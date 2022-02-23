PALOS HILLS — Nojus Indrusaitis is still learning how to deal with every opposing team wanting to slow him down on the basketball court.
After bursting onto the high school scene last year during the pandemic-impacted season, the 6-foot-4 sophomore guard for Lemont is blossoming into a full-blown high school star, helping Lemont (23-7) earn a third-place finish in the South Suburban Conference and a No. 4 seed in the Class 3A Marian Catholic Sectional.
He and his Lemont teammates will begin their postseason journey at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against Morris in a regional semifinal game in Morris.
Opponents have learned about Indrusaitis — ranked No. 3 in Illinois and No. 49 in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports — the hard way. After the Illinois recruiting target torched the nets all winter, Indrusaitis is dealing with double teams and defenders who are eager to lock him down.
“It’s a little frustrating at times,” Indrusaitis said after a 67-36 win by Lemont at Stagg on Feb. 15. “But I’ve got to keep moving. I’ve got to keep playing through my teammates. Don’t rush anything. Don’t force anything. Just play through my teammates.”
With Stagg’s Saleh Mustafa draped all over him, Indrusaitis had to embrace the fact that if he was going to score, or even touch the ball, it would be a battle every possession. Mustafa held Indrusaitis without a first-quarter bucket, face-guarding him even when the ball was on the complete opposite side of the perimeter.
Indrusaitis started 0 of 3 from the floor, and Lemont essentially played four-on-four. Early in the second quarter, Indrusaitis sprung Matas Castillo for an eventual traditional three-point play in transition. Soon after, Indrusaitis slipped past Mustafa on the baseline and caught a pass for an open dunk to put Lemont up 17-10.
“I feel like I could always work on (getting open),” said Indrusaitis, who received an Illinois offer last September. “Creating space, it’s pretty tough when they’re trying to guard you full deny. But going off screens, just trusting my teammates that they’re going to get me the ball at the right time. That’s what I look for.”
Game-breakerIn the second half, Indrusaitis showed why Stagg chose to focus on him, trying to force his teammates to win the game.
The Chargers hit some shots early, but Lemont increased its defensive pressure and was able to generate a few turnovers. In transition, Indrusaitis slipped his defenders. Within a few minutes, he’d broken the game open, scoring seven straight points to help Lemont race to a 47-25 lead with 3:59 left in the third quarter.
“Just attacking, looking up all the time, trying to drive to the basket,” Indrusaitis said. “If I’m open and you give me space, I’m going to shoot it. It’s not that complicated.”
He sure made it look easy. On one fast break, he Euro-stepped his way past a defender, then scored a layup. On another Lemont steal, Indrusaitis scored another layup on the run. To cap it off, he leapt up for an alley-oop from Kyle Kostes, effortlessly flushing it down.
“It’s energizing,” Indrusaitis said. “It’s fun, too, getting a dunk. Two points, and get back on defense.”
Indrusaitis finished the night with 16 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal, with the majority of his production coming during the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t one of his eye-popping stat lines, like his 32-point performances in December wins over Argo and Timothy Christian, but Indrusaitis was pleased with the result.
“I feel like I’ve grown more composed and grown mentally,” he said. “Going through all this and staying composed and not frustrated, it makes me better.”
Natural scorerLemont coach Rick Runaas likes to rib Indrusaitis about putting on some extra muscle so he can more easily deal with contact and collapsing defenses around the rim.
“I’m trying to convince him we need to put about 10 pounds on him before next year,” Runaas said. “That would make him that much more tough to guard and shake off some of this special attention he’s been getting.”
At about 170 pounds, Indrusaitis is wiry, but not weak. And he’s just 15 years old, so there’s more than enough time to add more muscle to his frame.
As much as athleticism and size factor into Indrusaitis’ success, Runaas sees his nose for the hoop as something you can’t quite teach.
“I talk to coaches all the time about parents and spending thousands of dollars for their kids to play basketball,” Runaas said. “It’s like, some of these kids just aren’t getting better. Eventually, you just have to be able to score. He can just score. You have to be able to put the ball in the basket.”
The sophomore took a major leap after spending the summer with Nike Elite Youth Basketball League team Meanstreets.
“He came off the summer at (Nike Elite Youth Basketball club) Meanstreets where you play really at the highest level of the state and national competition,” Runaas said. “He added to that, and just throughout the year, he continually worked on his game.”
Runaas said Indrusaitis’ work ethic can be so intense at times that he asks him to tone it down.
“I told him to take the weekend off, everybody,” Runaas explained. “He came into film the other day and I go, ‘How do you feel?’ He’s like, ‘Not good.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘You know you said to take the weekend off? Didn’t do it. I worked out twice.’”
Recently, Indrusaitis has taken visits to Illinois and Butler. He also holds offers from DePaul, Maryland, Nebraska, Illinois-Chicago and Eastern Michigan.
“I went to the Illinois-Purdue game a couple weeks ago,” Indrusaitis said. “We stay in touch. We’re cool.”
The Class of 2024 four-star recruit isn’t overly concerned about the future. For now, he’s intent on helping Lemont piece together a strong playoff run, starting Wednesday night in Morris.
If he gets hot, Lemont could challenge for its first regional title since 1991. And Indrusaitis would certainly play a vital role.
“I feel like we’ve got a pretty bright future,” Indrusaitis said. “Potential? Sky’s the limit. If we play good, we move the ball and play good defense (and) bring that energy every game, I feel like we’re one of the top teams in the state.”