan Hartleb, baseball. No telling what would have happened given the season’s abrupt end, but some key nonconference wins had the Illini building an NCAA tournament résumé.
5. Justin Spring, men’s gymnastics. Spring has high expectations for his program that have just been missed the past couple seasons but were looking possible in 2020 pre-pandemic.
6. Mike Small, men’s golf. Small admitted to having trouble piecing together his lineup in the fall, but the Illini (and Small) were finding their form in the spring when the season was canceled.
7. Chris Tamas, volleyball. Even in a rather up-and-down season results wise, Illinois was able to clinch a third straight NCAA tournament berth.
8. Renee Slone, women’s golf. The best news for Slone is Trystin Nowlin’s return for 2021 means she can run back what’s been her best team for a third straight season.
9. Nadalie Walsh, women’s gymnastics. Solid veterans and the rise of some standout underclassmen had Illinois women’s gymnastics headed in the right direction in 2020.
10. Jim Heffernan, wrestling. Heffernan keeps sending multiple wrestlers to the NCAA championships each year, but he probably wouldn’t mind a little more success in the Big Ten.
Top ex-Illini
1. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley. The three-time Illinois All-American helped USA volleyball secure an Olympics berth and then continued on to a successful professional season in Turkey.
2. Nick Allegretti. Allegretti made it a former Illini in four straight Super Bowls and took home a ring — just like Ted Karras did twice — when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.
3. Vanessa DiBernardo. The recently-named Illinois Hall of Famer helped the Chicago Red Stars reach the NWSL Championship last October and is back in midfield with the 2020 season underway.
4. Thomas Pieters. Pieters currently sits at No. 73 in the World Golf Ranking and had his best tournament of the season in February with a third-place finish at the Saudi International.
5. Malcolm Hill. Hill had a breakout season playing for BK Astana, averaging 20.2 points, four rebounds and 3.6 assists in the VTB United League where he was an All-Star.
6. Thomas Detry. Detry isn’t all that far behind his fellow Belgium countryman at No. 118 in the WGR and finished sixth to Pieters’ third at the Saudi Invitational.
7. Joey Gerber. Gerber at least has a shot at the Seattle Mariners’ active roster after making the 60-man roster earlier this month following a rapid rise in the organization the last two years.
8. Nick Hardy. The restart of the golf season has been good to Hardy, who had three top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in his last four events to sit 15th on the points list.
9. Meyers Leonard. The former Illinois big man has found renewed life to his career with the Miami Heat, starting all 49 games he played when not sidelined by an ankle injury.
10. Whitney Mercilus. The linebacker with the Houston Texans started all 16 games last season, recording 7 1/2 sacks and registering two interceptions.
Milestones
- No other Illinois women’s gymnast had scored a perfect 10 on beam until freshman Mia Takekawa did so on Jan. 9 at Huff Hall.
- Talk about a debut. Illinois men’s golf freshman Jerry Ji tied the program record with a 63 in his first collegiate round on Sept. 13 at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- There’s no telling how far out of reach Illinois closer Garrett Acton would have put the career saves record had the season not ended after 13 games. As it stands, Acton’s record is 25.
- Illinois soccer coach Janet Rayfield won her 200th career match Sept. 20 at still-under-construction Demirjian Park in a 3-1 victory against Northwestern.
- Kofi Cockburn’s 12 double-doubles was the fifth among all freshmen nationally, but it doubled the previous Illinois freshman record of six.
- Deon Thomas has now seen two of his freshman records fall in back-to-back seasons, with Cockburn’s 17 rebounds against The Citadel the new benchmark.
- Not quite a month after Cockburn pulled down 17 rebounds against The Citadel, Kennedi Myles set the Illinois women’s freshman record with 20 rebounds in a win against Evansville.
- Jonathan Wells’ indoor Big Ten long jump title made him the only Illini dating back to 1944 to win a conference long jump and high jump title in a career.
- Jacqueline Quade finished her Illini career trailing only Jocelynn Birks and Laura DeBruler for career kills and then became the first-ever grad transfer for UCLA beach volleyball.
- Illinois safety Stanley Green forced three more fumbles in his senior season, pushing his career total to 10 to tie for third most in program history.
Most improved
1. Donny Navarro, football. The Naperville native went from walk-on to scholarship player last fall and finished his first season with the Illini with 27 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Danny Graham, men’s gymnastics. An injury kept Graham out of most of his junior season, but the Illini senior bounced back with a vengeance this winter with his first-ever still rings event titles.
