HighlightsBig nights from Houpt, Conaway push Vikings past Chargers
Bargmann’s blastoff helps LeRoy hold off Fisher’s late surge
Lannert, Spartans collect nonconference win at Mahomet
Tri-County’s Morrisey earns 200th career coaching victoryMacon County TournamentWarrensburg-Latham 65, Cerro Gordo/Bement 52. The fifth-seeded Broncos (4-4) fell short in their first tournament matchup, slipping into the consolation bracket as a result. They’ll next take on No. 8 Sangamon Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday.NontournamentBloomington 64, Prairie Central 61. The host Hawks (4-2) stormed back from a 28-14 halftime disadvantage to force overtime in a nonconference showcase, but they were outscored 9-6 in the extra period. Prairie Central’s balanced offense was led by Trey Bazzell (15 points), Jake Bachtold (15 points), Rylie Vaughan (14 points) and Cooper Palmore (13 points).
Uni High 57, DeLand-Weldon 23. Adit Kalsotra piled up 10 points for the host Illineks (1-7), who nabbed their first win of the campaign versus an East Central Illinois Conference opponent.Arcola 45, Blue Ridge 34. KayLee Hohlbauch was the main catalyst for the visiting Purple Riders (4-2) in turning a 26-all tie through three quarters into a Lincoln Prairie Conference win versus the Knights (4-6). Hohlbauch netted eight of her game-best 12 points in the final period to go with Ella Hopkins’ trio of three-pointers for nine points. Katie Bowns showed the way for Blue Ridge with 12 points.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Argenta-Oreana 40. Three players finished in double figures scoring for the host Knights (3-4) as they knocked off the Bombers (3-5) in an LPC tilt. Kailee Otto was at the forefront with 13 points, as well as four steals, while Alexa Miller (10 points, seven steals) and Mackenzi Bowles (10 points, four steals, two blocked shots) also helped ALAH.
Arthur Christian School 44, Normal Calvary 23. Alexa Franklin bucketed 19 points and snatched eight rebounds for the host Conquering Riders (5-3) during an East Central Illinois Conference win. ACS, which led 9-0 after a quarter and 19-2 at halftime, also took in eight rebounds from Chloe Tiarks and eight steals from Lindsey Mast.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, Hoopeston Area 17. Emily Meidel outscored the visiting Cornjerkers (4-3) with 25 points as the Blue Devils (8-0) kept on rolling with another dominant Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Sierra Bryant contributed six points to BHRA’s output. Lexie Breymeyer’s seven points led Hoopeston Area, which was missing two starters with the flu.
Central A&M 52, Monticello 43. Despite Cloe Clark’s nine points leading the way, the host Sages (3-5) were upended in a non-league bout. Backing Clark were Hannah Swanson with eight points and the trio of Renni Fultz, Olivia Swanson and Jayna Burger with seven points apiece.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 61, Decatur Lutheran 28. Ten different competitors for the visiting Broncos (3-6) carded at least two points to help the club snare its first LPC win of the season. Ella Mann’s 10 points and nine points apiece from Graycie Copsy and Jazzie Hicks keyed CG/B, which outscored its opponent 25-2 in the second quarter.
Champaign Central 39, Sullivan 36. A tightly-contested nonconference game went the way of the visiting Maroons (5-6), as they staved off the Class 2A state-ranked Redskins (5-2). Chanice Willis’ 11 points guided Central, as did 10 points from both Jayden Wilson and Kortnee Smith. Avery Still pulled off an 11-point, 15-rebound double-double for Sullivan to go with Emily White’s 11 points.
Danville 62, Centennial 56. Erin Houpt and Nau’tika Conaway both exceeded 20 points for the visiting Vikings (4-4), who put a stop to a three-game run of defeats by topping the Chargers (1-7) in a Big 12 Conference meeting. Houpt went 10 of 10 from the free throw line en route to 26 points for Danville, while Conaway hit eight field goals and secured 21 points. Nine Centennial athletes sank at least one point each, paced by 12 points from both Kate Yahnke and Silvia Du.
Iroquois West 36, Cissna Park 22. McKinley Tilstra racked up 15 points and five rebounds for the visiting Raiders (3-7), who stalled the Timberwolves (0-7) in a Sangamon Valley Conference matchup. IW, which has won two games in a row, also received nine points from Shelby Johnson and a seven-point, five-rebound effort from Ashton Miller. Mikayla Knake’s 10 points paced Cissna Park.
LeRoy 44, Fisher 42. A furious fourth-quarter rally from the host Bunnies (1-7) didn’t prove to be enough as the Panthers (2-9) ended a five-game losing streak with a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Tiffany Bargmann tallied all of her game-best 15 points in the second half for LeRoy, which landed 12 points from Layna Spratt on the power of four three-pointers. Fisher, which trailed 32-21 entering the fourth quarter, was led by 14 points apiece from Kylee Bishop and Sidney Hood, the latter of whom added four steals and three assists. Brianna Keeton also pulled down 17 rebounds.
