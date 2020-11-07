CHAMPAIGN — There was no spirited rally this time, as in Week 2 with Purdue in town. During Saturday's Week 3 matchup, Illinois football fell behind early and never recovered.
Minnesota's Mo Ibrahim recorded four rushing touchdowns for the second consecutive game as the Gophers blew past the Illini 41-14 at Memorial Stadium.
"Just beyond disappointed in how we played," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "We knew what type of football game this would be — a physical football game. We didn’t meet their physicality, kind of as simple as that.
"I thought they dominated us on both sides of their front seven, just both of their lines got the better of us. From there, we couldn’t do anything offensively and, of course, defensively once you can get the run going like that it opens it up for the pass."
Ibrahim piled up 224 yards among his 30 carries and four scores as Minnesota (1-2) pulled ahead 21-0 halfway through the second quarter and never looked back.
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan added a 17-of-27 passing statline for 231 yards and one touchdown, that score a teardrop toss hauled in by Rashod Bateman among Bateman's 10 catches for 154 yards.
The Illini highlights were few and far between, as Illinois accumulated 120 yards worth of penalties on 12 miscues and was outgained offensively by a 556-287 margin.
Jake Hansen forced his 10th career fumble during the first quarter. He's tied for third in program history (with Stanley Green) in that regard, trailing only Whitney Mercilus (11) and Simeon Rice (13).
Mike Epstein racked up 108 rushing yards and one touchdown, including a 63-yard gainer in the third quarter.
Quarterback Coran Taylor hooked up with Josh Imatorbhebhe on a fourth-quarter scoring pass as well, though Taylor appeared to suffer a hand injury in the third quarter and completed just six passes overall. Devon Witherspoon contributed his first career interception, which led directly to the Taylor-Imatorbhebhe connection.
"Terrible performance, and when you play like that you can’t wait to get to the next game, for sure," Smith said. "We’ve said that a few times. Last week we lost, but we didn’t lose like this. We’re better than this."