3. Shaylah Scott, women’s gymnastics. Scott more than tripled her individual event titles from her freshman season (two to seven) and earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors.
4. Siphosothando Montsi, men’s tennis. The Illini sophomore reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 42 in February and wound up an All-Big Ten Second Team selection.
5. Petra Holešínská, women’s basketball. The 5-foot-10 guard out of the Czech Republic went from torn ACL in 2018-19 to leading scorer (and a career best 12.6 ppg) in 2019-20.
6. Ty Weber, baseball. The Illinois right-hander was in the midst of going full-on ace mode for the first time with a 2-0 record and 1.31 ERA in four starts. when the season was cut canceled.
7. Ashlyn Fleming, volleyball. Ali Bastianelli’s graduation meant Illinois needed a middle blocker to step up in the attack, and Fleming did that with significantly more kills in fewer sets than a year ago.
8. Kelly Maday, soccer. Maday put together the most complete season of her career, matching her goals scored total for 2017 and 2018 combined and tripling her previous career high for assists.
9. Dylan Duncan, wrestling. Duncan jumped up a weight class from 133 to 141 pounds and went from a 13-14 record as a junior to 20-10 (matching his career high in wins) in his final season.
10. Sydney Sickels, softball. The record didn’t show it — not in a shortened season, at least — but Sickels became tougher in the circle with a better batting average against (.212) and ERA (2.38).
Best moments
- James McCourt blacked out — for just the briefest of moments — at the bottom of Illinois’ celebratory dog pile after the Illinois kicker hit the game-winning field goal to beat Wisconsin. Engage: Field rush.
- There’s going to be more than one Ayo Dosunmu game-winner on this list. Has to happen. The first was his first, a step-back three-pointer at Wisconsin to snap a decade-long losing streak at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Nothing beats perfection. That’s what Illinois freshman gymnast Mia Takekawa achieved with a perfect 10 on beam in just her third collegiate meet.
- Another Dosunmu winner and just as impressive. The Illinois guard went 1-on-1 with Michigan’s Zavier Simpson — one of the best defensive guards in the league — in a true rise and fire game-winning moment in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Illinois football was on the ropes, down 21 at Michigan State through three quarters. Child’s play, apparently, for Brandon Peters, who had a pair of touchdowns passes in the fourth, including the game-winner to Daniel Barker.
- The Illini put the college baseball world on notice in February with consecutive wins against ranked opponents. Branden Comia chasing home the only run in a 1-0 victory against No. 13 Texas A&M was the top moment of the shortened season.
- One more clutch Dosunmu moment? One more clutch Dosunmu moment. It wasn’t a game-winner by definition, but the 6-foot-5 guard iced Illinois’ top-10 road win at Penn State a week after injuring his knee.
- Illinois volleyball unfurled its 2018 Final Four banner on Sept. 1 in its home opener at Huff Hall and then knocked off a ranked Tennessee squad for the second time in three days.
- Bobby Roundtree kept the Illinois fan base up to date on his rehab process with steady workout videos posted to Twitter. Each one shows the injured Illini doing just a little bit more after last year’s severe spinal injury.
- Pick your facility-related moment. Illinois football moved into the Smith Center, work began in earnest at Demirjian Park, practice facilities were announced for baseball and softball and golf got a new home at Atkins Golf Club.
Worst moments
- Safe to say March 12, 2020, is going to be a well-remembered date. That’s when the college sports world as a whole ground to an abrupt halt and Illinois men’s basketball missed out on the NCAA tournament.
- The prospect of sports returning this fall isn’t off the table, but Thursday’s announcement of no fall Big Ten nonconference games was a potential step in that direction.
- Illinois was set to host the Big Ten softball tournament at Eichelberger Field, but the pandemic meant the Illini wound up not playing a single game at home.
- Pay cuts for Josh Whitman, Brad Underwood and Lovie Smith were the first sign of the financial times amidst the pandemic.
- Whitman was feeling positive about adding hockey at Illinois, but that got put on the far back burner when the pandemic hit.
- Illinois basketball fans waited with bated breath for not quite 24 hours to find out Ayo Dosunmu suffered no structural damage to his knee during a slip and fall against Michigan State.
- Lovie Smith and Co. had a shot at the first winning season for Illinois football since 2011. All the Illini had to do was beat Northwestern and its fourth-string quarterback. They didn’t.
