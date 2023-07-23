Mike Small hasn’t been named The News-Gazette’s Illinois Coach of the Year quite as frequently as he’s taken home the trophy for Big Ten Coach of the Year in men’s golf, but both are fairly notable numbers. That Small won the latter for the 13th time in May was part of the reason he got the former for the sixth.
Throw in seven tournament titles, including an eighth straight Big Ten championship, and another trip to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships made it a no-brainer. Among Illinois coaches, Small still reigns supreme.
“It’s incredible,” now-former Illinois All-American Tommy Kuhl said. “For a northern school, a Big Ten school, to compete for national championships year in and year out and win Big Ten championships, I credit that to coach. His recruiting, his ability to find players and progress them into a heck of a player, is pretty special.
“I could see day in and day out what he sacrifices for the team success. I don’t know how he does it dealing with the team, recruiting, donors, his own golf game. I think he just loves it. He loves the game of golf, and, more than anything, he loves winning.”
Illinois did plenty of that in the 2022-23 season. The Illini’s first of seven tournament wins came in late September at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich. Six more followed, including a statement win at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in February in Las Vegas against a slew of ranked opponents and an actual home win for the first time at newly renovated Atkins Golf Club in Urbana in late April.
Small didn’t just help Illinois churn out team victories. Individual honors weren’t exactly in short supply. Kuhl, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Jackson Buchanan all earned various All-American honors. Those three, plus Matthis Besard, were First-Team All-Big Ten picks, and Dumont de Chassart earned his third straight Big Ten Golfer of the Year award.
“He holds us to a very high standard each and every day, and I think that’s one of his biggest attributes is what he expects from his players,” Kuhl said. “For a lot of people, that’s hard. It’s hard to wake up every day and bring it every day to succeed in this program. He recruits a group of guys who obviously share a common goal of chasing championships. He creates the culture, but it’s up to us to put in the work.”
Kuhl sees a different kind of recruiting philosophy from Small. Talent is important, of course, but it’s not the only attribute the Illinois coach has sought out building the Illini into a blue-blood program.
“He likes to look for athletic players — kids who haven’t been given much and will work hard and buy in to holding themselves to a high standard,” Kuhl said. “Whether that be grades, how we work in the classroom, how we work in the weight room, how we practice and how we treat other people, it’s not just talent in golf.”
Scott RicheyHonor Roll: The News-Gazette’s Illinois Coaches of the Year
Year Coach Sport
2023 Mike Small Men’s golf
2022 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball
2021 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball
2020 Brad Underwood Men’s basketball
2019 Chris Tamas Volleyball
2018 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2017 Mike Small Men’s golf
2016 Mike Small Men’s golf
2015 Dan Hartleb Baseball
2014 Mike Small Men’s golf
2013 Mike Small Men’s golf
2012 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2011 Justin Spring Men’s gymnastics
2010 Terri Sullivan Softball
2009 Mike Small Men’s golf
2008 Ron Zook Football
2007 Brad Dancer Men’s tennis
2006 Karen Harvey Women’s cross-country
2005 Bruce Weber Men’s basketball
2004 Bruce Weber Men’s basketball
2003 Craig Tiley Men’s tennis