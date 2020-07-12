Why he’s our male athlete of the year
Dosunmu helped put Illinois basketball back on the map. A “basketball school” became a “basketball school” again. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Chicago didn’t get the opportunity to check every goal off his list — part of that pandemic driven — but the big one was being the spark to ignite the turnaround of the Illini basketball program. In that regard, the All-Big Ten First Team pick was successful.
Which of your game-winners was your favorite?
Dosunmu: I would say Penn State. I’d pick Penn State because all of the stuff before the game. I hadn’t practiced in a week coming off a brutal injury. We’re playing a top-10 team in the country on the road. In that environment, I rose to the occasion. I trusted in my game and my hard work I put in. That’s probably my all-time favorite because I wasn’t supposed to play that game. I was a game-time decision, but I put my faith in the Lord and went out there and performed.
What areas would you say you grew the most this past season?
Dosunmu: I would say my leadership, definitely. I grew more as a leader. More vocal. Much more aggressive — in both ways, positive and negative. By that, I mean correcting my team and also knowing when it’s time to get them playing harder. It was very, very important for me to do that. Coach Underwood always stressed to me about being that guy, that type of leader.
Did you have any doubts immediately after the injury against Michigan State?
Dosunmu: Right after the game I went to the locker room, and it was very hard to judge the pain right away. I just tried to relax. The doctor told me I’d be fine. He didn’t think it would be a long-term injury, and by long-term I mean months. Then I got the MRI, and they told me I didn’t have any structural damage but I shouldn’t play because I had hyperextension in my knee and still had very sharp pain in my knee. It had to heal on its own the more I stretched and more I got it stronger.
Was there a moment you felt like this season would turn out like it ultimately did?
Dosunmu: The Purdue game — away. When we were making shots like that and the way we played, I knew for sure that we could go far as long as we played that way. As long as we played hard. That was our motto. When we play hard, play defense and play tough, we could beat anyone in the country. We were proving that.
What made you feel like this team was set up for success in the postseason?
Dosunmu: If you look at it, we had all the pieces to be successful. Then when you get to the tournament, it’s all about getting hot. It’s all about making shots. We had nothing to lose. We knew we could beat anyone. We had that confidence, that swag. We were excited for the fact we had a chance to go far. I was developing my game and getting into much more of a groove, and I wanted to show off my whole arsenal.
Scott Richey