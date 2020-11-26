Beat writer Scott Richey's take on the Illini's second straight blowout to start the season:
What happened
Two games, two blowouts. Not a bad way to start a season. Illinois jumped on Chicago State early and didn’t let up — at least on the defensive end. The Cougars’ 38 points came awfully close to setting a new record for fewest points allowed in a single game (still 34).
What it means
Probably even less than Wednesday’s blowout win against North Carolina A&T. Again, a 59-point victory isn’t meaningless, but Chicago State has only won 12 games against Division I teams in the last six full seasons. Throttling the Cougars happens on a semi-regular basis.
What’s next
Illinois’ three games in three days run concludes Friday with a noon tip against Ohio. The Bobcats, led by do-everything guard Jason Preston, acquired the mantle of the Illini’s toughest test in the multi-team event after Wright State withdrew. A third blowout might not be in the cards.
What was said
“Happy Thanksgiving everybody. It’s great to be playing again. I think we’ve got a lot to be thankful for this year with everything that’s gone on. … All in all, very pleased, and now we get a very good Ohio team (Friday).” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after another blowout win
Grades
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Make that two straight days where the Illini’s preseason All-American played, well, like a preseason All-American. Dosunmu led Illinois in scoring with 22 points and again at least flirted with a triple-double by finishing with seven assists (far and away a team high) and six rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Chicago State: F
Take your pick of standout performances. Dosunmu, of course, led the way, but Trent Frazier rediscovered his three-point shot after a slow start Wednesday, Adam Miller was a scoring threat again and Andre Curbelo basically took over the latter part of the second half.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Chicago State: F
Here’s how you know the Illini dominated the Cougars in the paint. Kofi Cockburn had 11 rebounds. Chicago State had 10. Cockburn’s second straight double-double (14 points as well) played a rather significant role in Illinois’ 55-10 rebounding advantage.
Bench
Illinois: A
Chicago State: F
Cubelo basically slides into the vacated Andres Feliz role as the point guard off the bench that can take control of games if necessary. While another blowout meant going deep on the bench, Jacob Grandison and Giorgi Bezhanishvili again proved they can be productive in their rotation role.
Overall
Illinois: A
Chicago State: F
It was another imperfect blowout win for the Illini. Now two in two days. That there’s room to improve — and there is — bodes well, though, moving forward. Illinois is the first ranked team since the 1989-90 Oklahoma squad to win its first two games by at least 55 points, and the Illini might be only scratching the surface of their potential.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).