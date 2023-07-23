A yearlong look at some of the notable moments from the past school year regarding Illinois athletics:
August
Illinois had the college football world to itself on the final Saturday of August. Mostly. There were 10 other games on the schedule, including the opposite of must-see TV with Nebraska and Northwestern playing in Ireland. But a 38-6 victory against Wyoming was the start of what would turn into an eight-win season for the Illini — their best in 15 years.
September
Theresa Grentz won 210 games in 12 seasons in Champaign. More than any other Illinois women's basketball coach in program history. Grentz's combined efforts as a player (three straight AIAW titles at Immaculata) and coach (681 career wins) earned her a September induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
October
Facilities upgrades were a major component of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman's first seven years on the job. The final project in that phase — a $40 million expansion and renovation of Ubben Basketball Complex — was complete enough by October for both Illini basketball teams to move back into their practice home before the season started.
November
Four straight wins in the middle of November marked the best run of the season for the Illinois volleyball team. That level of success was a necessity for the Illini, who opened the month on the outside looking in at the NCAA tournament picture. But consecutive losses to Indiana and Northwestern — not ideal — took a postseason appearance off the table.
December
The highs and lows of an Illinois men's basketball season ultimately defined by them were never higher nor lower than in the final month of 2022. An early December trip to New York City delivered the win of the year against Texas. A few weeks later the Illini wound up on the wrong side of a Braggin' Rights blowout in St. Louis.
January
New Year's Day bowl games — or Jan. 3 bowl games given how the calendar fell this year — are a bit of a rarity for Illinois football. This year's ReliaQuest Bowl appearance was the first for the Illini since the 2008 Rose Bowl and just ninth ever in program history. A history buffeted by other Rose Bowl appearances in 1947, 1952, 1964 and 1984.
February
The Orange Krush made headlines in February after their planned road trip Iowa was shut down by the Hawkeyes. The annual event is a Krush trademark. Infiltrate an opposing team's arena and only reveal their identity right after tipoff. This year's 200 tickets were refunded by Iowa because the Krush posed as a boys' and girls' club to secure them.
March
The Illinois men's and women's basketball teams played in the NCAA tournament simultaneously for the first time since the 2002-03 season. Long enough ago that most players on both teams weren't even born yet. They were short NCAA tournament runs, however, with the women's team losing in the First Four and the men's team dropping its first round game.
April
College basketball is a 24/7/365 kind of sport. It never stops. While only four teams make it to April still playing, the rest of them across the country are already making moves for the season to come. April is a prime roster reconstruction month, and Illinois took advantage with transfer commitments from Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier.
May
It's been said in jest for years, but only because it rings true. Illinois is a golf school. This May had both the Illini men's and women's teams playing in an NCAA regional after late April Big Ten titles. Mike Small's Illinois men's team took it a step further — per usual — with another NCAA championship appearance to secure its place as a blue blood program.
June
Bret Bielema has turned the month of June into a lesson on turning official visits into commitments. Illinois had just three players on board in the Class of 2024 heading into June before two major official visit weekends generated 12 commitments. Thirteen if you include four-star running back Ca'Lil Valentine, who visited in June and committed this month.