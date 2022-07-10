Top male athletes
1. Kofi Cockburn, basketball. There’s a conversation worth having about who had a more profound effect on Illinois basketball between Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu. The latter provided the initial spark and loads of hype, but Cockburn was the centerpiece for crucial changes that paid off in a big way.
2. Jon Davis, track and field. Davis assured his place in the Illinois record book long before his final season in orange and blue. A pair of sub-four minute miles — one in 2018 and another in 2019 — assured that. Going out as a First Team All-American in his final race representing the Illini was the cherry on top.
3. Adrien Dumont de Chassart, golf. Don’t discount a three-peat for Dumont de Chassart in 2023. The reigning two-time Big Ten Golfer of the Year is taking advantage of his bonus year of eligibility to return and build off a first senior season that also saw him claim a pair of Second Team All-American honors.
4. Lucas Byrd, wrestling. Byrd became the 40th Illinois wrestler to earn multiple All-American honors in his career, as he matched his 2021 season finale with a fifth-place finish at 133 pounds at the NCAA Championships. The Cincinnati native was also unbeaten in dual meets in 2022.
5. Kerby Joseph, football. Just think. Lovie Smith had all but given up on Joseph as a defensive back, switching the Orlando, Fla., native to wide receiver before his ouster. A switch back to safety by new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters turned Joseph into a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
6. Hamish Carter, gymnastics. Carter broke through as a freshman in 2019 as an All-American in high bar. The West Midlands, United Kingdom, native finally got the follow-up this season with another All-American honor after placing sixth in the all-around at the NCAA Championships.
7. Alfonso Plummer, basketball. Transfers haven’t always paid off for Illinois coach Brad Underwood. Plummer did. The former Utah guard emerged as the Illini’s No. 2 offensive option behind Cockburn and averaged a career-high 14.6 points while shooting a much needed 40.8 percent from three-point range.
8. Zac Braunagel, wrestling. Braunagel qualified for the NCAA Championships at 184 pounds for the third consecutive season after placing third at the Big Ten Championship. The Belleville native finished the season with a 17-9 record and had one of the fastest pinfall victories of the year for the Illini at 1 minute, 41 seconds.
9. Hunter Heck, tennis. Mercer transfer Olivier Stuart might have been the only Illini to make the NCAA singles championship field, but it was Heck who anchored the team through a rough season. Heck posted a 17-5 singles record and was a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection.
10. Cam McDonald, baseball. Year four was definitely a breakout season for McDonald and the payoff that’s been expected since a strong debut as a freshman in 2019. The veteran Illini outfielder hit a career high .376 this spring — good for fifth in the Big Ten — and set new bests with six home runs and 54 RBI.
Top female athletes
1. Olivia Howell, cross-country/track and field. Most of Howell’s success again came on the track in the last year — indoor and outdoor Big Ten titles to her name — but she also competed at the highest level with the Illinois cross-country team last fall.
2. Megan Cooney, volleyball. A bonus year of eligibility helped Cooney become Illinois’ all-time leader in sets played, but she made the most of her second senior season. The 6-foot-4 First Team All-Big Ten outside hitter helped the Illini reach the Sweet 16 and finished the year with 376 kills, 282 digs and 83 blocks.
3. Mia Takekawa, gymnastics. Takekawa claimed team MVP honors for a reason. The Illinois junior set a program record in the all-around with a score of 39.750 — thanks to her second career perfect 10 — and was both the Big Ten champion and a Second Team All-American on balance beam.
4. Avrey Steiner, softball. Illinois could count on Steiner getting on base out of the leadoff spot in the lineup. The senior second baseman and First Team All-Big Ten pick led the conference with 77 hits, hitting safely in 48 of 56 games, and batted .391 with 20 RBI and 35 runs scored.
5. Crystal Wang, golf. Wang added a second First Team All-Big Ten honor to her career resume this spring thanks to eight top 15 finishes. She averaged a team-leading 72.81 stroke average thanks in large part to posting a team-leading 13 rounds under par.
6. Kornkamol Sukaree, golf. Sukaree also matched Wang with a second First Team All-Big Ten selection, with both also claiming their first as freshmen in 2019. The Bangkok native had seven rounds under par, trailed only Wang with a 73.94 stroke average and had six top 20 finishes.
7. Kate Duong, tennis. Duong earned the first conference honor of her career as one of 14 All-Big Ten selections this spring. The Illinois sophomore went 12-9 at No. 1 singles for the season, including a 6-4 mark in Big Ten play, and also teamed up with Megan Heuser to go 13-8 at No. 1 doubles.
8. Mia Townes, gymnastics. Townes saved her best for last. The Pflugerville, Texas, native didn't have an easy season, but she came on strong when it mattered most. She tied her career bests on vault and balance beam at the NCAA regional and qualified for the NCAA championship on the former.
