ST. JOSEPH — It takes 19 home runs to receive inclusion on the IHSA softball single-season record list.
That total ties an athlete for 14th place in Illinois high school history. Just five more home runs ties a player for first place all-time, with Goreville’s Taylor Odom and Schaumburg’s Elaine Walker.
St. Joseph-Ogden occupies a few spots toward the top of this list.
Shayne Immke very well could add to the haul.
Especially if she and the second-seeded Spartans (26-7) make a lengthy run during the Class 2A postseason, beginning with Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. regional semifinal game versus seventh-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm (6-9) on SJ-O’s Randy Wolken Field.
“Going deep, I think, would mean the world to us — especially our seniors,” said Immke, a sophomore who boasts 16 homers entering the playoffs. “Making it really far, it’d be amazing. Just the feeling of knowing that other (SJ-O) teams have been there and we are one of those teams would be super nice.”
SJ-O softball’s postseason history is the most storied in the area and one of the most decorated in the state, with the Spartans possessing a 2006 Class A state title and six total state trophies to go with 35 regional titles and 13 sectional championships.
But back to the home run discussion for a moment.
Elizabeth Everingham — a 2012 Spartans graduate who’s now Salt Fork’s softball coach — is one of the aforementioned athletes with 19 home runs, achieved during the 2011 campaign.
Bailey Dowling boasted seasons of 22 home runs, 21 home runs and 22 home runs en route to an IHSA career record of 65 home runs. She accomplished this in just three years — losing her senior season to the COVID-19 pandemic — before graduating in 2020 and starting a college career at Alabama.
Dowling hit .306 with six home runs and 25 RBI for the Crimson Tide, who start play Thursday in the eight-team College World Series, this spring before suffering a season-ending knee injury in March.
Immke’s journey to 16 home runs, however, began with struggle. SJ-O coach Larry Sparks actually moved Immke from his lineup’s No. 2 slot to its fifth spot in the batting order early on as the Spartans tried to gain their footing following a quick turnaround from volleyball season.
“I dropped her down a couple spots to get some pressure off her,” Sparks said.
“I guess I started off a little rough,” Immke added.
COVID-19 issues among Sparks’ roster eventually led to a lengthy absence for sophomore Peyton Jones, who was sidelined after SJ-O’s 11th game while hitting near .600.
The Spartans were 7-4 at the time. A pedestrian record by their heightened standards.
After making a few lineup tweaks in response to Jones being out, Sparks took a chance on Immke as his new leadoff hitter.
“She’s seeing it probably looking like a volleyball coming into her right now,” Sparks said. “Even without a home run, she’s 4 for 4, 5 for 5.”
Immke is 46 for 60 at the plate since May 8, good for a .767 batting average in that span.
And SJ-O’s lineup is working like a well-oiled machine with Immke at the top. Jones has returned and holds down the No. 2 spot while senior Kaylee Ward, junior Kennedy Hudson, sophomore Alyssa Acton and freshman Addy Martinie also make significant offensive contributions.
“I feel like I’ve done really well,” Immke said. “Every time I got in the box I was really confident in myself. ... (This is) better than what I expected myself to do.”
Some leadoff hitters’ first plate appearance of the day results in a bunt or slap hit as coaches attempt to capitalize on an athlete’s speed.
Immke opts for a different approach to energizing her SJ-O teammates.
“First pitch of the game, home run at Unity. First pitch of the game, home run at Paxton. Second pitch of the game, home run at Westville,” Sparks said. “Her first at-bat in five or six games she’s gotten home runs within the first pitches of the game. And, unlike Bailey, they’re still pitching to her.”
Immke said the aforementioned Unity game was a turning point during SJ-O’s season.
The Spartans already were rolling when they visited Tolono on May 17, sitting at 17-5 and winners of eight straight. But the Rockets were 12-0 and jumped ahead of SJ-O 7-1 through two innings.
Immke smashed a fourth-inning grand slam to go with her earlier leadoff homer, ultimately finishing with four hits, a walk, four runs and five RBI during an 11-9 victory.
“The tension between us, the rivalry and everything ... it was really exciting,” Immke said. “We were all so invested in it.”
That result may have single-handedly determined both teams’ postseason seeds, as well. Important this year more than ever, with better seeds hosting regional and sectional games.
SJ-O’s No. 2 seed and Unity’s No. 3 seed have the Illini Prairie Conference foes possibly meeting on Friday afternoon for a regional final. The Spartans must get past G-RF, and the Rockets must hold off sixth-seeded Westville (14-6).
“We’re first of all happy we’re getting to play at home. We take care of business, we’re playing at home Thursday-Friday,” Sparks said. “With the 33 games we’ve played and the type of schedule we play, we’re battle-tested. In those losses, we know what we did wrong and we know what we had to get better at. I think we have.”