Even though Illinois receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and linebacker Milo Eifler weren't selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, they still managed to find professional homes Saturday.
Imatorbhebhe signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Eifler with the New York Jets shortly after the three-day draft's conclusion.
The now-former Illini joined guard Kendrick Green (drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (drafted in the fifth round by the Las Vegas Raiders) in cracking the NFL ranks this week.
Imatorbhebhe started 18 games across two seasons at Illinois, hauling in 12 receiving touchdowns along the way. His 46 1/2-inch vertical jump at the Illini's Pro Day would've set an NFL Combine record.
Eifler made 17 starts at linebacker during two years with the Illini, finishing his career with 58 tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass deflections.