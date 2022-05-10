TUSCOLA — Shayne Immke is a reigning News-Gazette All-Area softball first-team athlete.
Her 2021 plaudits included, among other things, compiling a .608 batting average and smacking 17 home runs.
Now a junior for St. Joseph-Ogden’s program, Immke could’ve become complacent after such a strong campaign.
She’s ensured that hasn’t been the case.
Partially inspired by an injury, of all things.
“Whenever I was out for my concussion ... I felt like I wasn’t able to be there for my team when I was out, which was hard,” said Immke, who missed eight games and returned to the field on May 2. “So when I came back, I knew that I had to be better.”
“Better” for Immke on Monday meant finishing a double short of hitting for the cycle.
The second baseman went 3 for 3 with eight RBI in SJ-O’s 14-3 romp past Tuscola across five innings of nonconference action.
“Shayne’s definitely healthy,” Spartans coach Larry Sparks said with a smile. “It’s good to have her back and healthy, and it’s good to be playing the way we are heading into this part of the year.”
Batting out of the leadoff spot for SJ-O (22-8-1), Immke drew a first-inning walk and later scored to set the Spartans’ offensive tone. She and her teammates accumulated nine walks versus junior Isabelle Wilcox and senior Kerri Pierce.
“Knowing we can lay off those high pitches — well, sometimes — and be disciplined at the plate helps our team a lot,” Immke said, “especially if we don’t have a great day in the field.”
Immke was far from finished at the plate, though.
She singled in sophomore Addison Frick in the second inning and eventually came around to score, pushing SJ-O’s lead to 3-1 over the Warriors (16-5).
And then Immke put her power stroke on display, crushing a first-pitch grand slam to left-center field in the third inning and adding a three-run triple down the right-field line in the fourth inning.
“All I always think of (is) first-pitch strike,” Immke said. “I just really dial the ball in whenever I see it coming in at me, and I just take whatever the defense gives me.”
Immke would have hit in the sixth inning had the Spartans not prevailed by the 10-run rule.
Tuscola had runners on second and third with two out in its half of the fifth when sophomore Zoey Thomason poked a sinking line drive to center field. That’s where Frick dove forward on the run and managed to scoop the ball before it hit the grass, ending the game early.
SJ-O’s other offensive standouts were junior Kat Short (two-run double, two walks), senior Jacey Lewis (two-run double) and Frick (reached base and scored three times). Those were the Spartans’ 7-8-9 batters in their lineup.
Junior Alyssa Acton, who singled once and walked twice herself, tossed a complete game in the circle. She scattered eight hits and one walk along the way.
“We haven’t played this team in three, four years. We feel like we play competition all year to be able to rise to a team like this,” Sparks said. “Things are coming together at a good time for us.”
Coach Lenny Sementi’s Warriors were contesting their first game since April 29 and had the look of it in some key moments.
On two occasions, a Tuscola baserunner was doubled up after misreading an infield pop fly with fewer than two outs. Immke scored her first run of the day on a passed ball and her second on a fielding error.
“We were only outside once the whole week last week because of the rain, so it was a tough day,” Sementi said. “It’s a closer game if we don’t have the walks. The walks hurt us.”
The Warriors have suffered other sound defeats this season — against Maroa-Forsyth by a 21-3 score on March 16, and versus Teutopolis by a 13-3 margin on April 19. But, more often than not, Tuscola has found itself playing from well ahead on the scoreboard.
“We need games like this to show them what they’re doing wrong, and we haven’t had that,” Sementi said. “Last time we had a really good game was against Meridian (on April 15).”
The Warriors hold a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class 1A postseason and will host a regional. They’ll take on either eighth-seeded St. Teresa — a Central Illinois Conference rival — or ninth-seeded Tri-County in a May 17 semifinal.
“It’s not a great draw for a number one seed. ... St. Teresa doesn’t have a good record, but they have a good team,” Sementi said. “And then you’ve got to beat either Arcola or Argenta (in a regional final).”
SJ-O is a postseason No. 3 seed in Class 2A and also will host a regional event. The Spartans will battle seventh-seeded Paris in their own May 17 semifinal tilt.
Immke feels Monday’s result — as well as any other regular-season triumphs SJ-O can obtain this week — will pay dividends one week from now.
“This game was super big for us,” she said. “It’s definitely brought us some confidence leading into the rest of this week and into postseason, knowing that we’ve got this game under control and we’ve got the rest of them.”