9. Hope Breslin, soccer. Illinois managed just 26 goals in 16 matches last fall as the program’s scoring woes continued. Breslin was responsible for more than a quarter of them with a team-high seven goals, which was enough to get the Illini midfielder drafted by the NWSL’s Angel City FC.
10. Raina Terry, volleyball. Terry got thrown in the fire as a six-rotation player in Illinois’ COVID-shortened “2020” season. It paid off last fall where the 6-foot-3 outside hitter was a go-to scorer for the Illini with a team-high 441 kills and 55 aces. A little more efficiency could make her one of the Big Ten’s best.
Top freshmen
1. Josh McCray, football. Emerged as a reliable rushing option even in a crowded backfield, finishing second on the team in both carries with 112 and running yards with 549. The former three-star recruit out of Alabama also scored two touchdowns while wearing jersey number 0.
2. Jackson Buchanan, men’s golf. Made his way into Mike Small’s scoring lineup during the back half of the season, including in a Big Ten tournament victory and during the Illini’s NCAA regional. The Georgia native averaged fewer than 73 strokes per 18 holes and rated fifth on the roster in that regard.
3. Molly Yetter, women’s swimming and diving. St. Charles East product established a new school record in the 50-yard freestyle by clocking a time of 22.89 seconds during the Big Ten Championships. She also swam the Illini’s fastest 100 freestyle time this season at 49.91.
4. Ruthuja Nataraj, women’s gymnastics. Competed in both the vault and floor exercise at all but one of the Illini’s 13 meets. Connecticut native’s season-best vault (9.900) occurred during the Big Ten Meet, and she helped Illinois to the second-highest team score in program history (197.375) at its regional.
5. Stevie Meade, softball. Athlete out of Kansas started in 52 of the Illini’s 56 games during an NCAA tournament-qualifying season. The 5-foot-3 outfielder hit .280 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 28 RBI, also stealing eight bases in 10 attempts and posting a .427 slugging percentage.
6. RJ Melendez, men’s basketball. Though the Puerto Rican started in just one game as a true freshman, he still made an impact during the Illini’s run to the NCAA tournament’s second round. Appearing in 22 games, Melendez averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds to go with 15 assists.
7. Luke Goode, men’s basketball. A beloved performer off the bench for the NCAA tournament-participating Illini. The product of Fort Wayne, Ind., saw time in 28 games at guard and averaged 2.0 points, 1.8 rebounds while also contributing 15 assists and four blocked shots.
8. Annalyssa Crain, women’s cross-country. Coming to Champaign-Urbana from nearby Bloomington, Crain placed 18th in the Illini’s second meet of the season, the Redbird Invite. She later led Illinois at the Big Ten Meet with a 6-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 11 seconds and ranked 44th in the team’s regional.
9. Halle Hill, women’s cross-country/track and field. Some of the Fishers, Ind., native’s first Illini highlights were placing 47th in the Big Ten women’s cross-country meet and 59th in Illinois’ regional. During track and field season, she ranked fifth in the Big Ten outdoor meet’s 1,500-meter run.
10. Kasia Treiber, women’s tennis. The Hinsdale Central graduate closed out Illinois’ 4-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten tournament by prevailing in a three-set singles match. Treiber finished 14-7 overall in singles action and added an 8-7 doubles mark with Emily Casati.
Top area athletes
1. Jon Davis, men’s cross-country/track and field. The final chapter of an Illini career that began in 2016 saw the Oakwood graduate qualify for the NCAA cross-country finals, place fourth in the NCAA indoor 1,500-meter run, rate sixth in the NCAA outdoor 1,500 run and take second in the USA Championships’ 1,500.
2. Julian Pearl, football. The Danville product saw the most extensive playing time of his Illini tenure during his fourth season with the football program. He made 10 starts on the offensive line among 12 total game appearances, helping Illinois’ running backs average 173.6 yards per game.
3. Luke Luffman, wrestling. The former three-time IHSA state champion with Urbana claimed a sixth-place finish in the Big Ten tournament’s 285-pound bracket and qualified for the NCAA Championships in his third campaign at Illinois. He won one match in the NCAAs, rounding out his season record at 16-12.
4. Justin Cardani, wrestling. The two-time IHSA state champion at Centennial qualified for the NCAA tournament at 125 pounds in his fourth season with the Illini. Cardani took ninth at the Big Ten Championships in his weight class and compiled a 12-11 overall record.
5. Kenli Nettles, women’s track and field. In her first season competing for the Illini after transferring from Iowa, the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate snared fourth place in the Big Ten outdoor heptathlon and ran on an 18th-place 1,600-meter relay in the NCAA West Prelims.
6. Kellen Sarver, baseball. The Centennial product’s fifth year with Dan Hartleb’s program saw him appear in 48 games and make 39 starts. A first baseman and catcher, Sarver hit .245 with nine doubles, three home runs, 31 RBI, 19 walks and eight hit-by-pitches for a 31-win Illinois outfit.
