PEORIA — Carrying an 11-player roster through a softball season can lead to trouble at one point or another.
Especially when that season concludes in a state tournament.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball found that out the hard way during Wednesday afternoon’s Class 1A third-place game against Orangeville.
“We ran out of horses,” Knights coach Jerry Lane said after a 10-5 loss to the Broncos. “The inexperience started to show up there with what we did. But you know what, it was fun to be here. Exciting to be here. And all our program will do, hopefully, is go up from here.”
ALAH (22-5) entered the 1A state consolation game versus Orangeville (19-2) trying to bounce back from a 4-0 semifinal defeat at the hands of Effingham St. Anthony earlier in the day at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
But the Knights weren’t carrying any noticeable physical issues into their game with the Broncos.
Once the game began, it didn’t take long for that to change.
ALAH senior standout Makenzie Brown put the Knights on the scoreboard with a first-inning solo home run off Orangeville senior pitcher Tori Plowman. Brown’s second at-bat resulted in her reaching on a third-inning bunt single.
The Knights’ problems began during the at-bat after that single. Sophomore Alisha Frederick smacked the ball off Plowman’s non-pitching hand, and Brown attempted to reach third base. Not only was she thrown out, but an unfortunately-placed tag actually gave Brown a concussion and forced the Tulsa signee and ALAH’s top pitcher from the game.
“When your leader goes down, it takes a little while to regroup,” Lane said. “But we were upbeat in the dugout. We were ready to go.”
Brown, who said after the game that she felt fine, tried to keep her teammates upbeat after her injury.
“I just had to tell them, ‘Flush it. Just turn the page. We’re fine. Just be positive,’” Brown said. “There’s nothing to be disappointed about here.”
That “flush-it” mantra, Brown said, was developed during two sectional games that the Knights won by a combined 3-1 score.
“We had a hard time turning the page,” Brown said, “so we just started saying ‘flush it,’ and it worked for us.”
ALAH led 2-1 when Brown departed, with freshman Madison Schweighart’s second-inning RBI single accounting for the advantage.
And things initially progressed well for the Knights as Schweighart took over in the circle for Brown, who had tossed 116 1/3 of ALAH’s 147 2/3 innings pitched this season entering Wednesday.
But Orangeville senior Payton Meier tied the game at 2 with a one-out double in the fourth. That was followed by a run-scoring bunt from freshman Laney Holland and an RBI single from freshman Meghan Carlisle in the same inning to push the Broncos ahead 4-2.
“I’m never surprised anymore at the way they handle adversity and come back,” Orangeville coach Lee Scheuerell said. “I feel sorry for (Brown). That’s not the way you want to see a kid end a high school career. But our kids, obviously, you still have to play the game and they were able to hit the ball and drive kids in.”
ALAH’s woes intensified during the fifth. After the Broncos’ leadoff runner reached because of an error, sophomore Tessa Janecke scorched a line drive at Schweighart’s right shin. Schweighart crumpled to the dirt and was helped off the field.
And the Knights were forced to turn to a third pitcher, junior Ryli Kauffman, after rarely needing more than Brown in that role all season long.
“Second game, we knew what we had to do, and, unfortunately, we got hurt,” Brown said. “I do believe we would’ve won that had we had our full team. But it’s OK. It happens.”
ALAH was beleaguered by errors the rest of the way, committing four across the fifth and sixth innings and five overall. One of those miscues permitted three runs to score and gave the Broncos a commanding 10-4 edge in the sixth.
The Knights did mount a bit of offense down the stretch, as senior Mackenzie Bowles scored on an error and sophomore Charley Condill crossed home on a passed ball in the sixth. Sophomore Kailee Otto also doubled in a seventh-inning run.
“We came out with two runs, but then we had some pitching get hurt and lots of accidents,” Frederick said. “But I’m so proud of my team.”
ALAH will lose Brown and Bowles to graduation after the program’s first-ever state appearance. But Lane keeps the services of every other Knight for 2022.
Maybe this team’s effort will convince a few more girls to come out and bolster the relatively small roster moving forward.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this with my high school teams. … It was so fun,” Frederick said. “I feel like we will be back, for sure.”