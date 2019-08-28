CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball opens the 2019 season in two days at Tennessee. Will the Illini boast a fully healthy roster by the time they square off against the Volunteers? Too soon to tell.
Illinois practiced Tuesday down five players. Freshman outside hitter Ellie Holzman, of course, is out for the season. Three other players — redshirt senior outside hitter Beth Prince, junior outside hitter/opposite Emily Hollowell and sophomore setter Mica Allison — remained out after missing Saturday’s Orange & Blue Scrimmage. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Bruna Vrankovic was also part of that group Tuesday, and they are all sidelined for an indeterminate time.
“Everyone’s day-by-day right now,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We’re just taking it one day at a time, and we’ve just got to make sure everyone’s getting healthy.”
Tamas characterized the injuries for Prince, Hollowell, Allison and Vrankovic as “bumps and bruises.”
“It’s nothing major, but for me it’s a 14-week season,” he continued. “It’s not a one-week season. We’ve got to make sure everyone’s healthy before we put them out there and make sure we’re good for the long haul.
“It’s unfortunate that we’ve had as many bumps and bruises that we have. We haven’t done anything different from a training standpoint or how long we’ve worked them or anything. It’s kind of one of those things that happens in sports sometimes.”
Even with the possibility of opening the season against Tennessee down five players, Illinois has the depth to still field a strong lineup, anchored by Jacqueline Quade. The senior outside hitter and returning First Team All-American was a unanimous preseason All-Big Ten Team selection on Monday.
“We have so many good players right now that it’s really exciting,” Quade said. “There’s a lot of people that could jump in at multiple spots and do a really good job. It stinks — you obviously don’t want people hurt — but I think this team of any team, our depth is really, really deep. Hopefully we just go out there and compete regardless of who’s in, who’s out and what the lineup is.”
Tamas does have some flexibility with that depth. Junior Megan Cooney might be Illinois’ regular right-side hitter, but she moved to the left the first weekend last season when Prince was also unavailable. Senior middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming played all three front row positions during Saturday’s scrimmage, and freshman Kennedy Collins also has some multi-positional versatility.
“Very glad I have the depth that I have now because of (the injuries),” Tamas said. “It’s not ideal, but we’ve been working very hard, and I like this team a lot. I told them (Monday), ‘You’re all chosen because you’re competitors.’
“I trust anyone in any given position on the court, otherwise I wouldn’t put them out there. I’m just happy to have the group that I have. We’ll take time to heal our wounds and get back full strength here hopefully pretty soon.”
This Illinois team has the most talented depth of a team Tamas has coached. He told them as much in a recent group text.
“Usually most teams are only as good as their starting handful of players — six to 10 depending on how many subs you use,” he said. “It’s pretty rare to see the amount of depth that you see here. It’s something good to have. It’s something all great teams do have. Happy to have that level of competition. Right now, we need it in terms of how many bodies we have healthy.”