Why he’s coach of the year
No Big Ten men’s basketball team has been as successful in the conference the last three seasons as Illinois. It’s the type of sustained success Brad Underwood has been angling since he took the job in March 2017. Maintaining that level of play in the 2021-22 season required a shift in strategy. Illinois still had Kofi Cockburn as an anchor and a slew of veteran players, but Ayo Dosunmu was gone and Andre Curbelo — projected to be a vital piece of any success — was never right after an preseason concussion. Underwood navigated more injuries and illness issues than the previous two seasons combined to guide the Illini to its first Big Ten regular-season title since the 2004-05 season. Now, all that’s missing is a deeper run in the NCAA tournament.
What they’re saying
“They’ve established a culture, which is sometimes very difficult. The most important part of any business that you do — from sports to sitting in a Fortune 500 company boardroom — is establishing a culture of who you want to be. ... His comment, ‘I’m tired of people say we’re rebuilding, we’re reloading,’ that establishes where we are, the culture of who we are and it establishes expectations of he, his staff and his players. We haven’t been on the map in a long time. As Tal Brody said in his documentary, we’re back on the map.” — Illinois all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas
“Brad’s done a great job. They’ve been doing great getting the right players that fit him and fit the program. Shoutout to Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson. Brad has done a great job of hiring a good staff. They’ve assembled some guys who it works and looks real good, and they’re getting really talented players. Definitely a Brad Underwood fan.” — Former Illinois All-American Dee Brown
“He’s built a program that’s going to be in the conversation to compete for a Big Ten regular season title. One thing we’ve seen over the last two decades that’s not gone hand-in-hand with that is taking that and going deep in the NCAA tournament. Brad would be the first person to tell you that the last couple years you’ve left some things on the table. But Illinois has cemented itself as one of the top programs in the Big Ten. That’s the expectation Brad has for the program, and it’s why he took the job.” — CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein
Honor Roll: The News-Gazette’s Illinois Coaches of the Year
Year Coach Sport
2022 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball
2021 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball
2020 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball
2019 Chris Tamas Volleyball
2018 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2017 Mike Small Men’s golf
2016 Mike Small Men’s golf
2015 Dan Hartleb Baseball
2014 Mike Small Men’s golf
2013 Mike Small Men’s golf
2012 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2011 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2010 Terri Sullivan Softball
2009 Mike Small Men’s golf
2008 Ron Zook Football
2007 Brad Dancer Men’s tennis
2006 Karen Harvey Women’s cross-country
2005 Bruce Weber Men’s basketball
2004 Bruce Weber Men’s basketball
2003 Craig Tiley Men’s tennis