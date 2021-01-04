INDIANAPOLIS — It's official. The entirety of the 2021 NCAA tournament will be played in the state of Indiana.
The majority of the games will be played in Indianapolis. Two courts will be utilized inside Lucas Oil Stadium albeit on just one at a time. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum will be used, too. Plus nearby Big Ten venues Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” said NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt in the official release. “With the direction of the Men’s Basketball Committee, we are making the most of the circumstances the global pandemic has presented. We’re fortunate to have neighbors and partners in Indianapolis and surrounding communities who not only love the game of basketball as much as anyone else in the country but have a storied history when it comes to staging major sporting events.
“This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that. We appreciate the collaboration among the Men’s Basketball Committee and staff, our hosts and local organizers, the staffs at each practice and competition venue, and our broadcast and corporate partners. We will all pull together and stage a terrific national championship.”
Selection Sunday for this year's tournament is still scheduled for March 14, with plans to have the Final Four from April 3-5.
The NCAA is partnering with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing within a controlled environment for players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials. The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts in the venue.
Most of the tournament teams will be housed at multiple hotels connected to the convention center via skywalks. All teams will be housed on dedicated hotel floors. Physically distanced meeting and dining rooms in addition to secure transportation to and from the multiple venues will help maintain the controlled environment.
The ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it looks like this spring will determine the feasibility of having fans in attendance at any of the venues. For now, a limited number of family members of each participating team's athletes and staff will be permitted to attend.