7. Bryce Barnes, football. Barnes saw playing time in 11 of the Illini’s 12 games during his third season with the club. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate turned in three tackles and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team, and he’s now joined on the roster by fellow former Falcon Aidan Laughery.
8. Caleb Griffin, football. The outgoing Danville graduate's fourth season with Illini football didn’t include many individual statistics, as he booted two kickoffs a cumulative 71 yards. But he also saw time at wide receiver during preseason workouts and projects as the starting kicker later this year.
9. Meredith Johnson-Monfort, women’s soccer. The Mahomet-Seymour graduate played in four matches — starting two — in her fifth season at Illinois. She battled through the fungal infection histoplasmosis, for which she had surgery last December to remove a portion of one lung.
10. Connor Milton, baseball. In his second season with the Illini out of Champaign Central, Milton hit .222 with one double and one RBI across 15 games. Milton also was at the forefront of creating a scholarship in the memory of Drew Adams, a fellow former Maroon who died in 2020.
Top recruits
1. Skyy Clark, men’s basketball. Clark was considered, for a time, one of the top 10 prospects in his class. That was before his ACL tear last summer. Should the 6-foot-3 point guard return to that form for Illinois, he might wind up being one of the steals of the 2022 recruiting cycle.
2. Ty Rodgers, men’s basketball. Should Rodgers have been ranked higher than what’s generally a top 50 consensus? There's an argument to be made in the affirmative. Rodgers’ positional versatility, varied skill set and all gas, no brakes approach to how he plays the game might make him the steal of the class.
3. Jayden Epps, men’s basketball. Think Brad Underwood has this recruiting thing figured out? Illinois lost nearly all of its scoring from last season with three-fourths of the roster turning over. Epps could help fill the void. The idea of a three-level scorer is something of a cliche, but Epps actually fits that mold.
4. Ryan Voois, men’s golf. Voois, who is currently ranked No. 33 in the Class of 2022 in the Golfweek rankings, has experienced success at all levels of junior golf leading into his Illinois career. He won two events in 2021 and just tied for fifth at the 104th Western Junior.
5. Juliana Hooker, softball. Illini coach Tyra Perry bolstered her pitching staff with the addition of Hooker, who was ranked No. 51 nationally in the Class of 2022 heading into her senior season. The 6-foot-1 drop ball pitcher could give Illinois another top young arm heading into the 2023 season.
6. Arielle Ward, women’s gymnastics. There is at least one recruiting ranking for women’s gymnastics, and Ward checks in as a four-star recruit for Illinois coach Nadalie Walsh. The two-time Junior Olympics qualifier is one of two incoming Illini from Frisco, Texas, along with three-star floor specialist Alea Byrne.
7. Sencire Harris, men’s basketball. Harris might not be as ready for Big Ten basketball from a physical standpoint at just 160 pounds, but there’s no questioning his athleticism. Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher tracks all sorts of metrics for the Illini, and Harris has already set records for basically anything related to jumping.
8. Tyler Bowers, men’s tennis. Bowers is a four-star recruit and currently ranks No. 73 in the Class of 2022 after peaking at No. 54 as a junior. The Bloomington native won an IHSA doubles time in 2019 as a sophomore and spent his senior year at William & Reed Academy in Johns Creek, Ga.
9. Aidan Laughery, football. The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout was Bret Bielema’s top-rated recruit in the Class of 2022 after just edging out Oswego East outside linebacker Jared Badie in the 247Sports Composite. Laughery enrolled early but faces a loaded Illini running backs room.
10. Lia Howard, women’s soccer. Illinois could use some added scoring punch. The newly-crowned Gatorade Player of the Year in New York had 16 goals and 29 assists in leading Massapequa (N.Y.) to a Class AA state title this spring. That's the same high school that delivered Hope Breslin to Champaign. That's not a bad sign either.
Top coaches
1. Brad Underwood, men’s basketball. There’s a reason Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman gave Underwood a raise and extended his contract through the 2027-28 season. The last three seasons have been among the best stretches in program history with a 68-27 record and two Big Ten titles (one tournament, one regular season).
2. Mike Small, men’s golf. Illinois’ streak of NCAA championship appearances was snapped this spring after a rough regional outing, but the Illini continue to dominate the Big Ten under Small. This season marked a seventh straight Big Ten championship title and the program’s 12th in the last 13 years.
3. Chris Tamas, volleyball. Upsetting the reigning NCAA champion Kentucky on its own floor sent Illinois to the Sweet 16 for the third time in Tamas’ first four years leading the program. Getting back into the top tier of the Big Ten and pushing past what's been, save for 2018, a Sweet 16 roadblock is the next goal.
4. Tyra Perry, softball. Former athletic director Mike Thomas whiffed on his football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball hires, but putting Perry in charge of the Illinois softball program turned out to be a sound move. The Illini won 34 games and reached the NCAA tournament this spring for the fourth time in Perry’s seven seasons.
5. Mike Poeta, wrestling. Poeta’s first season leading the Illinois wrestling program in the post-Jim Heffernan era featured one major change (competing at State Farm Center instead of Huff Hall) and one continued streak (at least one All-American wrestler for the 30th straight season).
6. Justin Spring, men’s gymnastics. What turned out to be Spring’s final season as Illinois coach finished as many of them had throughout his tenure — some success, but just not quite to the highest level. The Illini finished fourth at the Big Ten championships, sixth at the NCAA championships and had two All-Americans.
7. Evan Clark, women’s tennis. Illinois’ first full season since 2018-19 featured almost the same level of success. Almost. While the Illini posted a 16-9 overall record and finished fourth in the Big Ten regular season, an early exit from the conference tournament meant no postseason bid.
8. Dan Hartleb, baseball. The only items keeping Illinois from an NCAA tournament appearance was its rather dreadful 14-15 nonconference record and the fact the Big Ten just doesn’t get a ton of respect. Because a 17-7 finish in league play was the best for Hartleb’s team since going 21-1 in 2015.
9. Bret Bielema, football. Two games, two fourth-quarter collapses, came back to haunt Illinois by the end of Bielema’s first season. Because Bielema and the Illini could have made a serious statement with a 7-5 regular season record and bowl bid if they hadn’t crumbled late against Maryland and Purdue.
10. Renee Slone, women’s golf. The Illini have some work to do to get back to where the program was at pre-pandemic with runner-up Big Ten championship finishes in 2018 and 2019 and an NCAA championship appearance in 2019. A second-place finish at the Clemson Invitational in late March was the best for Slone’s crew.
Top ex-Illini
1. Ayo Dosunmu. Illinois' first-ever first-team AP All-American didn't rest on his accomplishments after getting picked by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the NBA draft. The All-Rookie second-teamer started 40 games for the playoff qualifier, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists. Oh, and he got his Illinois jersey retired at the State Farm Center.
2. Steve Stricker. Captain of the victorious U.S. Ryder Cup team continues to dominate on the course as well. He is one of the top players on the Champions Tour, with four major titles during his brief career. Fully recovered from a health scare earlier in the year, he is competing in this weekend's Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
3. Nate Hobbs. The fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft had a stellar first season for the Las Vegas Raiders. The All-Rookie cornerback played in 16 games for the playoff qualifiers, recording 74 tackles and one interception. Just 23 years old, the best football is ahead of the Louisville, Ky., native.
4. Nick Hardy. In his first year as a member of the PGA Tour, he finished tied for 14th in the U.S. Open. He followed that with a Top 10 finish in the Travelers Championship and a Top 30 at the John Deere Classic. A good bet to the next former Illini to win a Tour event.
5. Reggie Corbin. Led the USFL in per-game rushing yards, finishing the spring season with 519 rushing yards on 95 carries in eight games. He earned All-League honors, the only player on the Michigan Panthers to to gain that recognition. Corbin ran for 1,085 yards at Illinois in 2018 and stands 12th on the school's career rushing list.
6. Michael Massey. Should be the next former Illini to reach the majors. The second baseman, playing with the Class AAA Omaha (Neb.) Storm Chasers, was hitting .338 as of Thursday. The Storm Chasers are an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, who are struggling and could use a boost as the plate.
7. Jordyn Poulter. Continues her amazing post-Illini run, earning a spot on the 25-player U.S, national team's roster for the Volleyball Nations League later in 2022. Poulter and former Illini Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Erin Virtue helped the U.S. to the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
8. Ted Karras. The seventh-year NFL player's hopes to win another Super Bowl ring were enhanced when he signed a free-agent deal with 2022 runner-up Cincinnati. He will be taking the ball from rising star Joe Burrow. Karras started his career with the Patriots, followed by a year with the Dolphins, back to the Patriots and now the Bengals.
9. Thomas Pieters. The 30-year-old golfer represented his native Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics. He has one win so far this season on the DP World Tour, taking the HSBC Championship in January.
10. Kendrick Green. The Steelers picked the Peoria native in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft and immediately installed him as the starting center. He was the team's first rookie to start at center in 11 years. He played and started in 13 games for the playoff qualifiers.
Milestones
1. The Illinois football team won at Penn State in an NCAA record nine overtimes. For that day, at least, Beaver Stadium was not-so-Happy Valley. The winning score came on Brandon Peters' two-point conversion pass to Casey Washington. Peters was playing because Art Sitkowski had been knocked out of the game with a broken arm.
2. Mike Small's men's golf team won its seventh consecutive Big Ten title and 12th in the past 13. The team qualified for the NCAA tournament for the 14th consecutive year. Small earned his 12th Big Ten Coach of the Year award.
