CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team came within 190 tickets sold on Feb. 24 against Nebraska from six straight sellouts to end the season at State Farm Center. A late January win against Minnesota was the first, and 15,544 fans showed up four more times for home games against Maryland, Michigan State, Indiana and Iowa.
Illinois volleyball fans literally stuff Huff Hall. It’s an annual promotion — often attached to the team’s home opener — that draws a regular sellout crowd of 4,152.
This fall?
Huff Hall is set to be empty save for the competing teams. State Farm Center might have the same type of environment. Illinois is following all the guidelines presented in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, and Phase 4 restrictions are rather rigid when it comes to indoor sports.
“The guidelines issued by the governor’s office, as of today, prohibit fans at indoor events,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said during a Thursday livestream. “As things stand now there won’t be any spectators at indoor volleyball. Certainly, that would be the expectation for basketball as we sit here today.”
Illinois volleyball finished the 2019 season ranked 15th in the nation with an average attendance of 2,750. It’s a Big Ten-dominated field, with six of the Illini’s conference opponents also ranked in the top 15. That includes four of the top five in No. 1 Nebraska and Nos. 3-5 Wisconsin, Minnesota and Penn State.
“We spent a lot of time talking about football, but volleyball here at the University of Illinois is a really big deal,” Whitman said during the livestream, which went into detail on the changes to gameday at Memorial Stadium. “We’ve got a tremendous tradition and a great, passionate fan base that comes out to Huff Hall every week to watch them play.”
Fans show up at State Farm Center for Illinois men’s basketball, too. The nearly uninterrupted run of sellouts to end the 2019-20 men's basketball season saw the Illini rank 21st nationally in average attendance at 13,041. Illinois has also been a near constant in the top 25 in the NCAA’s attendance records dating back to 1970.
“It is going to be very, very disappointing to our student-athletes who are here to compete as well as for our fans who have been so very, very supportive to our athletic programs over the years,” Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said. “As I’ve said and Josh has repeated many, many times during this dialogue is we have some of the best student-athletes, but we also have some of the best fans in the world. I think they will understand, fundamentally, that our first and primary goal is the health and safety of every member of our university community. By not having our athletics program play out in the way they traditionally do is a way they can assist us in carrying out that primary responsibility of keeping everyone at this university safe.”