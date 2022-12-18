COLUMBIA, Mo. — No Makira Cook was no problem for the Illinois women's basketball team on Sunday evening at Missouri.
Adalia McKenzie carried the scoring load, the Illini turned turnovers by the Tigers into points and Illinois showed it can win without its best player in a 76-66 Braggin' Rights rivalry win at Mizzou Arena.
"I just think winning is fun. A lot of people like to win, and we love to win," McKenzie said. "We work really hard every game, so it's been good for us."
After Cook did not travel with the team to Columbia due to an illness, Illinois (10-2) won its third true road game this season.
McKenzie produced a game-high 21 points, while Genesis Bryant had 20 points and Kendall Bostic tallied a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Illini shot 55.4 percent from the field.
Illinois also made nine three-pointers to defeat the Tigers (11-2), who were led by Haley Frank's 18 points.
"We learned a lot about us," Illini first-year Shauna Green said. "We learned a lot about our toughness, and we'll just keep on going and day-to-day just try to keep on getting better. ... It will be a nice flight home."