3. The football victory against Penn State was the 100th of Bret Bielema's head coaching career. That is came against the nation's No. 7 team on its home field was icing on the cake. The first 97 wins for Bielema were at Wisconsin and Arkansas. He now has five at Illinois.
4. Dan Hartleb earned his 500th win as Illinois baseball coach on May 7 with a 2-0 victory against Miami (Ohio). Hartleb figures to become the school's all-time wins leader early in the 2023 season. Lee Eilbracht is currently first with 518, with Hartleb just 11 behind.
5. One more for Bielema: The Illini beat No. 20 Minnesota (at Minneapolis) on Nov. 6. That made Bielema the first, first-year coach at Illinois to knock off two Top 25 teams in his initial season.
6. The volleyball team defeated defending national champion Kentucky on the Wildcats home court in the NCAA tournament second round, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the third time during Chris Tamas' tenure. It was also Tamas' 100th win as Illini head coach.
7. The women's golf team recorded the lowest 54-hole score in program history while finishing second in the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston. The Illini finished 24-under par, shattering the previous record of 15-under. The Illini tied the lowest team round in program history during the event.
8. Jon Davis finished second in the 1,500 meters at the USA Outdoors Championships on June 25. Running on the same track (Heyward Field in Eugene, Ore.) where he had earlier competed in the NCAA meet, the Oakwood native finished in 3:46.01. He won the mile at the Big Ten indoor meet.
9. The five-set win for Illinois volleyball against No. 4 Purdue in October was the highest-ranked team the Illini had defeated in 10 years. In the 2011 NCAA tournament semifinals, Illinois knocked off No. 1 Southern Cal.
10. First-year wrestling coach Mike Poeta earned his first dual victories on Dec. 11 at Edwardsille. The Illini defeated Chattanooga 19-12 and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 35-6. Poeta, a former Illini standout, replaced longtime coach Jim Heffernan this season.
Most improved
1. Kerby Josph, football. The Floridian went from special teams standout to All-Big Ten first-teamer. And that led to him being picked in the third round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. Joseph could have come back for another year of college, but the pros think he is ready now. He was joined in the draft by two teammates: offensive linemen Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer.
2. Cam McDonald, baseball. Hit .363 for Dan Hartleb's team, which was way up from his .249 in 2021. Even more impressive, he reached base the first 52 games of the season. That continued a streak that stretched back to 2021 and ended with a school-record 63-game run. The All-Big Ten second-teamer prepped at Spring Valley Hall.
3. Kyla Swanson, volleyball. After seeing limited action earlier in her career, Swanson moved into the lineup. She started 26 of 27 matches for a Sweet 16 qualifier. The Wahoo, Neb., native ranked second on the team in blocks and fifth in kills per set.
4. Chase Brown, football. Running back went over 1,000 yards for the first time as an Illini with 1,005 yards. The Canadian earned third-team All-Big Ten honors while moving way up the Illininois career rushing chart. He recorded two of the top 17 rushing games in the FBS. Sydney's twin brother enters 2022 with high goals and Doak Walker potential.
5. Justin Cardani, wrestling. Centennial graduate working at 125 pounds, bumped his win total from three to 12 this season. He qualified for the NCAA meet. Cardani also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
6. Isabel Sy, women's golf. She dropped her per-round average one stroke from the previous season and finished third on the team with a 74.19 mark. The sophomore was second on the team with eight rounds under par and had six Top 10 finishes.
7. Ashley Yeah, women's tennis. She became the team's regular at No. 2 singles. She won a team-best 16 matches with only five losses. She also teammed with Josie Frazier to go 13-7 in No. 2 doubles.
8. Jessica McDowell, women's track and field. A year after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in the 400 meters, she lowered her times again. Good news for the Illini, the Normal University High alum has more eligibility.
9. Lucas Byrd, wrestling. Cincinnati native who worked at 133 pounds, upped his season win total from 17 to 27. He matched his NCAA finish from the previous year, again taking fifth. He went 8-0 in Big Ten duals.
10. Piercen Hunt, men's golf. A year after seeing little action as a freshman, the Hartland, Wis., product moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore. A second-team All-Big Ten player, he finished third on the team in stroke verage.
Best moments
1. Memorial Stadium wasn’t full, but a crowd of 41,064 — the first Illinois athletic event without any crowd restrictions in nearly 18 months — watched Illinois football beat Nebraska 30-22 on Aug. 28, 2021 to win Bret Bielema’s debut as the Illini coach.
2. Illini fans will remember for years to come exactly what they were doing the night of March 6. Whether it was inside State Farm Center, watching the game at their favorite spot across the country or listening to Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart on the radio call, no one will soon forget watching Brad Underwood’s program cut down the nets at State Farm Center after beating Iowa 74-72.
3. Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was courtside at State Farm Center to not only watch the Illinois men’s basketball team beat Maryland 76-64 on Jan. 6, but see Bulls rookie and former Illini great Ayo Dosunmu have his No. 11 jersey raised to the rafters at State Farm Center.
4. Sydney Sickels was unhittable when the Illinois softball team played Western Illinois on Feb. 19 in Fayetteville, Ark. The Illini right-hander struck out 16 in throwing the 14th no-hitter in program history, with only a one-out error in the bottom of the seventh preventing her from throwing the first perfect game in program history.
5. Illinois fans could celebrate Christmas a bit early this past year, with the Illini men’s basketball team rolling past Missouri 88-63 to win the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid by Illinois in the series.
6. Theresa Grentz is the all-time winningest women’s basketball coach at Illinois, with 210 wins. But it was also her achievements as a player at Immaculata College and her success coaching Rutgers that got Grentz — who coached the Illini from 1995 to 2007 — inducted in early April into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
7. He was probably glad he had another game to worry about right after, but Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb collected his 500th win with the Illini after Illinois beat Miami (Ohio) 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on May 7 in Champaign. Hartleb became only the second Illini baseball coach to reach 500 career wins at Illinois.
8. With a variety of construction projects seemingly going on for the better part of the past five years for several UI teams, the Ubben Basketball Complex is slated to be finished in time before the 2022-23 college basketball season tips off.
9. Speaking of projects: Atkins Golf Club in southeast Urbana opened in early June, and the new practice facilities for Illinois baseball and softball are expected to be complete and operational by the time 2023 arrives.
10. Injuries to Mike Epstein and Jake Hansen cut short their final seasons with the Illini football team. But the two sixth-year seniors were on the Memorial Stadium turf for the final snap of Illinois’ 47-14 win against Northwestern, lined up in victory formation as Illinois won the Land of Lincoln Trophy for the first time since 2014.
Worst moments
1. Bobby Roundtree inspired thousands of people after a swimming accident in May 2019 left the former Illinois football player paralyzed. The former defensive died on July 16, 2021 in Florida. He was 23 years old.
2. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman issued an open letter in mid-March, in part saying he was “embarrassed” about poor behavior by Illini fans. The letter came about after alleged verbal abuse was directed at Iowa forwards Kris Murray and Keegan Murray and at Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell during late regular-season men’s basketball games at State Farm Center.
3. Kofi Cockburn missed the first three games of his final season at Illinois because of an NCAA suspension for selling some of his own gear, a month before name, image and likeness legislation went into effect. The Illini went 2-1 in that stretch, losing at Marquette, without their All-American big man.
4. Bret Bielema played and coached at Iowa. Making the first-year Illini football coach returning to his alma mater an easy storyline. But Bielema didn’t get the chance to coach at Kinnick Stadium, testing positive for COVID-19 leading up to the game. He had to watch remotely, instead, as the Illini lost 33-23 to the Hawkeyes on Nov. 20.
5. Illinois coaches and athletes had gone almost 19 months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic without missing any competitions because of COVID-19 issues within its own program. That changed the second week in November when the Illini wrestling team had to withdraw from the Mountaineer Invitational in Boone, N.C., because it didn’t have enough healthy wrestlers.
6. Andre Curbelo won Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman. But a concussion hindered his sophomore season, resulting in Curbelo falling from fan favorite to outcast and ultimately seeing the flashy point guard electing to transfer to St. John’s this offseason.
7. Daniel Barker caught the game-winning touchdown pass for Illinois football in its comeback win at Michigan State in 2019. The four-year starting tight end for Illinois, though, will now catch passes for the Spartans — who play at Illinois on Nov. 5 — after transferring to the fellow Big Ten school in January.
8. A home men’s basketball game game against Florida A&M was canceled in late December because of COVID-19 issues within the Illini men’s basketball program that also caused the rescheduling of a Big Ten game at Minnesota.
9. It was not as grim as Whitman projected, but the UI’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics lost $13.5 million for fiscal year 2021, a major result of the department still dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
10. Two coaching changes came about because of retirements (Nancy Fahey of women’s basketball and Sue Novitsky of swimming and diving), one happened because of a job change (men’s gymnastics coach Justin Spring leaving to become an assistant with the Alabama women’s gymnastics program) and one happened because of a firing (Mike Turk’s run as director of both the men’s and women’s track and field programs coming to an end). Either way, five of the 19 Illini programs will have new head coaches in place for the 2022-23 school year.
Best crowds
1. Many of the 15,544 fans on hand for a 74-72 thrilling win over Iowa on March 6 stormed the State Farm Center floor to celebrate winning a share of the regular-season conference title.
2. A crowd of 41,064 fans ushered in the Bret Bielema era on August 28 and got to see the Illini dispatch Nebraska in a 30-22 Week 0 triumph.
