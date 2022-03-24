Adding to their in-state haul
Since Bret Bielema took control of the Illinois football program 15 months ago, he’s made it a priority to recruit the Land of Lincoln. Here are the in-state recruits he’s landed so far:
Class of 2022
NAME POS. HIGH SCHOOL
Jordan Anderson LB Joliet Catholic
Jared Badie LB Oswego East
Matthew Bailey ATH Moline
Hank Beatty WR Rochester
Henry Boyer TE Brother Rice
TJ Griffin DB Stagg
Malachi Hood LB Joliet Catholic
James Kreutz LB Loyola Academy
Aidan Laughery RB Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Clayton Leonard OL Iroquois West
Eian Pugh WR Fenwick
Class of 2023
NAME POS. HIGH SCHOOL
Kaden Feagin ATH Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond