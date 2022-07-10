Listen to this article
Brad Underwood will get to greet Illini fans for the better part of this decade after his contract was extended one year through the 2027-28 season on Wednesday.

Why he’s coach of the year

No Big Ten men’s basketball team has been as successful in the conference the last three seasons as Illinois. It’s the type of sustained success Brad Underwood has been angling since he took the job in March 2017. Maintaining that level of play in the 2021-22 season required a shift in strategy. Illinois still had Kofi Cockburn as an anchor and a slew of veteran players, but Ayo Dosunmu was gone and Andre Curbelo — projected to be a vital piece of any success — was never right after an preseason concussion. Underwood navigated more injuries and illness issues than the previous two seasons combined to guide the Illini to its first Big Ten regular-season title since the 2004-05 season. Now, all that’s missing is a deeper run in the NCAA tournament.

What they’re saying

“They’ve established a culture, which is sometimes very difficult. The most important part of any business that you do — from sports to sitting in a Fortune 500 company boardroom — is establishing a culture of who you want to be. ... His comment, ‘I’m tired of people say we’re rebuilding, we’re reloading,’ that establishes where we are, the culture of who we are and it establishes expectations of he, his staff and his players. We haven’t been on the map in a long time. As Tal Brody said in his documentary, we’re back on the map.” — Illinois all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas

“Brad’s done a great job. They’ve been doing great getting the right players that fit him and fit the program. Shoutout to Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson. Brad has done a great job of hiring a good staff. They’ve assembled some guys who it works and looks real good, and they’re getting really talented players. Definitely a Brad Underwood fan.” — Former Illinois All-American Dee Brown

“He’s built a program that’s going to be in the conversation to compete for a Big Ten regular season title. One thing we’ve seen over the last two decades that’s not gone hand-in-hand with that is taking that and going deep in the NCAA tournament. Brad would be the first person to tell you that the last couple years you’ve left some things on the table. But Illinois has cemented itself as one of the top programs in the Big Ten. That’s the expectation Brad has for the program, and it’s why he took the job.” — CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein

Honor Roll: The News-Gazette’s Illinois Coaches of the Year

Year Coach Sport

2022 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball

2021 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball

2020 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball

2019 Chris Tamas Volleyball

2018 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics

2017 Mike Small Men’s golf

2016 Mike Small Men’s golf

2015 Dan Hartleb Baseball

2014 Mike Small Men’s golf

2013 Mike Small Men’s golf

2012 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics

2011 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics

2010 Terri Sullivan Softball

2009 Mike Small Men’s golf

2008 Ron Zook Football

2007 Brad Dancer Men’s tennis

2006 Karen Harvey Women’s cross-country

2005 Bruce Weber Men’s basketball

2004 Bruce Weber Men’s basketball

2003 Craig Tiley Men’s tennis

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

