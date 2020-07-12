Why she’s our female athlete of the year
Quade reprised her role as one of the best outside hitters not only in the Big Ten, but in the country, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors for a second straight season and another AVCA All-American honor. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter out of Fort Wayne, Ind., ended her prolific Illini career third all-time in program history with 1,791 kills, fourth in points with 2,016 and 10th in sets played at 485.
What was last season like coming off the Final Four appearance?
Quade: I think every season is different in its own ways. After coming off a great year, you’re pretty excited and pretty motivated to get back to it. It was just getting back into the gym and working on what (last year’s) team was going to look like. Obviously, I feel like your senior year, everything is just a little different. There’s so many lasts, like your last spring training and your last of everything. It was really a fun time.
How do you feel like you grew as an athlete/person in your final season?
Quade: I would say just taking on new challenges. I think by your senior year there’s definitely some higher expectations, so it was managing those and kind of taking things day by day. Easing into those leadership roles and trying to keep the team motivated and keep everyone heading in the right direction.
What do you miss most about Champaign?
Quade: There’s a ton of things. There’s volleyball things, like playing in Huff and being around the team. I also loved my courses there, and all my professors were great. I actually think about this a lot is how much I miss going to Sakanaya like once a week and getting sushi. It’s like once you’re somewhere for four years, there’s just so many things you’re going to miss about it.
So are you all-in on beach volleyball now after your first season at UCLA?
Quade: Right now I’m all about the beach. I still have one more year, but I’ll definitely always miss indoor. Depending on what happens this year or not, I can definitely see myself going back to indoor at some point. Everything is so up in the air right now it’s tough to say. It’s definitely a very different dynamic having to interact and be on the same page with one person on the court, but still having that team dynamic as well. Each one has its pros and cons, but it’s pretty fun.
Big picture, how will you remember your time at Illinois?
Quade: I would say it’s kind of one of those things where everything happens for a reason. Our little group of people who traveled through Illinois at the same time, we couldn’t have anticipated how it went and how things played out, but looking back it’s like, “Wow, everything did come together, and everything happened for the best.” You can really appreciate just trusting the people around you and making the most of your experience there.
Scott Richey