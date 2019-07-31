CHAMPAIGN — It’s been 972 days since Da’Monte Williams tore the ACL in his left knee in an early December game during his senior season at Peoria Manual.
Almost 32 months exactly. More than 21 / 2 years.
The Illinois guard was still feeling the effects of that season-ending injury up to the midway point of last season. Williams might have been physically cleared to play ahead of his freshman season in 2017-18, but he never felt truly like his old self until earlier this year.
Williams’ old injury came up in a conversation Tuesday as he thought about how long it had been since he arrived on the Illinois campus in June 2017 still rehabbing his knee.
Maybe two years ago but it seemed “like just yesterday” to the now junior on the Illini roster.
“It took me a while,” Williams said about feeling like the player he was before the injury. Like the one-time top-60 prospect in the Class of 2017.
“I’d say like midway through the season last year,” Williams continued. “Just to go off my left leg more and land on it more. That built my confidence up right then and there. Ever since then I’ve just been going through the flow with it.”
The most noticeable difference for Williams last season was playing without a brace on his knee. He admitted he had the occasional doubt about his surgically-repaired knee — amplified by that brace — but that never kept him off the court. He’s played in 64 of 65 possible games in his career so far.
“Even though I would doubt myself, I would still go out there and try,” Williams said. “Just looking down on it — knowing it was heavy on my leg — we overcame that, and now I’m here ready to go.”
Williams has averaged 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds through his first two seasons at Illinois. It pales in comparison to what he did at Manual as both a junior leading the Rams to a Class 3A third-place state finish and the lights-out scoring he did before tearing his ACL as a senior.
Still, Illinois coach Brad Underwood started the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard 18 times last season and played him in a key role off the bench when he didn’t. Williams’ style so far for Illinois has been defined more by hustle plays.
Crashing the boards. Diving on loose balls. Locking up opposing guards defensively.
“I just go out there and give it my all every time I step on the court,” Williams said. “My mom (Tanejah Keeton), ever since I was little, she just told me to go out there and give it 110 percent. No matter what the outcome is, you know you gave it your all.”
Williams’ mindset on the court is also a product of his basketball upbringing. The son of former Illinois All-American Frank Williams, Da’Monte reignited the Peoria Pipeline — if just for one player so far — when he signed with former Illini coach John Groce.
Illinois had a Peoria native on its roster every season between 1993-94 and 2012-13 with Jerry Hester and D.J. Richardson as the book ends. Plenty other basketball standouts called Peoria home, including former Manual great Howard Nathan, who Williams also learned the game from. The 1991 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner and a McDonald’s All-American, Nathan died Sunday after a three-week hospital stay.
“I was always around Howard in the gyms,” Williams said. “Me and my dad would go over to his house. Then he started coaching us (as an assistant at Manual), so that built my bond with him even more. Howard was always down to Earth with people and wanted to see us make it, knowing we had that dog in us just going out there being a competitor.”
Peoria pipeline
Da’Monte Williams is the latest Peoria product to suit up for Illinois men’s basketball. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down how some former stars from his hometown fared while wearing the orange and blue:
NAME, HIGH SCHOOL, YEARS AT ILLINOIS
D.J. Richardson Peoria 2010-2013
Was 2010 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and averaged 10.7 points for his career
Bill Cole Peoria Richwoods 2008-2011
Broke into starting lineup as a junior and had best all-around season that year
Brian Randle Peoria Notre Dame 2004-2008
Steadily built to solid senior year where he averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds
Jamar Smith Peoria Richwoods 2006-2007
Dismissed from team in 2008 after incident following his felony DUI a year prior
Jerrance Howard Peoria 2001-2004
Role player appeared in 78 games in four seasons and made a single start as junior
Frank Williams Peoria Manual 2000-2002
First round draft pick averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in career
Marcus Griffin Peoria Manual 2000-2001
Big man had productive two-year stint (11.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg) after JUCO start to career
Sergio McClain Peoria Manual 1998-2001
Proverbial glue guy did a little bit of everything for Illini in four seasons in C-U
Jerry Hester Peoria Manual 1994-1998
Put up career high 14.7 ppg in 1997-98 after season-ending injury a year before