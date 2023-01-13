CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood began his Thursday afternoon press conference by simultaneously clearing his throat and, apparently, doing some calculations in his head.
“Here we go again,” the Illinois men’s basketball coach started.
“This is, five of six?” Underwood caught himself before continuing his train of thought.
“Fourth of six two-day turns,” he said. “So, here we go.”
The Big Ten schedule has a way of making even the most attentive individuals lose track of time.
When the Illini (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) host Michigan State (12-4, 4-1) for an 8 p.m. Friday opening tipoff at State Farm Center, it will mark the fourth league matchup in 10 days for Underwood’s program.
With two open days between each of those. A trend that will continue next week, when Illinois visits Minnesota for a 5 p.m. tip on Monday before hosting Indiana next Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s more about understanding the recovery process,” Underwood said when asked if he’s had to adjust how he and his staff approach these sorts of situations this season, given the Illini’s current eight-man player rotation includes three freshmen and three other Big Ten newcomers.
Underwood pointed to strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher and athletic trainer Paul Schmidt as guys who make the coaching staff’s collective life much easier during the strenuous Big Ten slate.
“It’s probably a routine the players like a lot, to be real honest with you,” Underwood said. “It’s monitoring minutes and time and not trying to kill them that day in practice, that next day (after a game). And get them right, but (also) doing enough for the prep that you’ve got to shift gears (toward) pretty quick. We spent a lot of time on that.”
Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps said his average of nearly 25 playing minutes through 16 games is helping him to better understand and adapt to the Big Ten grind.
“Coach Underwood just throwing me out there, just putting me in the fire ... that’s the only way that you can really get adjusted to it,” Epps said. “I have played a lot of minutes, and that has helped me to adjust to it. And practicing with these guys so hard, how we practice, I’d say that helps me a lot, too.”
Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins is one of just two players in the eight-man rotation the Illini are consistently using lately — the other being sophomore guard RJ Melendez — who knew coming into this season exactly how the Illini approach Big Ten preparation.
That gives Hawkins another route to expressing leadership among the roster, along with what he does on the court.
“I’ve just been telling (newer teammates) we can’t afford to lose any games,” Hawkins said. “We kind of almost have to be perfect. We have to limit mistakes. You see how crazy the Big Ten gets. Everybody’s getting popped. There’s no perfect team in the Big Ten.”
Hawkins is correct. Each of the 14 teams is carrying at least one conference loss, and Minnesota picked up its first league win of the season by winning 70-67 at Ohio State on Thursday night.
“I just tell them ... don’t worry about things you can’t control,” Hawkins said. “It’s all about who plays the hardest, who rebounds and really locks in on scouting report. And I think we’ve been doing that well lately.”
Hawkins preaching a hardworking mentality between Big Ten games falls right in line with what Underwood wants to see from his players on any given game night. Especially Friday night against the Spartans, who have won seven straight.
“The game, we overcomplicate sometimes. ... With nine new guys, we knew there was going to be ups and downs,” Underwood said. “We write on the board every game, ‘Play hard and have fun.’ ... When we get consumed with playing hard, the ball has energy, the ball finds the net.
“Diving on the floor for loose balls (against Nebraska), that was fun to watch. Our guys thoroughly enjoyed, when we showed them the next day in film, all the guys diving on the floor for loose balls. That’s fun. That’s what this team has got to be about.”
Epps knew when he arrived in Champaign-Urbana from North Carolina’s Combine Academy that putting his body on the line to help the Illini would need to become part of his identity.
“That’s one of the reasons that I chose this school,” Epps said. “It is fun when you’re diving on the floor, you’re playing hard, you’ve got that energy going. ... We got away from that for a few games. But we’ve just reminded ourselves what the culture is, and we got back to it.”