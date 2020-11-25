Instant reaction and grades: No. 8 Illinois 122, North Carolina A&T 60
Beat writer Scott Richey's take on the Illini's season-opening 122-60 romp of North Carolina A & T:
What happened
The rout was on early at State Farm Center thanks to Illinois’ lights out three-point shooting and a nearly nine-minute first half scoring drought from North Carolina A&T. It didn’t get better for the Aggies after halftime either, as the Illini cruised to a 62-point victory.
What it means
It’s not meaningless, but one blowout win against North Carolina A&T does not a successful season make. That said, there was plenty to like about how No. 8 Illinois opened its season. The three-point shooting — particularly from freshman guard Adam Miller — was eye opening.
What’s next
Quick turnaround for Illinois with an 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day game against Chicago State. That no Illini played more than Miller’s 27 minutes and only two others played more than 25 on Wednesday afternoon should mean no shortage of fresh legs against the Cougars.
What was said
“I’ve always been labeled a shooter even though I feel much more than that. I work on my shot every day. I feel like every player should. I work on a lot of things like my ball handling and my passing, but, you know, I feel like open shots, everybody should be able to make.” — Illinois guard Adam Miller after hitting 6 of 8 three-pointers
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Yes, Adam Miller was just as productive from a scoring standpoint, tying Dosunmu for the game-high with 28 points. But this was a statement game from Illinois’ preseason All-American guard. An All-American type statement game for Dosunmu, with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists that set a new career-high for points and was his second career double-double.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
North Carolina A&T: F
Here’s the thing. When two guards nearly outscore the other team by themselves, you know the game is going well. Dosunmu and Miller were lights out against North Carolina A&T, and that was just the tip of the iceberg. Da’Monte Williams did his typical stat sheet stuffing, and Andre Curbelo was just one assist behind the senior guard for the team lead.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
North Carolina A&T: F
A 39-point halftime lead meant the Illini could be intentional with their offensive game play early in the second half. Working the ball to Kofi Cockburn in the paint was the priority, and Cockburn’s efforts pushed him toward an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Add in Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Brandon Lieb’s production off the bench, and Illinois was solid up front.
Bench
Illinois: A
North Carolina A&T: F
Brad Underwood used his entire bench — every available player — and got some solid production at times. When it comes to rotation players likely to see significant playing time after this week, Jacob Grandison will continue to have a role. He’s a physical wing that can rebound and knock down shots. Exactly what the Illini need.
Overall
Illinois: A
North Carolina A&T: F
The Illini weren’t perfect. Curbelo would probably point to his four turnovers. Bezhanishvili would do the same to his missed second chance opportunities. But Illinois took care of business in a “take care of business” type of game. This type of season opener has a better feel than needing overtime to beat Nicholls State.
