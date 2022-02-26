TOLONO — Panic flashed on Evan Ingram’s face.
Clutching his right ankle midway through the first quarter of Friday night’s Class 2A regional championship game, the 6-foot-1 senior for the St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team feared the worst.
“It hurt really bad,” Ingram said. “I thought I was going to be done.”
Far from it.
And the Spartans aren’t done this season either after a methodical 58-50 win against host Unity at the Rocket Center.
Ty Pence displayed his usual playmaking ability, scoring a game-high 23 points and corralling a game-high 16 rebounds. But SJ-O (23-9) showed it was more than just the 6-6 junior forward who holds a dozen Division I offers.
Personified by the perseverance and clutch ability of Ingram. The guard scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter, helping the Spartans keep Unity at bay as the Rockets never led during the final three quarters in a game, though, where neither team led by double digits until the waning seconds.
“After a while, it kept getting better,” Ingram said. “The adrenaline kicked in.”
For Ingram, Friday night wasn’t the first time he’s worried about his ankle in the last month. He first sprained it on Jan. 24, didn’t play again until Feb. 15 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda and only in the last week has seen his playing time increase to what it was before he first hurt it.
And this Friday night was a far different night for SJ-O at the Rocket Center than it was two weeks ago against Unity (19-10). The Rockets picked apart the Spartans to the tune of a 67-44 victory on Feb. 11.
“We knew they weren’t 23 points better than us,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “We played really, really poorly, and they played really, really well. They were really good the first meeting. We just told our guys to stick with it.”
Ingram heard the message. Loud and clear. He didn’t play most of the first half after going down early, jogging in front of the SJ-O bench during timeouts, but was fresh and productive when the Spartans needed it most.
Like the three-pointer he drained from the right wing off a nice extra pass from SJ-O sophomore guard Logan Smith, extending the Spartans’ lead to 43-35 with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter.
Like at the free throw line, too.
Ingram entered Friday night making 83 percent of his foul shots, and he proved why. Both Unity and SJ-O struggled at the foul line during the final five minutes, making more than missing. But not Ingram, who calmly drained all six of his free throws in the final 1:23 to seal the win.
“I’ve been really struggling from three this year, and to see it go in felt really good,” Ingram said. “I just have confidence in my free throws. Stepping up to the line, you’ve got to keep it rolling.”
The first quarter featured seven lead changes between the two Illini Prairie Conference rivals, but after Pence drove in for a layup to give SJ-O a 15-13 lead with 6:20 left in the second quarter, the Spartans never trailed again. Senior forward Andrew Beyers also contributed significantly for the Spartans with 14 points, including two key three-pointers in the third quarter.
Unity cut it to 30-29 with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter off a three-pointer by junior guard Will Cowan, but could never get any closer.
“Sometimes, in a game like that, you take the lead and it might turn out differently,” Unity coach Matt Reed said.
Senior guard Blake Kimball scored a team-high 19 points in his final basketball game wearing a Rockets uniform and sophomore guard Henry Thomas contributed 14 points.
But Unity, which only graduates Kimball and guard Trustan Price, will have to wait another year if it wants to possibly celebrate the program’s first regional title since 2012.
“My guys had a great season,” Reed said. “We just didn’t play great this night. Credit to St. Joe. They did.”
For SJ-O, however, it’s on to the sectional semifinals for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons. A date with state-ranked El-Paso-Gridley (27-2), who beat the Spartans 60-39 on Dec. 29 in the semifinals at the small-school State Farm Holiday Classic, awaits at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a Clifton Central Sectional semifinal game.
“This is great to get this with this group of guys,” Pence said. “It’s been very surreal, and it’s a great moment for us.”
Especially for Ingram. His ankle may not feel 100 percent until after the season ends. But he doesn’t want it to end anytime soon.
“I still feel like at times I might play a little timid,” Ingram said, “but I’m going to give it all.”