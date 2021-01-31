Tuscola boys' basketball coach Justin Bozarth gives The News-Gazette a first-hand account of what it was like to be part of the first high school boys' basketball game in the state during the past 10 months on Friday night when his Warriors hosted Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
***
It’s 6 a.m. Friday and the alarm goes off. It’s finally here.
Game day for Illinois high school athletics, and we have the honor of being one of the first boys’ basketball teams to take the court. I’m thankful to work in a school district like Tuscola where so much planning and preparation was put into our school year to allow our students the opportunity to receive an incredible education.
Our administration team has been fantastic all year and Friday will be no different. Principal Steve Fiscus and athletic director Ryan Hornaday had a vision for high school athletics to safely return to TCHS, and we now get to reap the fruits of their labor. The state of Illinois loves their high school sports.
As Mr. Fiscus and I sit at the entrance doors Friday morning checking our students in, you can feel a different energy. It’s been over 10 months since our kids have had an opportunity to represent their school through competition. Five seniors can’t wait to step on the court after questioning two weeks ago if it would ever happen again.
A brief scan through social media shows you the entire town is ready for Friday night.
Proud parents posting photos of their favorite players. Family and friends helping each other set up for the live stream.
Articles and videos being shared as our town gears up for the first game of the year. Chicago, Champaign, and Decatur all have media previewing the game. The state of Illinois loves their high school sports.
Now it’s 7:15 p.m. and the doors open. Behind every mask in the south balcony is a smiling parent or grandparent. The same can be said in the north balcony as our good friends from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond get settled.
At 7:30 p.m., hundreds of houses in Tuscola are tuned in to the NFHS network as one of the first basketball games in the state of Illinois this season is set to begin. For the next 90 minutes, great kids from wonderful communities enjoy the spirit of competition. Smiles, emotion and enthusiasm overtakes our gym. The state of Illinois loves their high school sports.
After the game, a quick peek at my phone reveals 104 text messages from Warrior fans. Social media is lighting up with articles, news clips and proud parents once again celebrating their kids. For one night, all eyes in the state of Illinois were on Tuscola High School.
High school sports fans, trust me when I say the return to competition is as enjoyable as you’ve dreamed about.
The community of Tuscola hopes that you’re able to enjoy your return as much as we’ve been able to enjoy ours.
It’s now 12:45 a.m. Saturday, and I can’t wait to get up in the morning to see the excitement from Tuscolians as our girls’ basketball team opens up the IHSA girls basketball season. The same Warrior pride displayed Friday night will be there Saturday because the state of Illinois loves their high school sports.
Justin Bozarth is the Tuscola boys’ basketball coach. His Warriors are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday night at home against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.