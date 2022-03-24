Listen to this article

Adding to their in-state haul

Since Bret Bielema took control of the Illinois football program 15 months ago, he’s made it a priority to recruit the Land of Lincoln. Here are the in-state recruits he’s landed so far:

Class of 2022

NAME POS. HIGH SCHOOL

Jordan Anderson LB Joliet Catholic

Jared Badie LB Oswego East

Matthew Bailey ATH Moline

Hank Beatty WR Rochester

Henry Boyer TE Brother Rice

TJ Griffin DB Stagg

Malachi Hood LB Joliet Catholic

James Kreutz LB Loyola Academy

Aidan Laughery RB Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Clayton Leonard OL Iroquois West

Eian Pugh WR Fenwick

Class of 2023

NAME POS. HIGH SCHOOL

Kaden Feagin ATH Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Trending Videos