BISMARCK — Plenty of basketball coaches will claim it’s difficult for one team to beat another multiple times in the same season.
Gary Tidwell still believes it.
Even after seeing what his Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball squad accomplished Friday night.
Senior Ayden Ingram bucketed 21 points as one of three players in double figures scoring, and the Blue Devils locked in defensively to earn a 55-50 victory over Salt Fork at Wilcox Gymnasium.
It marked the third time this season that BHRA (23-6) secured a win versus the Storm (24-3), an opponent that hasn’t lost to anyone else it has faced.
And an opponent that was unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference nontournament games.
“Especially a good team like Salt Fork, for us to match the intensity that we did the previous two times really says a lot about our team,” Tidwell said. “I’m really proud of the way they played.”
Entering Friday, the Blue Devils owned triumphs by 46-45 and 40-35 margins against the Storm. Those were accomplished on Dec. 29 and Jan. 21, in the Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament and Vermilion County Tournament championship games, respectively.
“We just have a big rivalry with them, and no one likes to lose to their rival,” said Ingram, a 5-foot-11 senior who knocked down four three-point baskets Friday. “We all come out strong and just have the will to win.
BHRA started especially strong in this contest, jumping out to a 9-0 lead and forcing seven Salt Fork turnovers during the first quarter.
The Blue Devils continually picked up the Storm ball-handlers before midcourt, forcing Salt Fork into awkward passing situations and preventing them from initially feeding senior big man Garrett Taylor down low.
“The start of the first quarter (and) start of the third quarter was just not good,” Storm coach Andrew Johnson said. “Got to work together. It’s not on one guy.”
While Salt Fork eventually did display more of that offensive cohesion to stem the tide, BHRA still ended the first quarter with an 18-9 lead and set the tone for the entire outing.
“We were getting ready for them all week,” Ingram said. “We came out strong, hit a few shots. That helped.”
Ingram tallied 10 points in the opening eight minutes, complemented by six points from fellow senior Brett Meidel in that time.
The Storm handled the Blue Devils’ various offensive motions and ball screens far better in the second quarter. And the 6-5 Taylor, who committed to Illinois State men’s track and field as a thrower earlier this week, got to work in the paint.
He racked up eight points and eight rebounds before halftime on his way to a hard-fought 23-point, 15-rebound double-double.
Taylor achieved this despite obtaining his fourth foul with nearly six minutes left in regulation, and despite taking an ugly tumble in the fourth quarter after slipping on the hardwood.
“We knew they were going to be strong game on the interior. Taylor didn’t have a good game the last time we played (10 points in January), so we knew he was going to be a little bit more active,” Tidwell said. “We did a really good job of pressuring the ball and making his catches really tough.”
Salt Fork’s other top scoring option, senior Blake Norton, didn’t experience as much success Friday as his pal Taylor.
BHRA bottled up Norton to the tune of 11 points, three of which came on a late conversion from beyond the arc with the final result already locked up.
“We knew that we had to contest a little bit better in the lane,” Tidwell said. “We tried to do that the best we could. … We were able to contain Norton a little bit better.”
Sophomore Jameson Remole chipped in 12 points for the Storm, all on three-pointers. But Taylor was the only consistent offensive threat for the visitors.
“You’ve got to be the aggressor,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to move on. Playoffs are set. They’re the only team that’s beat us this year.”
Salt Fork took its first lead of the game early in the third quarter, when Norton rebounded and put back a Taylor free throw miss to make the score 27-25 Storm.
BHRA replied with a 9-0 run and managed to keep Salt Fork behind by about five points for most of the fourth quarter.
Along with Ingram’s 21 points, four rebounds and two steals, Meidel recorded 13 points, seven boards and two steals. Blue Devils sophomore Micah Stanford offered another 15 points and three steals, with eight of his points netted in the fourth quarter.
“In the big games, Ayden has stepped up,” Tidwell said, “and he did that (Friday) right from the get-go.”
The Storm, ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press Class 1A poll, immediately faces another test Saturday afternoon. Salt Fork next heads to the Riverton Shootout for a matchup with Class 1A No. 6 New Berlin.
“We played hard. … We just didn’t execute consistently enough,” Johnson said. “We’ll find out where we’re at in 1A (on Saturday).”
The Storm won’t see BHRA in the IHSA postseason, since the Blue Devils reside in the Class 2A bracket. BHRA has a good test of its own Saturday, meeting Class 3A foe Bloomington in Danville’s Watchfire Signs Shootout.
But Tidwell wasn’t about to rush his players away from enjoying their Friday night.
Along with the win, the Blue Devils celebrated the raising of more than $7,000 for cancer research through a cumulative “Pink Night” effort with Salt Fork.
The rally included a few members of the BHRA family having their heads shaved at center court once play concluded.
“It’s so much fun,” Ingram said. “It was just a good night.”