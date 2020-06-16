CHAMPAIGN — The bids were “formidable,” according to IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.
Champaign-Urbana wanted to regain the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament, which ran in the area from 1919 through 1995.
Peoria wished to retain the prep showcase, which has been in that city from 1996 onward.
C-U officials couldn’t woo the IHSA Board of Directors in 2015. They fared far better in 2020.
“There’s no sense of Peoria having done anything wrong,” Anderson said Monday. “They really took our tournament ... to a high level.
“Now we have shifted that opportunity over to Champaign, where we know that the tournament will continue to grow.”
C-U defeating Peoria to host at least the next three boys’ basketball state tournaments — in Class 1A through 4A, from 2021 through 2023 — wasn’t a straightforward matter, according to Anderson.
But he boiled down the IHSA Board of Directors’ consensus vote and decision to a few key factors.
A now-renovated State Farm Center, which wasn’t quite out of its most recent construction phase during the 2015 bidding failure.
The vision of people like Visit Champaign County president and CEO Jayne DeLuce and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.
And how a reformatted IHSA tournament experience — encapsulated in a single week instead of across two weeks — would compare in C-U versus Peoria.
“Their bid was powerful,” Anderson said of the C-U package. “They really went above and beyond in doing all the things that we would expect to put forth a very good bid that, in comparing (with Peoria) ... Champaign rose to the top.”
During a Monday afternoon conference call, Anderson raved about the facility in which state boys’ basketball will be played beginning in March 2021 — barring any impact in scheduling by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtesy a past role in IHSA individual state wrestling, which has called the University of Illinois home since 1973, Anderson noted the differences he’s seen in State Farm Center since the completion of last decade’s renovation.
“It’s world-class,” Anderson said. “It’s just a fantastic facility that we think the boys will enjoy.”
As it pertains to Peoria, Anderson said the retooled tournament schedule that has all state games played in a three-day span would’ve created some “challenges with meeting the level of expectations” IHSA officials desired in the event.
“I don’t think there’s anything more (Peoria) could’ve done,” Anderson said. “They were kind of caught in some of the modifications of our tournament schedule, which we didn’t do ... with this intention. But we did it to just try to bring some higher quality to the experience of coming to the championships.”
On a related note, Anderson said recent struggling attendance at the state tournament games in Peoria was “not at all” the reason for this change in host.
“It wasn’t attendance-driven,” Anderson said. “But we remain hopeful this process will involve increased attendance, for sure.”
Both DeLuce and Whitman on Monday’s laid out plans they believe will provide exactly what IHSA officials are looking for.
“We could never replicate what Peoria has done with the March Madness experience,” DeLuce said. “So we’re creating the new Champaign experience.”
DeLuce said the aim is to keep attendees in State Farm Center throughout the three-day tournament series. She indicated there currently aren’t plans to utilize nearby Memorial Stadium, which is slated to host the 2020 state football title games, during the basketball matchups.
Among the anticipated amenities, DeLuce said, are “a kids’ zone” and an “interactive exhibit that has a history of IHSA basketball.”
“Just seeing the different zones — the Orange Krush Club and the Legacy Club and the other areas — there’s a lot of room to be able to host activities right inside the State Farm Center,” DeLuce said. “It’s just going to be very interactive, very high-tech (with) great ways to engage the fans while they’re in the bowl (seating area), which is a goal for all of us: for people to be watching the games and be part of the games themselves and still be entertained at the same time.”
Whitman added to DeLuce’s ideas by mentioning “an IHSA museum on the upper concourse of State Farm Center” and “an academic college fair” that university officials hope will draw students and parents from schools that aren’t even involved in the state tournament games.
“(There are) a lot of different things that we’ll continue to develop and refine over the next year,” Whitman said, “but we’re really looking forward to showcasing the building and moving out from there — showcasing all this great community and university has to offer.”
Anderson said facility age also did not factor in to the IHSA Board of Directors’ final decision. State Farm Center opened in 1963, while Peoria’s Carver Arena — the most recent host building — opened in 1982, was renovated in 1992 and received an expansion in 2007.
“The new renovation and the technology and the number of interactive parts that are a part of the State Farm Center definitely weighed into it,” Anderson said. “In terms of facilities, when you take a comparison in terms of the basketball experience, I think you could easily argue the experience with all the features the State Farm Center has is going to be a step above.”
As far as generating excitement among those who might be on the fence about Monday’s announcement, the idea that what’s old is new again appears to apply to IHSA officials’ plans.
“The fact that we’re going back there for the first time in 25 years ... we’ll promote the idea that it’s a new, a refreshed (experience),” Anderson said. “We’re hopeful that our season ticket holders as well as those community members of the teams that make it down will take advantage of that opportunity and get back there to really see what’s changed (in C-U), because we think there’s a lot of things that have changed for the better.”