3. An Eichelberger Field-record 1,530 fans watched Illinois softball split a doubleheader with Penn State on an afternoon that doubled as senior day and the 17th annual World's Largest Softball Tailgate.
4. A season-best crowd of 3,089 fans saw plenty of fireworks as Illinois baseball bested Nebraska on Bleacher Bum BBQ night at Illinois Field on May 13.
5. The Memorial Stadium turnstiles moved quicker than the Illini offense on Oct. 9 as a homecoming crowd of 40,168 watched Wisconsin win 24-0.
6. A day earlier, Wisconsin proved to be the best draw of the season for Illinois women's soccer in more ways than one. A total of 963 fans watched the Illini and Badgers play a 1-1 stalemate at Demirjian Park.
7. Raina Terry's 12-kill effort led Illinois past Nebraska in a rematch of the 2018 Final Four and a preview of the 2021 Sweet 16. A season-best 2,544 fans were on hand.
8. 2,066 fans turned out to see Illinois women's basketball dismantle Wisconsin to score its only Big Ten win of the season on Jan. 9.
9. Maybe you bought a ticket thinking the Hoosiers were in town. Instead, you and 15,543 others watched Kofi Cockburn score 21 points in an exhibition game against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on October 29.
10. Illinois volleyball dropped its home opener to Washington in four sets on September 3 in front of 2,512 fans at Huff Hall.
Worst crowds
1. With bowl game prospects just beyond reach, an announced crowd of 27,624 was at Memorial Stadium to watch Illinois handily beat Northwestern on November 27.
2. Illinois fans didn't exactly arrive in droves to watch the Nancy Fahey era draw to a close. February games against Ohio State and Northwestern saw head counts of 997 and 942, respectively.
3. Illinois Field held just 207 people when Illinois baseball beat Division III opponent Wheaton 13-5 on a rainy 48-degree day in March.
4. Women’s soccer’s season-ending 3-0 loss on October 23 to ninth-ranked Rutgers attracted a mere 315 fans to Demirjian Park.
5. When volleyball swept Maryland in straight sets on November 21, a season-low crowd of 2,004 fans were on hand for the senior night festivities.
6. Men's basketball attendance was strong in 2021-22 as State Farm Center sold out nine times. A crowd of 12,981 against Maryland on Jan. 6 sticks out as an exception, despite Ayo Dosunmu's return to Champaign.
7. Some optimism that football season began with dipped on Sept. 4 when 33,906 fans watched Illinois fall to Texas San Antonio under the lights at Memorial Stadium.
8. Illinois hosted perennial Missouri Valley Conference baseball contender Indiana State on May 3, but only 297 fans showed up to see Cam McDonald drive in two runs against Larry Bird's alma mater.
9. It was cloudy and cool when Illinois softball hosted Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on April 5. The attendance figure was cold, too: a mere 130 fans watched Sydney Sickles toss five innings of two-hit ball.
10. The lowest turnout of the men's basketball season came when 12,782 fans watched the Illini defeat UT-Rio Grande Valley by nine points on Nov. 26. Look at it this way: it was probably the biggest crowd the 8-23 Vaqueros would draw all season.
Key Injuries
1. Andre Curbelo, men’s basketball. Curbelo’s preseason concussion might be one of the great “What ifs?” in Illinois basketball history. A breakout season was projected for the sophomore point guard, but he never found his rhythm after missing roughly half the season and wound up transferring to St. John’s in April.
2. CJ Hart, football. Hart had quite the Illinois debut in last year’s season-opening win against Nebraska. The North Carolina State transfer linebacker had six tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery. He also tore his ACL during the game and missed the rest of the 2021 season.
3. Ellie Holzman, volleyball. Holzman didn’t play last fall after suffering a torn ACL during the postponed 2020 season. She also won’t play again. The 2018-19 Gatorade National Player of the Year announced her medical retirement from the sport in March and played in just 13 total sets for the Illini because of multiple injuries.
4. Jacob Grandison, men’s basketball. Illinois coach Brad Underwood will tell you Grandison’s late-season shoulder injury was the difference between another second-round exit and a longer NCAA tournament run. Grandison essentially missed the final four games of the year, and the Illini probably could have used his veteran presence and shooting.
5. Jake Hansen, football. Another season-ending injury for Hansen — his third in his time at Illinois — was another blow to the Illini’s linebacker depth. Hansen tore the ACL in his left knee on Oct. 9 and had season-ending surgery a few weeks later. That gave him two torn ACLs, a back injury and 274 total tackles for his Illinois career.
6. Jerry Ji, men’s golf. Ji had the time to rehab his injured shoulder during the winter months to be in a place where he could compete for Illinois this spring, but the Hoofddorp, Netherlands, native wasn’t at his best. Certainly not playing at the level that earned him First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 as his stroke average rose from 71.29 as a sophomore to 73 as junior.