- What is it about MAC football teams and their propensity to beat Illinois? Eastern Michigan became the latest, with a 34-31 victory in Champaign last September.
- A 27-point first half deficit at home against Miami created some questions about Illinois men’s basketball. At that moment, the Illini’s fortunes didn’t seem to be changing.
- The passing of an Illini legend like Bobby Mitchell and the death of former Illinois men’s basketball coach and player Harv Schmidt were tough to hear about.
Key injuries
1. Jake Hansen, football. The Illinois linebacker was on pace for a potential single-season forced fumbles record with seven through nine games before a back injury cost him four games.
2. Marquez Beason, football. The four-star cornerback out of Texas had plenty of hype heading into the 2019 season, but a torn ACL in training camp kept him sidelined all fall.
3. Mike Epstein, football. Epstein had his fourth year of five impacted by injury dating back to his junior year of high school. Like that one, it was another knee injury last fall.
4. Trevon Sidney, football. Sidney dealt with injury issues at USC before he transferred to Illinois and then missed the last eight games in 2019 with a left leg injury.
5. Ricky Smalling, football. Sensing a theme here? Lovie Smith’s team got dealt a rather poor hand on the injury front. Smalling needed season-ending knee surgery and missed six games.
6. Ashley Cathro, soccer. Illini coach Janet Rayfield had to make do without one of her best defenders after Cathro had season-ending knee surgery last August.
7. Rae Balthazor, women’s gymnastics. Balthazor was on the brink of a comeback from a broken hand and torn ligament in her thumb when the season was canceled.
8. Ayo Dosunmu, men’s basketball. Dosunmu only missed one game with a knee injury, but it probably felt like a lifetime for Illinois fans so used to No. 11 on the court.
9. Kennedi Myles, women’s basketball. The Illini’s double-double threat was held out of just one game with a concussion, but it was an ailment shared by multiple teammates in 2019-20.
10. Clay Mason Stephens, men’s gymnastics. The Australian saw his freshman season ended by an injury in 2019, which carried over to missing the 2020 season.
All-Interview
1. Travis Piotrowski, wrestling. The Illinois senior provided a mature voice of reason during an uncertain and emotional time right after his career was abruptly cut short by the pandemic.
2. Rae Balthazor, women’s gymnastics. Injuries and a pandemic impacted the end of Balthazor’s career, but she spoke with enthusiasm about her desire to become a pediatric nurse.
3. Giorgi Bezhanishvili, men’s basketball. Bezhanishvili might not have been quite as interested in talking all the time during some sophomore year struggles, but his enthusiasm rarely abated.
4. Diana Brown, volleyball. There must be something about setters. Brown’s predecessors, Jordyn Poulter and Alexis Viliunas, also both made this list.
5. Beth Prince, volleyball. Looking for a candid conversation about volleyball, issues that impact student-athletes or what it’s like being the emotional center of a team? Ask Prince.
6. Jonathan Wells, men’s track and field. The six-time All-American can certainly discuss the ins and outs of his various events, but he’s just as insightful, articulate and knowledgable about serious issues affecting society.
7. Garrett Acton, baseball. The Illinois closer essentially epitomizes the idea of “wise beyond his years” but can go deep on the nitty gritty details of baseball, too, when discussing spin rate.
8. Josh Imatorbhebhe, football. It’s no surprise that Imatorbhebhe is pursuing a master’s in strategic brand communication.
9. Satchel Hudson, men’s gymnastics. Hudson provided real insight into what it was like to have a season canceled considering the UIC transfer saw his team disbanded before he joined the Illini.
10. Kendrick Green, football. When he’s not video bombing his teammates, the Peoria native is telling it like it is.
Headlines you’ll see in 2020-21
- Lovie: Fear the beard again
- Illini baseball wins Big Ten title
- House of ‘Paign on another TBT run
- Illinois snaps NFL draft drought
- Ubben renovations underway
- Underwood lands another top class
- Small named Big Ten Coach of the Year — again
- Miller goes one and done
- Bartsch-Hackley, Poulter win Olympic gold
- Fundraising continues, sports don’t
Headlines you won’t see in 2020-21
- Everything back to normal
- Whitman: Let’s do that hockey
- Lovie: What about a mustache?
- Ayo: I’m back
- Illini volleyball stuffs Huff
- (Insert any fall sports team) building nonconference momentum
- Alma Otter back on the table
- Memorial Stadium sees sellout crowd
- Transfer portal empties
- Fans eager to attend bowl game