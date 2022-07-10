A yearlong look at some of the notable moments from the past school year regarding Illinois athletics:
August
With three former Illini closely connected with USA women’s volleyball, the U.S won its first gold medal in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Brazil in the gold-medal match. Jordyn Poulter and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley both made significant contributions on the court for the U.S., and Erin Virtue was a U.S. assistant coach.
September
The golf world — and much of the sports world — was tuned in to Whistling Straits in Wisconsin for the first Ryder Cup since 2018. What they saw was former Illini Steve Stricker get emotional after serving as captain of the United States team, which rolled past Europe during a commanding three-day performance that gave the Ryder Cup back to the U.S.
October
The word “nonuple” existed before Illinois football played at Penn State. But the term became more relatable after the Illini outlasted the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine overtimes on Oct. 23 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., a stunning end to cap the most memorable win by Bret Bielema at Illinois so far.
November
Inducted into the United States Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame earlier in 2021, News-Gazette sports columnist Loren Tate celebrated his 90th birthday on Nov. 3. The UI graduate still writes a weekly column for The N-G that runs every Sunday and appears on WDWS radio programs several times a week.
December
Former Illini men’s basketball players Cory Bradford, Brian Cook, Marcus Griffin, Sergio McClain, Lucas Johnson and others returned to Champaign, getting recognized at the Illini’s game against St. Francis (Pa.) on Dec. 18 in honor of the 2000-01 and 2001-02 Illini winning back-to-back Big Ten championships.
January
Out: Tony Petersen. In: Barry Lunney Jr. Bielema only went one season with Petersen in charge of the Illini offense, firing the veteran assistant coach at the start of the month. Well before the calendar flipped to February, Bielema had brought in Lunney, a former Arkansas quarterback and assistant coach with Razorbacks when Bielema was in Fayetteville, Ark., to try and fix the Illinois offense in 2022.
February
With a blizzard descending upon Champaign-Urbana, 6,579 brave souls ventured out into the elements and into State Farm Center on Feb. 2 to see the Illini men’s basketball team host Wisconsin. Kofi Cockburn rewarded those fans with 37 points and 12 rebounds in an 80-67 Illini win.
March
The hopes of Illinois fans getting to watch their favorite men’s basketball program advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005 disappeared when Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Cougars defeated the Illini 68-53 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 20 in Pittsburgh.
April
Illinois women’s basketball fans came out in droves to pack The Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign on the first Monday in April. The reason? Shauna Green making an in-person appearance on “Monday Night SportTalk,” the WDWS radio program, shortly after Illinois hired the former Dayton women’s basketball coach to try and lead a turnaround with the Illini.
May
More than five years after an initial study was conducted about the feasibility of men’s hockey joining the slate of sports at Illinois, athletic director Josh Whitman announced the university would no longer explore the option of adding the sport at UI, citing financial reasons.
June
In a stunning move that will reverberate around college athletics for years to come, Southern California and UCLA bolt the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. The two California schools will make the Midwest-based league a 16-team conference starting in 2024.