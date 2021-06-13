ST. JOSEPH — Even before Isaiah Immke reached second base, he was screaming.
Much like the rest of his St. Joseph-Ogden baseball teammates. And the large SJ-O crowd on hand. Screaming with joy.
Immke added another successful chapter to the Spartans’ lore on Saturday, with the senior ripping a crucial three-run double to propel SJ-O to a 5-1 win against Paris in a Class 2A sectional championship game.
On a sweltering and humid day, Immke helped ease any mounting tension the Spartans’ fans might have felt by pulling a 3-2 fastball from Paris left-handed starter Hunter Cash into left field.
The bases-clearing double broke a 1-1 tie during the bottom of the fifth inning and ultimately helped deliver SJ-O its fifth sectional title since 2013. Immke’s older brother, Brock, was a key part of building the success the Spartans have sustained in the last decade. But on Saturday, it was the younger Immke who played the role of hero.
“I was looking for my brother after my hit because I knew it was going to be something I could give him heck about,” Isaiah Immke said. “Him coming through St. Joe and having a good career here, I want to carry it on.”
He certainly did. And now SJ-O (33-2) carries its season on to Monday afternoon, where the Spartans will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (32-1) in a 2A super-sectional game at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus in Decatur. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
“Everybody just wants our best shot,” Immke said. “Everybody is looking to come out here and take a game from us, so we’re going to give them our best shot back. We’ve got an all-around good team, and that’s what’s gotten us to where we’re at.”
It took a team effort to pull off a comeback Saturday. SJ-O trailed 1-0 through the first four innings, with Tigers third baseman Drew Pinkston coming through with a two-out RBI single into center field during the first inning to stake Paris (25-4) to an early lead.
SJ-O pitcher Tyler Altenbaumer started the fifth-inning rally with a one-out double to left field. Then, the Spartans took advantage of aggressive baserunning and poor defense by Paris.
Junior designated hitter Andrew Beyers walked with two outs and then sophomore second baseman Ty Pence reached on an error to load the bases. Junior catcher Coby Miller then hit a groundball to Pinkston at third base, but he couldn’t cleanly field it at first.
Beyers sprinted to third and avoided a last-ditch effort by Pinkston to tag him, allowing Altenbaumer to score and tie the game at 1.
“I knew I had to make something happen,” Beyers said. “I was just trying to avoid the tag, and I knew I had to make something happen.”
He did, with SJ-O coach Josh Haley — who was a few feet from the play since he was coaching third base — well aware of how important Byers’ baserunning was.
“Dependable Byers. That’s what we call him,” Haley said. “You can always count on him. He does everything right. His job was to get to third base as fast as he could, and he went straight into the base. If he doesn’t run hard on contact, that inning doesn’t happen.”
And Immke doesn’t get to stride into the batter’s box. He worked the count full and then swung at what looked like ball four on a fastball from Cash, fouling it straight back.
Two pitches later, he left little doubt by pulling Cash’s eighth pitch of the at-bat on a line into left field. It cleared the bases. Cleared nearly the entire Spartans’ dugout, too, with a hearty contingent to welcome Beyers, Pence and Miller back into the dugout after SJ-O took a 4-1 lead.
Cleared any palpable doubt, too, of which team would win Saturday’s game.
“It was amazing because I knew we were going to get runs,” Altenbaumer said. “It’s just sweet. It got us all fired up, and it helped me finish the game on the mound, too.”
Immke’s double overshadowed slightly the superb outing turned in by Altenbaumer. The right-hander improved to 9-0 on the season by throwing a four-hit complete game that featured 13 strikeouts.
“I sent him a text (Saturday) morning saying, ‘You’re going to be great. I can’t wait to watch you pitch,’” Haley said. “He’s been in these moments all year against good teams, and we were never afraid of when the lights come on that he’d be nervous. He was locked in.”
Now, SJ-O — riding a 21-game win streak — turns its attention to a program with a rich tradition, too. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin is playing in 2A for the first time after winning five regional titles in 3A during the last decade and the Cyclones are taking a 25-game win streak into Monday.
The Spartans will throw Illinois signee Crayton Burnett on Monday, with the senior right-hander boasting impressive numbers with a 10-0 record, 0.34 earned run average and 126 strikeouts. Numbers the Spartans will need again if it wants to continue its quest for the program’s first state championship.
“When the postseason was set up, we set it up to have Crayton on the mound in the super-sectional,” Haley said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity, and I wouldn’t want anybody else on the mound.”