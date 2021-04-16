NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — Bret Bielema isn't having any trouble drawing offensive linemen to his 2022 recruiting class.
Illinois football earned its second such commitment Friday when New Carlisle (Ind.) tackle Hunter Whitenack gave his verbal pledge to the Illini.
"I am 1000% Committed to the University of Illinois," Whitenack wrote on Twitter, tagging Bielema, offensive line coach Bart Miller, offensive analyst Adam Kleffner and receivers coach George McDonald in the message.
A 6-foot-7, 320-pound junior out of New Prairie High School, Whitenack is slated to take an official visit to Illinois' campus on June 4. He posted a photo on Twitter of himself in front of the Red Grange statue outside Memorial Stadium on March 27, during a self-guided tour of campus. That's all Whitenack and others in his shoes are permitted until the NCAA recruiting dead period ends June 1.
The three-star recruit, according to both Rivals and 247sports, received an offer from the Illini on March 15 and holds additional offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Illinois State, Indiana State, Tulane and Western Michigan.
Whitenack's Hudl page also includes a 40-yard dash time of 5.3 seconds, a 345-pound bench press and a 535-pound squat.
Whitenack joins Wisconsin offensive guard Joey Okla and New Jersey quarterback Donovan Leary in committing to Illinois from the Class of 2022.