Milford 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 19. Kaylee Warren was on fire shooting from distance for the visiting Bearcats (5-3) during a VVC triumph over the Buffaloes (0-6). Warren connected seven times from three-point range — including four conversions in the first quarter — on her way to 23 points for Milford, which drew another eight points from Jakki Mowrey. Cheyanne Hasselbring’s nine points topped the chart for G-RF.
Oakwood 35, Westville 14. The host Comets (8-2) led just 6-4 through eight minutes before pulling away from the Tigers (0-8) in a VVC game. Aaliyah Denius potted four second-half field goals and produced a team-leading 10 points for Oakwood to go with Karsen Rupp’s nine points. Hadley Cox’s six points was the high-water mark for Westville.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 69, Rantoul 61. Mackenzie Bruns potted 14 of her team-high 20 points in the third period for the host Panthers (5-3), who did enough to pick up a nonconference win against the Eagles (2-7). Also clearing 10 points for PBL were Hannah Schwarz (17 points), Baylee Cosgrove (16 points) and Brooke Walder (12 points). These efforts allowed the Panthers to overcome MyeJoi Williams’ 26 points for Rantoul, which earned 13 points from Tanaya Young and 10 points from Kianna Berlatsky.
Prairie Central 82, Clifton Central 17. Elly Haberkorn sank nine field goals before halftime and finished with 28 points for the visiting Hawks (8-1), who breezed to a non-league triumph. Becca Conlisk launched two three-pointers on her way to 16 points for Prairie Central.
Ridgeview 65, Flanagan-Cornell 33. The visiting Mustangs (9-0) held a 25-1 edge at the end of one quarter and never let up in HOIC play. Kelly Jones continued her strong start to the season with 20 points and six rebounds for Ridgeview, which acquired 10 points and six boards from River Rosales as well as nine points and eight rebounds from Emma Nunamaker.
St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Mahomet-Seymour 30. Ashlyn Lannert went off for nine of her game-high 12 points in the second quarter to help the visiting Spartans (8-1) to their fourth consecutive win, this one in a non-league showdown with the Bulldogs (4-4). Payton Vallee added eight points for SJ-O, which hit 13 of 22 free throws. M-S, which sank 10 of 18 freebies but was held to two second-quarter points, turned in seven points and six rebounds from Ashley Wheeler, as well as nine rebounds from Nichole Taylor.Salt Fork 41, Chrisman 16. The visiting Storm (5-1) held the Cardinals (0-5) off the scoreboard in the third quarter of a VVC matchup. Mackenzie Russell’s 12 points and Carsyn Todd’s 10 points keyed the Salt Fork attack. Makenzie Mitchell’s eight points set the bar for Chrisman.
Schlarman 45, Armstrong-Potomac 28. Capria Brown boasted 22 points by intermission for the host Hilltoppers (2-4), who handled the Trojans (1-8) in VVC action. Brown landed nine field goals in the first two quarters and was supported by Tannah Ceader’s 13 points. Kyla Bullington’s seven points paved the way for A-P.
Tri-County 64, Cumberland 17. The host Titans (7-2) provided coach Joe Morrisey with his 200th career victory by blasting their LPC foe. Tri-County jumped out to a 28-5 advantage through just eight minutes and never looked back, led by Bella Dudley’s 13 points and five rebounds, Caroline Smith’s 11 ponts and Melia Eskew’s 10 points and four steals.
Tri-Valley 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40. Being outscored 14-6 in the second quarter did in the host Falcons (2-6) during an HOIC setback. Hannah Hathaway was a bright spot for GCMS, drilling five three-pointers to compile 17 total points. Ryleigh Brown added eight points in defeat.
Uni High 45, DeLand-Weldon 33. Lara Marinov finished two steals away from a double-double for the visiting Illineks (7-3), who pulled away from the Eagles (4-3) in an ECIC event. Marinov boasted 25 points and eight swipes for Uni High, which garnered nine rebounds from Ella Greer and already has defeated D-W twice this season.
Unity 59, Urbana 49. The Elyce Knudsen show continued for the visiting Rockets (7-2), as she potted 10 of 12 free throws to bolster her team-best 24 points in a non-league victory versus the Tigers (2-4). Chloee Reed knocked down three shots from beyond the arc while giving Unity 15 more points. Urbana received a game-leading 25 points from Chian Scott.
Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Okaw Valley 34. Aliya Holloman took control in the second half of an LPC victory for the visiting Blue Devils (8-1), who won their sixth consecutive game. Holloman bunched up 19 of her game-high 27 points over the last two quarters for VG/H to pair with Kyleigh Block's 13 points and Jordyn Ray's 10 points.