The sun likely set on Olivia Howell’s Illinois career at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last month in Austin, Texas, with Howell earning First-Team All-American honors in the 1,500 meter. Howell has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Olivia Howell had company when she was just a two-time winner of The News-Gazette’s Illinois Female Athlete of the Year.

Jordyn Poulter, Vanessa DiBernardo and Angela Bizzarri also claimed the honor twice. But Howell now stands alone as a three-time winner after she won her first national title as the NCAA indoor mile champion and tacked on two more All-American honors to an already noteworthy career.

Now-former Illinois coach Sarah Haveman — responsible for the Illini’s distance runners and cross-country team — had a front-row seat to all Howell accomplished this year. That the Illini runner had even more success wasn’t exactly a surprise.

“What you don’t really make note of in our sport is what years of consistency does for you,” said Haveman, who left Illinois for Texas this month. “Olivia is so consistent with her work, how she works, the kind of work she puts in and how she recovers. This year showed what that all means.”

The highlight of Howell’s season came March 11 in Albuquerque, N.M. Howell didn’t just win the NCAA indoor mile with a time of 4 minutes, 34 seconds. The Solon, Ohio, native also broke the Albuquerque Convention Center facility record that was set by three-time Olympian Shannon Rowbury in 2010.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I really had a feeling that she was going to win that race,” Haveman said. “I think she had that same feeling. Just the work she was able to do. Some of the sessions she was putting in from a technical standpoint were showing she was capable of a big-time performance.”

Howell likely won’t get a shot at a fourth female athlete of the year honor given she entered the transfer portal July 1 as a grad transfer. Odds are she’ll still be successful in her final year of eligibility elsewhere.

“I think she’s going to continue on in the same progression,” Haveman said. “She’s just a very special athlete. People want to talk about talent. What’s more important is the work she puts behind that talent to be as consistently successful as she is. The work ethic was always there. I think it comes down to her believing what she was capable of.”

Honor Roll: The News-Gazette’s Illinois Female Athletes of the Year

Year Athlete Sport

2023 Olivia Howell Track and field

2022 Olivia Howell Track and field

2021 Olivia Howell Track and field

2020 Jacqueline Quade Volleyball

2019 Jordyn Poulter Volleyball

2018 Jordyn Poulter Volleyball

2017 Nicole Evans Softball

2016 Jocelynn Birks Volleyball

2015 Stephanie Richartz Track and field

2014 Jannelle Flaws Soccer

2013 Ashley Spencer Track and field

2012 Vanessa DiBernardo Soccer

2011 Vanessa DiBernardo Soccer

2010 Angela Bizzarri XC/track and field

2009 Angela Bizzarri XC/track and field

2008 Angelena Mexicano Softball

2007 Yvonne Mensah Track and field

2006 Jenna Hall Softball

2005 Tara Hurless Soccer

2004 Lisa Argabright Volleyball

2003 Perdita Felicien Track and field

