Beat writer Scott Richey's take on the Illini's third straight win to start the season:
What happened
Upset narrowly avoided. Illinois came this close to dropping the finale of its own multi-team event, with Ohio guard Jason Preston doing, well, what he does best. Everything. That the Illini had their own version in Ayo Dosunmu proved to be rather important in eking out a 77-75 win.
What it means
Starting the season with victories of 62 and 59 points did not paint an accurate picture of this Illinois team. It was too easy. Remember, throttling North Carolina A&T and Chicago State wasn’t meaningless, but there was little to learn from those games. Plenty of lessons Friday.
What’s next
And it was better those lessons were learned against Ohio (and in a win) than this coming week against the No. 2 team in the country. The margin for error is zero against Baylor in Wednesday’s Jimmy V Classic showdown at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
What was said
“We’re not putting our head down. Ohio’s a well-coached team with veteran players. They have a really good guard and a really good 4-man. They played well. This is what college basketball is about — especially with no fans. There’s no home court advantage.” — Dosunmu
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Brad Underwood would disagree with me on this, and maybe the Illini coach is right. Maybe Illinois doesn’t beat Ohio without the energy and effort Da’Monte Williams provided in a game where that was lacking elsewhere. But the Illini definitely don’t beat Ohio without their All-American guard, and Dosunmu has proved this week that preseason honor wasn’t misplaced. He carried Illinois offensively and spent the majority of the game shadowing Ohio guard Jason Preston on defense.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Ohio: A-
One other guard has come through in a complementary way to Dosunmu in each of the first three games. Friday was Williams’ opportunity, as he put up his first career double-double with 11 points (including a clutch late three-pointer) and 10 rebounds. Adam Miller struggled with his shot, but still found a way to contribute 11 points. Preston, meanwhile, provided the toughest test to date for Illinois, and it’s not like Dosunmu slowed the Ohio guard down all that much.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Ohio: B-
Yes, Kofi Cockburn notched his third straight double-double of the season with 13 points and 14 rebounds, but the Illini center had some trying moments. Like handling entry passes. And being relentlessly attacked defensively by Ohio’s pick-and-roll heavy offense. Cockburn didn’t get much help off the bench either, and the Bobcats’ duo of Ben Vander Plas and Dwight Wilson took advantage.
Bench
Illinois: D
Ohio: D
While there were certainly fewer bench minutes to be had than the previous two games, the Illini reserves still struggled in them. That includes an ankle injury for Andre Curbelo that his playing time, but Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Jacob Grandison — productive in their role the previous two games — were ineffective and a non-entity, respectively. Ohio simply didn’t go to its bench, as all five starters played at least 30 minutes.
Overall
Illinois: C+
Ohio: C
The Illini couldn’t escape the red ink this time. Not after turning the ball over twice as frequently as the Bobcats. And not after needing another dose of late-game Dosunmu heroics to avoid an upset. Illinois is going to get every team’s best shot as long as its a top 10 team. Top 10 teams stay there by being able to handle it. The Illini just did Friday afternoon.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).