7. Mia Townes, women’s gymnastics. Townes dealt with a number of illnesses — COVID-19, strep throat and pneumonia — plus some injury issues during the middle of Illinois’ season. She eventually got healthy and was one of two Illini to qualify for the NCAA championship, but could have performed at an even higher level with a full season.
8. Mike Epstein, football. Hansen wasn’t the only oft-injured Illini to suffer a season-ending injury last fall. Epstein, who didn’t manage a full season in any of his five years in Champaign, played in the first two games of the 2021s season before ultimately being ruled out for the year in mid-October with an undisclosed injury.
9. Addy Jarvis, softball. Illinois had some go-to options in the circle with senior Sydney Sickels and freshman Lauren Wiles, but that group could have been even stronger with Addy Jarvis. The senior right-handed, who had a 2.43 ERA in her first two seasons with the Illini, missed the entire 2022 season with an undisclosed injury.
10. Payton Hutchings, baseball. The sophomore left-hander might have been on the move from the bullpen to the Illini rotation after a strong start in late February against Kansas where he gave up just one run in six innings in the Illinois win. That first start was also Hutchings last, as he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.
All-interview
1. Keith Randolph, football. Whether he’s discussing how he’s emerged as a force on the Illinois defensive line or how he’s the best basketball player on campus and carried E.J. Liddell to two state titles when they were high school teammates, Randolph delivers.
2. Diana Brown, volleyball. There must be something about being a setter. Brown’s most recent predecessors — Alexis Viliunas and Jordyn Poulter — were also thoughtful and candid in interviews. It’s a leadership position, and quiet setters probably don’t lead their teams to the Sweet 16.
3. Kofi Cockburn, men’s basketball. As long as Cockburn didn’t have to be the one Illinois basketball voice before and after every game, he was good. The 7-footer’s genuine, (usually) happy demeanor still got plenty of time behind the microphone, though, given his status as a two-time All-American.
4. Isaiah Williams, football. Former quarterback alert. It’s not hard to see Williams is used to being the center of attention — first as a state championship winning quarterback at Trinity Catholic in St. Louis and then as a top recruit in the Class of 2018. Williams' openness hasn’t changed either, as he’s switched positions and become Illinois’ top wide receiver.
5. Alex Palczewski, football. The best thing about Palczewski? You’re never totally sure what he’s going to say. It’s also pretty much a guarantee you won’t be able to use all of it given the Illini offensive lineman’s, let’s say, earthy vernacular.
6. Sydney Sickels, softball. The Illinois ace has blossomed in the circle and behind the microphone during her four years with the team. Sickels was a little more reserved early in her Illini career, but got more comfortable with that aspect of being a college athlete.
7. Branden Comia, baseball. Comia broke into the Illinois lineup as a freshman in 2019, so he’s had plenty of practice as a quasi team spokesman the last four seasons. The Illini shortstop’s role has only grown, and so has his status as one of the program’s top pro prospects, which has kept him front and center to discuss the team.
8. Hope Breslin, soccer. Breslin already boasted a professional presence both to how she played and handled media obligations. Good thing, too, since she was the inaugural draft pick for the expansion Angel City FC in the NWSL. Even with that professional presence, though, the Illini midfielder was open and friendly discussing her game or the team.
9. Art Sitkowski, football. Sitkowski spent plenty of time in front of the TV cameras and recording devices last fall despite entering the 2021 season as Illinois’ backup quarterback. Most notably, the Rutgers transfer handled what were often tough moments after losses with aplomb — and often by taking more than his share of blame if the Illini were on the wrong side of the outcome.
10. Kennedy Collins, volleyball. There was certainly more attention on the 6-foot-3 middle blocker last fall as she put together a breakout junior season. Collins was a bit tentative at first in the interview space, but a bit more of her personality came out as she got more comfortable in the bright lights.
Headlines you'll see in 2022-23
1. Orange Krush tee-pees Sampson residence on Final Four trip to Houston
2. Bielema: '12 overtimes was just enough'
3. Mayer scores 52 on Mullet Night at State Farm Center
4. Underwood's lifetime deal includes Pizza Hut on Mattis
5. Fans complain after double-digit win
6. Small to LIV Series: 'No thanks'
7. New Ubben whirlpool bigger than Kaufman Lake
8. C-U traffic jam before women's basketball game
9. Loren Tate signs NIL deal with Old Orchard
10. Photos of new turf impress media
Headlines you won't see in 2022-23
1. Dickinson receives standing O at Rebounders Club luncheon
2. Big Ten stops expanding
3. Next facility upgrade: Natatorium
4. State Farm Center crowd wins sportsmanship award
5. Basketball recruiting in slump
6. Radio analyst O'Donnell calmly calls upset of Wolverines
7. New football uniforms include wigwam decal
8. Crowd to Memorial Stadium sound crew: Crank it up
9. Volleyball fans find parking space
10. Pearl, Howard and McCaffery part of Gordyville fundraiser